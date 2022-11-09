Read full article on original website
Incumbent Arati Singh wins Austin ISD District 9 at-large position, looks at top priorities
Arati Singh showed a lead in the early election and remained the frontrunner in the race for the Austin ISD District 9 at-large position. (Deeda Lovett/Community Impact) Austin residents elected incumbent Arati Singh as their choice for the Austin ISD District 9 at-large seat Nov. 8. Singh showed a lead...
Leander ISD officials discuss next steps following Prop A, Prop B passing in Nov. 8 election
Voters showed support for Leander ISD's Proposition A and Proposition B ballot items at the polls in the Nov. 8 election. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) With the support of Leander ISD voters in the passing of Proposition A and Proposition B in the Nov. 8 election, the district is now looking at next steps regarding its financial future.
All propositions except F pass in Pflugerville ISD
Pflugerville ISD has eight propositions on the ballot, including a tax ratification election and a $367.6 million bond package. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) With Travis County's final results in and 63 of 65 Williamson County polling locations reporting, results for Pflugerville ISD's eight ballot measures remain consistent with those seen in early voting results.
Kathryn Whitley Chu wins the majority of early votes for Austin ISD District 4
The elected candidate will succeed Kristin Ashy. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early election results show Kathryn Whitley Chu, former accountant and current public school teacher, has a sizable lead against her opponent, Clint Small, in the race for the Austin ISD District 4 election, one of the five AISD board positions on the ballot this year.
Leander ISD early voting results show support for Prop A; Prop B faces closer race
Early voting results for Leander ISD's ACE and VATRE ballot items are showing support from voters. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) With early results from Travis and Williamson counties, Leander ISD voters have shown support for both of the district’s propositions, the ACE and the VATRE, on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Lake Travis ISD $703M bonds seeing mixed results at polls
Residents went to the polls Nov. 8 to vote on several local, state and national races. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Editor's note: This story was updated with results posted at 10:47 p.m. from the Travis County clerk. Unofficial Election Day results from the Travis County clerk Nov. 8 show residents of...
Early results showing Lakeway residents approving transportation bond
The Lakeway transportation bond will be decided on by voters at the polls Nov. 8 (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Unofficial results from the Travis County clerk show residents of Lakeway are voting for Lakeway Proposition A totaling $17.5 million in the November midterm election. An ordinance to approve a transportation bond...
Leander ISD's two propositions related to district finances pass in Nov. 8 election
LISD voters approved both Proposition A, the Attendance Credit Election, and Proposition B, the voter-approval tax rate election. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) With both Williamson and Travis counties reporting final, unofficial election results, Leander ISD voters have approved both propositions pertaining to the district's financial outlook. Proposition A, the Attendance Credit...
Unofficial results show Lakeway transportation bond passing with voter approval
The Lakeway transportation bond will be decided by voters at the polls Nov. 8. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Unofficial results from Travis County election officials show Lakeway Proposition A passing with 66.83% of the vote as of 11:55 Nov. 8. Lakeway Communications Director Jarrod Wise said City Council would likely decide...
Election results show some turnover in Round Rock ISD board races
Travis and Williamson county residents cast ballots in races for five seats on the Round Rock ISD board of trustees in the Nov. 8 election. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Travis and Williamson county residents cast ballots in races for five seats on the Round Rock ISD board of trustees in the Nov. 8 election.
Georgetown votes on track to reauthorize street maintenance sales tax, early voting results show
Voters wait in line at Southwestern University's Howry Center in Georgetown to cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Early voting results from Williamson County show that 81.61% of early voters in Georgetown approved the 0.25% street maintenance sales tax. Early voting results include ballots cast via...
MAP: How did your neighborhood vote in Austin’s mayoral election?
KXAN analyzed the results in all 255 precincts in which the mayoral race appeared on the ballot.
fox7austin.com
Williamson County shifts purple in midterm election
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Williamson County had one of the highest voter turnouts in the state for the midterm election, but the turnout wasn't the surprise. The selections on the ballots indicated a major political shift has happened in what was historically a Republican stronghold. County Judge Bill Gravell, who...
Which Austin bonds passed, failed during the November Election
AUSTIN, Texas — With the ballots cast and counted in the Nov. 8 election, voters in Austin city limits and Travis County were asked to vote “for” or “against” three bonds that totaled to more than $3 billion. Regardless of which bond residents chose to vote “for,” all three bonds would increase the tax rates in the area.
Three Leander ISD board of trustees races called; Travis County reporting final Election Day results
Leander ISD voters at the Leander Public Library cast ballots in five board of trustee races during the Nov. 8 election. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) As of 12:30 a.m., Travis County is recording final election results and Williamson County is reporting results from 63 of 65 polling locations. Incumbent trustees Trish...
Early voting results in for the five Leander ISD board of trustee seats up for election Nov. 8
Leander ISD voters at the Leander Public Library cast ballots in five board of trustee races during the Nov. 8 election. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Leander ISD voters cast ballots in five board of trustee races during the Nov. 8 general election. As of 7 p.m., early voting results have been...
kut.org
Former teachers and educators swept the Austin ISD school board races
All five candidates elected to the Austin ISD board of trustees on Tuesday have worked in public education, and four are former district employees. The head of a union that represents AISD employees said the value of having trustees who used to be teachers and school employees cannot be overstated.
Austin ISD officials say historic bond win will free up funds for teacher pay increases
District leaders celebrated the victory and explained the package will save the district millions of dollars, upwards of $12 million a year from maintenance and utility costs that will no longer be necessary. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Austin ISD officials held a press conference Nov. 9 to talk about the next...
Early voting results show Erin Zwiener pulling ahead of challenger Michelle M. López for Texas House 45 seat
Early voting results show incumbent Erin Zweiner (left) leading over Michelle M. López for the House District 45 seat. (Courtesy Michelle M. López, Erin Zwiener) Early voting results show incumbent Erin Zwiener pulling ahead of challenger Michelle M. López for the Texas House of Representatives District 45 seat, which covers Hays and Blanco counties.
Hear from newly elected Leander ISD trustees Francesca Romans, Paul Gauthier
Voters cast ballots in five Leander ISD board of trustees races on Nov. 8. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Two new members will sit on the Leander ISD board of trustees come Dec. 1. LISD voters cast ballots in five trustee races Nov. 8. According to final election results from both Williamson...
