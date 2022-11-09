Read full article on original website
Related
3 friends vacationing in Mexico City were discovered dead at an Airbnb due to carbon monoxide poisoning, officials said
Officials told ABC News the rental apartment's gas boiler released the harmful gas, killing Kandace Florence, Courtez Hall, and Jordan Marshall.
dailypaws.com
Watch This Extremely Large Great Dane Get Comfortable in a Dog Bed That's Way, Way Too Small
You gotta love the belief from Kernel the Great Dane. Like he just got a pep talk from Ted Lasso. Here he is, in a TikTok from last month, trying his darndest to make himself comfortable in a dog bed—if you even want to call it that—about one-fifth his size. (Great Danes are famously large, weighing up to 175 pounds.)
dailypaws.com
Ty, the Oldest Dog in His Rescue's History, Finds Loving Forever Home at Age 22
A 22-year-old dog, the oldest pup his rescue organization ever cared for, has found a new, loving home in Great Britain, and it's a fabulous way to celebrate National Adopt a Senior Pet Month. Ty, a Staffordshire bull terrier and Dalmatian mix, arrived at Dogs Trust's facility in Bridgend, Wales,...
dailypaws.com
How Haru the Cutest Cow Became Best Buds With His Pack of Loving Dogs
Dogs typically claim the top spot as man's best friend, but there's some friendly competition in the Sullivan-Vo household that's home to a certain adorable cow. Amber and Anthony Sullivan-Vo have always been big dog people—so much so that when they purchased their new home a few years back, their dogs were one of the driving factors.
Comments / 0