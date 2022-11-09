ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

Leander ISD officials discuss next steps following Prop A, Prop B passing in Nov. 8 election

Voters showed support for Leander ISD's Proposition A and Proposition B ballot items at the polls in the Nov. 8 election. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) With the support of Leander ISD voters in the passing of Proposition A and Proposition B in the Nov. 8 election, the district is now looking at next steps regarding its financial future.
LEANDER, TX
All propositions except F pass in Pflugerville ISD

Pflugerville ISD has eight propositions on the ballot, including a tax ratification election and a $367.6 million bond package. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) With Travis County's final results in and 63 of 65 Williamson County polling locations reporting, results for Pflugerville ISD's eight ballot measures remain consistent with those seen in early voting results.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Leander ISD's two propositions related to district finances pass in Nov. 8 election

LISD voters approved both Proposition A, the Attendance Credit Election, and Proposition B, the voter-approval tax rate election. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) With both Williamson and Travis counties reporting final, unofficial election results, Leander ISD voters have approved both propositions pertaining to the district's financial outlook. Proposition A, the Attendance Credit...
LEANDER, TX
fox7austin.com

Williamson County shifts purple in midterm election

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Williamson County had one of the highest voter turnouts in the state for the midterm election, but the turnout wasn't the surprise. The selections on the ballots indicated a major political shift has happened in what was historically a Republican stronghold. County Judge Bill Gravell, who...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Which Austin bonds passed, failed during the November Election

AUSTIN, Texas — With the ballots cast and counted in the Nov. 8 election, voters in Austin city limits and Travis County were asked to vote “for” or “against” three bonds that totaled to more than $3 billion. Regardless of which bond residents chose to vote “for,” all three bonds would increase the tax rates in the area.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Former teachers and educators swept the Austin ISD school board races

All five candidates elected to the Austin ISD board of trustees on Tuesday have worked in public education, and four are former district employees. The head of a union that represents AISD employees said the value of having trustees who used to be teachers and school employees cannot be overstated.
AUSTIN, TX
Early voting results show Erin Zwiener pulling ahead of challenger Michelle M. López for Texas House 45 seat

Early voting results show incumbent Erin Zweiner (left) leading over Michelle M. López for the House District 45 seat. (Courtesy Michelle M. López, Erin Zwiener) Early voting results show incumbent Erin Zwiener pulling ahead of challenger Michelle M. López for the Texas House of Representatives District 45 seat, which covers Hays and Blanco counties.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
