Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Elon Musk invites Twitter complaints, gets 83,000 replies
Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, on Wednesday invited users to send him their complaints about the platform. “Complaint hotline operator online!” the billionaire entrepreneur said in a tweet to his 115 million followers. “Please mention your complaints below.”. Complaint hotline operator online! Please mention your complaints below.
What's behind Elon's Twitter disaster? A fundamental misunderstanding of "free speech"
As was widely predicted, there's been a great deal of chaos since Elon Musk purchased Twitter: Advertisers fleeing, mass firings, hate speech spiking, a plague of fake accounts, even talk of bankruptcy. At this point it's easy to forget the early warning signal when Musk tweeted a link to a baseless anti-LGBTQ conspiracy theory about the Paul Pelosi attack from a known misinformation website that had once pushed a story that Hillary Clinton died on 9/11. But it was precisely the sort of telling, seemingly minor and idiosyncratic act that poets and playwrights since time immemorial have locked onto as character portents of destiny.
Digital Trends
Gaming companies become impersonation targets as Twitter verification opens to all
Twitter verification is now available to Twitter Blue subscribers who pay $8 a month, allowing any account to gain a blue checkmark. The change has led to an instant problem across the website, as users are already paying to impersonate some of gaming’s biggest companies. The change comes as...
Digital Trends
How to use Mastodon: create your account, join servers, and more
The drama over at Twitter, both from a business as well as user experience perspective, is truly one of a kind. Elon Musk is making changes that not all users will appreciate, and his cavalier attitude towards content isn't winning him many free-speech-absolutist fans like him. Naturally, a lot of Twitter users are looking for alternatives, and one option that has really skyrocketed in popularity lately is Mastodon.
Digital Trends
Twitter begins rollout of new gray check marks only to abruptly remove them
In the middle of writing an article about Twitter’s initial rollout of a new gray check mark verification badge, we noticed something odd: Twitter accounts that had the new gray check marks only minutes earlier were suddenly without them again. So what happened?. Elon Musk apparently happened. Mere hours...
Digital Trends
This is how your iPhone 14 will make those lifesaving SOS satellite calls
When Apple introduced the Emergency SOS via satellite feature in the iPhone 14 lineup in September, it said it wouldn’t be activated until sometime toward the end of the year. The company confirmed in a press release on Thursday that it is launching the service later this month for iOS users in the U.S. and Canada.
Digital Trends
How to add fonts to LibreOffice: a step-by-step guide
Looking to add fonts to LibreOffice? We’ve talked before about how LibreOffice is one of the best possible Microsoft Word replacements and how its open platform compares to others. One of the big advantages is just how adaptable it is, no matter what kind of document you’re working on or want to transfer to the platform.
Digital Trends
‘Wordle’ today, November 11: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#510)
Trying to solve Wordle #510 for November 11, 2022, and need some help? We have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before rushing in and taking a look at the solution, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words that could help you solve it by yourself.
Digital Trends
Google Stadia has started issuing refunds — here’s what to look for
Google will begin issuing refunds to Google Stadia customers amid the imminent shutdown of the game streaming platform. The Silicon Valley tech giant said on Stadia’s support page that starting November 9, it will automatically attempt to process refunds for every purchase, including games, DLC, hardware such as the Stadia controller, and subscription fees other than Stadia Pro.
Digital Trends
How to convert Apple Numbers to Excel
Apple Numbers is a convenient spreadsheet application included with macOS, iOS, and iPadOS for free. While this makes it handy for Apple users, it can make it difficult to share a workbook with a non-Apple user. Because you can use Microsoft Excel on both Mac and Windows as well as...
Digital Trends
How to use LibreOffice as a PDF editor
There’s not much LibreOffice can’t do when it comes to managing documents, from working on manuscripts to coding. However, users will note that while there are formats for math, spreadsheets, writing, and more, there isn’t a specific option for editing a PDF. Contents. What if the formatting...
Digital Trends
Apple slashes trade-in values for its iPhones and more
For at least the third time this year, Apple has slashed the trade-in values for its various products. It means that if you’re shopping at Apple during this holiday season and plan to hand over your old device for a new one, the credit you receive will be less than if you’d done it before November 10.
Digital Trends
Update Windows now — Microsoft just fixed several dangerous exploits
Microsoft has just released a new patch, and this time around, the update comes with fixes for several dangerous and actively abused vulnerabilities and exploits in Windows. A total of 68 vulnerabilities were addressed in the patch, many of them critical. Here’s what was fixed and how to make sure your Windows device is up to date.
Comments / 0