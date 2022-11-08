Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Jonathan Taylor, Elijah Mitchell, Ezekiel Elliott, more RBs affecting Week 10 fantasy RB rankings

Read full article on original website
Related
Jerry Jones Announces Ezekiel Elliott's Status For Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys were without Ezekiel Elliott last week, but owner Jerry Jones expects that to change this Sunday. Appearing on 105.3 "The Fan," Jones was asked if the three-time Pro Bowl RB will be back in the lineup for this weekend's game against the Packers. Jerry's response: "It's anticipated...
Extent of Josh Allen’s elbow injury revealed
Josh Allen suffered an elbow injuring during the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but it does not sound like he will be sidelined for very long. Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained elbow, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. This is not the first time he has dealt with a UCL injury. Rapoport notes that it is “not considered to be a major injury” and should be something that Allen can play through, even if he is forced to miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
ng-sportingnews.com
Ravens' John Harbaugh downplays animated sideline conversation with Marcus Peters during 'MNF' win vs. Saints
There wasn't much for the Ravens to be mad about during their 27-13 win on "Monday Night Football", but even winning teams can get emotional when plays don't go their way. That was the case with cornerback Marcus Peters and head coach John Harbaugh, who exchanged words on the sideline after Peters and the Baltimore defense allowed a 41-yard touchdown to Juwan Johnson in the fourth quarter, the only time the Saints found themselves in the end zone all game.
Ezekiel Elliott Names Most Hostile NFL Stadium He's Played In
Ezekiel Elliott knows a thing or two about playing in loud stadiums. When he was in college, he had to play at Michigan, plus also had to make trips to Penn State, Wisconsin, and Iowa. Those same kinds of trips continued after he got drafted in 2016, but they were...
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 10 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Tom Brady, Tony Pollard & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Fantasy football owners have it pretty easy this week despite four more teams (Bengals, Jets, Patriots, Ravens) being on bye. Sure, those teams feature several every-week starters, but we've been dealt much tougher blows during other four-team byes. However, with plenty of potential sleepers and streamers available on waiver wires, start 'em, sit 'em decisions won't be easy. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 10 fantasy lineup decisions.
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 10: Back the Eagles and 49ers, fade the Bills and more
Now that the NFL is officially in the second half of the season, it's about to get serious. As we plow through the season's third quarter, here's another shout out to my New York Jets for besting the Buffalo Bills in a hard-fought victory. I would have them on my slate this week, but alas, they find themselves with a bye week.
NFL Week 10 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread
6-5 and 64-66 going into MNF FALCONS (-2.5) over PANTHERS The Bengals took godly mercy on the Panthers by only scoring 42 points and the franchise is no close
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Chuba Hubbard playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Falcons-Panthers Week 10 Thursday Night Football
In the aftermath of the Christian McCaffery trade, Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard generated fantasy value with some uncertainty arising in exactly how Carolina would divvy up their backfield duties. After a solid performance in Week 7, Hubbard missed the Panthers' past two games because of an ankle injury, opening the door for D'Onta Foreman to take the RB1 job and run with it. Hubbard has a chance to make his return to the field this Thursday night when Carolina hosts Atlanta, but he'll surely get pegged with a "questionable" tag leading into TNF. Will the second-year Oklahoma State product play in Week 10?
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Weather Week 10: Rain, wind in forecast could affect fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions
The temperatures are dropping, and the Week 10 NFL weather forecast features several games around the league that will play in the 30s. Fortunately, there are only a few contests that have legitimate wind and rain concerns in their initial forecasts. RotoGrinders' meteorologist Kevin Roth is here to help us break down the weather updates you need to know before locking in your fantasy start 'em sit 'em decisions.
numberfire.com
Ezekiel Elliott (knee) uncertain for Cowboys on Sunday
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) said he's uncertain about his status for Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Elliott practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday, but he said he's still unsure about Sunday because he wants to prioritize his long-term health for the playoffs. Tony Pollard will handle most of the backfield work in Week 10 if Elliott misses another game. Tony Pollard will handle more of the backfield work. Prior to the Cowboys' bye, Pollard had 147 yards from scrimmage and 3 touchdowns in Week 8.
Yardbarker
NFL Insider Gives Update On Josh McDaniels’ Job Status
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is having an awful season with his team. While this is his second run as an NFL head coach, nothing is going any differently from his first run as a head coach. However, there’s an update on McDaniels’ job status with the Raiders....
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 11: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Case Keenum, Jaylen Warren, and Terrace Marshall Jr.
The NFL season has been yet another reminder that fantasy football is not just about starting the best players every week but also about finding the best players for the future. With injuries and bye weeks both rearing their ugly heads recently, staying a step ahead of opponents by preemptively picking up potential free-agent streamers has never been more crucial. Our Week 11 waiver wire watchlist will help you spot players who could very well end up the most heavily added next Wednesday, like Case Keenum, Jaylen Warren, Rachaad White, and Terrace Marshall Jr.
ng-sportingnews.com
FanDuel Picks Week 10: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments
Week 10 should be a fun one for NFL DFS players, as the four bye-week teams (Ravens, Patriots, Jets, Bengals) only featured a handful of top-tier daily fantasy producers. Unfortunately, the Seahawks and Buccaneers will be playing in Munich, Germany on Sunday, which means they will not be a part of the main slate. Nonetheless, our Week 10 FanDuel lineup is loaded with talented and productive players who shined last week on all fantasy platforms.
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Seahawks, Jets rise; Rams, Raiders fall
The good news is that we've reached the halfway point of the NFL season. The bad news is we still have no idea what's going on. Half of the league has taken its bye week. It's a sufficiently large sample size to make assumptions about how the rest of the season will play out. And yet, with each passing week we're forced to question what we know.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Darren Waller, David Njoku affecting Week 10 TE rankings
With Week 10 set to begin on Thursday night, fantasy football owners are checking the waiver wire and the latest injury reports to see who will be in and who will be out on Sunday. This week, we have two key tight ends (Darren Waller and David Njoku) who are dealing with lower body injuries and could be game-time decisions hours before Sunday's kickoff.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is Parks Frazier? Meet new Colts coach Jeff Saturday's 30-year-old play-caller
The Colts are one of the NFL's most endearing dumpster fires in 2022, and that's not something that will change over the course of the next eight weeks. Eyebrows were raised when the Colts announced that former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday would be taking over the headset and playsheet for the remainder of the 2022 season, but the weirdness of the arranged marriage doesn't end there.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL picks, predictions against the spread Week 10: Packers’ slide continues vs. Cowboys; Seahawks stop Buccaneers; Steelers upset Saints
Week 9 in the NFL had some interesting results, with double-digit spreads not working out for heavy favorites and some tossup games becoming lopsided dominations. That just means we're facing more unpredictability in Week 10 with Sporting News' picks and predictions against the spread. We're back to a slate of...
ESPN
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Cowboys in on Odell Beckham Jr., Josh Allen's elbow injury concern, Leonard Fournette frustrated
Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. The news: ESPN's Todd Archer reported that owner and general manager Jerry...
ng-sportingnews.com
Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 10 Falcons-Panthers Showdown tournaments
Week 10 opens with an NFC South matchup between the Falcons and Panthers on Thursday Night Football. These two teams just played each other in Week 8, where Atlanta defeated Carolina 37-34 in overtime. The Falcons are three-point favorites over the Panthers, and the game has an O/U of 43, according to BetMGM. On paper, this is not a great matchup, but DFS players can find some value and save some salary at the Captain spot for their DraftKings Showdown lineups.
Comments / 0