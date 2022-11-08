Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Raheem Mostert among top buy-low, sell-high candidates heading into Week 10

Read full article on original website
Odell Beckham Jr. Names 4 NFL Teams as Possible Landing Spots While Stating What He Wants in a New Home
Odell Beckham Jr. names four NFL teams with whom he has seemingly had contact recently. The post Odell Beckham Jr. Names 4 NFL Teams as Possible Landing Spots While Stating What He Wants in a New Home appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Fantasy Football Week 10: Wide Receiver rankings
There are storylines galore (fantasy and otherwise) in this week's matchup between the Vikings and Bills in Buffalo, and we surely won't get through them all here. Minnesota is 7-1 and a winner of six straight games, while 6-2 Buffalo — a Super Bowl favorite if not the favorite — is coming off a stunning loss to the Jets. Former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum would lead the Bills if Josh Allen (elbow) can't play, and that of course means potential Keenum-to-Stefon Diggs connections. (Look away, Saints fans.) This will be Diggs' first time playing against his old team since the star wide receiver was traded to Buffalo in 2020. And two brothers sharing the field (RBs Dalvin Cook and James Cook) always makes for a cool story.
ESPN
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Cowboys in on Odell Beckham Jr., Josh Allen's elbow injury concern, Leonard Fournette frustrated
Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. The news: ESPN's Todd Archer reported that owner and general manager Jerry...
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 10 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Tom Brady, Tony Pollard & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Fantasy football owners have it pretty easy this week despite four more teams (Bengals, Jets, Patriots, Ravens) being on bye. Sure, those teams feature several every-week starters, but we've been dealt much tougher blows during other four-team byes. However, with plenty of potential sleepers and streamers available on waiver wires, start 'em, sit 'em decisions won't be easy. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 10 fantasy lineup decisions.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football: Top waiver targets and your first look at the Week 10 rankings
I'm going to be honest: I have no idea what the Colts are doing. I'm not sure anyone does, really. Jim Irsay seems to think he does, but I'm skeptical. The Colts fired coach Frank Reich Monday, replacing him with Jeff Saturday, whose "Coaching Career" subsection on Wikipedia lists two things: Saturday's 20-16 record in three seasons at the Hebron Christian Academy in Dacula, Georgia, and his hiring as the Colts head coach. The Colts don't have anyone on staff with NFL play calling experience -- they fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady last week, so Saturday spent Monday interviewing the coaches on staff to figure out who will be handling playcalling this week.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Chuba Hubbard playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Falcons-Panthers Week 10 Thursday Night Football
In the aftermath of the Christian McCaffery trade, Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard generated fantasy value with some uncertainty arising in exactly how Carolina would divvy up their backfield duties. After a solid performance in Week 7, Hubbard missed the Panthers' past two games because of an ankle injury, opening the door for D'Onta Foreman to take the RB1 job and run with it. Hubbard has a chance to make his return to the field this Thursday night when Carolina hosts Atlanta, but he'll surely get pegged with a "questionable" tag leading into TNF. Will the second-year Oklahoma State product play in Week 10?
ng-sportingnews.com
Colts owner Jim Irsay defends decision to hire Jeff Saturday: 'I'm glad' about lack of NFL experience
Twenty-four hours ago, Jeff Saturday's highest coaching experience came with Hebron Christian Academy, a Class AAA Georgia high school football team, compiling a 20-16 record over three years with the program. His next coaching assignment? To finish out the 2022 NFL season as the interim head coach of the Colts.
ng-sportingnews.com
Kyler Murray injury update: Cardinals QB 'day to day' with hamstring issue
It has been a season to forget for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Arizona, fresh off a playoff appearance in 2021, sits at the bottom of the NFC West, and the misery was compounded this week when Murray was listed as a non-participant in practice Wednesday because of a hamstring issue.
ng-sportingnews.com
Odell Beckham Jr. responds to Micah Parsons after 'let's do this s—' plea to join Cowboys
Odell Beckham Jr. in a Cowboys uniform? Micah Parsons is definitely here for it. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year became the latest NFL player to try and persuade Beckham to join his team on Tuesday. In a quote tweet of a post on FanDuel's account, Parsons made it clear he'd love if the receiver chose Dallas as his next destination.
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 10 Fantasy Sleepers: Jeff Wilson Jr., Wan'Dale Robinson, Rachaad White among potential breakouts
With two fewer teams on bye this week, fantasy football owners have a slightly larger pool of players to choose from for their start 'em, sit 'em decisions. With the fantasy football playoffs starting to come into focus, our Week 10 fantasy sleeper picks aim to help you find worthwhile under-the-radar picks that could overperform relative to their projections. Guys like Elijah Mitchell, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Rachaad White might find their way into lineup discussions this week, and we're here to give our take on more players you should consider.
ng-sportingnews.com
Stefon Diggs sends Bills fans into frenzy with cryptic tweet after Josh Allen injury, Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: "Rejoice..."
Stefon Diggs sent Bills Mafia and the NFL world into a frenzy on Tuesday night with his cryptic one word tweet. What does it mean? No one knows. Yet. Some have speculated it has to do with his quarterback, Josh Allen. Allen is currently dealing with a UCL injury, but...
ng-sportingnews.com
Remembering when Jeff Saturday got chewed out by Peyton Manning for calling plays during Colts game
The Colts on Monday became the second team of the 2022 NFL season to fire their coach, cutting ties with Frank Reich following a 3-5-1 start to the season. The man they announced as the interim coach has plenty of ties with Indianapolis, but not a lot (or any) NFL coaching experience. Indeed, the last time former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday attempted to call plays for the Colts, he got an earful from Peyton Manning.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Texans holding No. 1 overall pick; Packers eighth
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
