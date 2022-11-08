The Importance of Giving Patients a Partner on Their Specialty Pharmacy Journey

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
New dialysis studies inform delivery of care, ways to improve patient outcomes
In the U.S., dialysis is a costly treatment with poor health outcomes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 15% of adults—37 million people—have chronic kidney disease. As the disease progresses to end-stage kidney disease, patients are required to receive dialysis regularly or have a kidney transplant. Although dialysis is lifesaving in the short-term, five-year mortality rates exceed 60%.
beckershospitalreview.com
Having one EHR vendor is best for patient care, study finds
Using a single EHR vendor is optimal for patient care, a study by researchers at the University of Notre Dame and University of South Carolina found. When hospitals purchase all their EHR components from a single supplier, patients receive better evidence-based care, according to the study to be published in an upcoming edition of Decision Sciences. When there are multiple vendors involved, data exchange isn't as efficient, as conditions are often coded differently in different EHRs.
BioIntelliSense and Medically Home Partner to Enhance High Acuity Hospital Care at Home
– BioIntelliSense, Inc., a continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence company, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Medically Home Group, Inc., a technology-enabled services company that is at the forefront of the movement to decentralize care for serious or complex illnesses. – The collaboration further expands...
Walgreens, CVS pharmacists are withholding medications for people post-Roe. What you need to know.
If you’re a person who could become pregnant, a pharmacist at Walgreens or CVS could refuse to fill your prescription if the medication could harm a pregnancy.
Biden warned staffing shortages sparking exodus of emergency room physicians, nurses
A group of medical organizations on Monday warned President Biden that hospital emergency departments were reaching a “breaking point” as they deal with influxes of patients seeking beds that are not available. The medical groups, which include the American Medical Association and American Psychiatric Association, cautioned that the...
Support nurses and safe staffing ratios
S. 1567 is a bill introduced to the U.S. Senate proposing the establishment of safe nurse-to-patient staffing regulation for hospitals.
Healthcare shortages leave patients behind
"There continues to be a shortage of Certified Nursing Assistants in our area and the increasing demand can't be met."
"Tripledemic" in U.S. could bring deluge of patients to hospitals
The U.S. could very well face what has been dubbed a "tripledemic" this winter, with cases of COVID-19, the flu and a virus called respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) surging at the same time. Cases of RSV are rising quickly in young children, who typically contract the virus by the time...
What Is Patient Abandonment? (2022 Guide)
Patient abandonment is a type of medical negligence that occurs when a healthcare provider improperly terminates the doctor/patient relationship. When patient abandonment causes harm, the victim could pursue a medical malpractice claim to recover compensation for damages. It’s important to understand the definition of patient abandonment and to know what...
beckershospitalreview.com
How UC San Diego Health transformed patient access across its health system
When UC San Diego Health experienced rapid growth in demand for care following COVID, the health system needed a welcoming, seamless digital front door to improve patient access and agent satisfaction. In a November Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Parlance and Tegria, three contact center experts discussed how UC...
beckershospitalreview.com
How 3 hospital-payer contract disputes could disrupt patient care
Hospitals challenged with staff shortages, declining inpatient volumes and rising expenses are looking to cut costs and increase revenue wherever possible, and many are pressing commercial payers for rate increases as they renegotiate contracts. But some payers are refusing to bend to providers' demands, despite the precarious financial situations many...
beckershospitalreview.com
Johns Hopkins, Atrium Health and 8 other systems seeking supply chain leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Atrium Health, based in Charlotte, N.C.,. a pharmacy...
beckershospitalreview.com
Physicians, patients starkly disconnected on medical misinformation: study
Physicians are more likely to spot medical misinformation than the public, though recent survey results illustrate just how chasmic that gap is. Merck Manuals, a medical reference publication, recently surveyed 2,044 U.S. adults and 263 physicians regarding medical misinformation online and in social media. Forty-four percent of nonmedical professionals said they have seen an uptick in medical misinformation recently, compared with nearly 98 percent of physicians.
popularposting.com
3 Ways Healthcare IT Can Improve Patient Care
Do you remember the last time you saw a doctor and left feeling confused, frustrated, or overwhelmed? If so, then we bet you haven’t seen a doctor recently. Because we’re sure, you recall how satisfying it was to see a physician and receive good medical care. Now, most...
beckershospitalreview.com
Johns Hopkins Medicine, Four Seasons expand partnership
Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine International and Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts are expanding their partnership to improve the safety and health of the hotel's employees and patrons. The Four Seasons health and safety program, Lead with Care, began in 2020 at the start of the pandemic as a response and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Walgreens opens 100th 'Health Corners' clinic
Walgreens has opened its 100th 'Health Corners' clinic at a store in Puerto Riviera, Calif., the company said Nov. 10. The in-store sites are staffed by pharmacists who can answer patients' medication questions, help them manage ongoing health concerns or conduct health screenings. Since launching the health corners program in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Northwell Health hospital raises $1.7M at gala
New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health's Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, N.Y., raised over $1.7 million at its gala Nov. 5. The event honored Scott Hayworth, MD, CEO and president of Optum Tri-State and CEO of CareMount Health Solutions, and former U.S. Rep. Nan Hayworth, MD, who made a donation to create the hospital's new Hayworth Family Maternity Center, according to a news release shared with Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com
Blessing Health CEO to retire
Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health President and CEO Maureen Kahn will step down from her role Oct. 6, 2023, for retirement. Ms. Kahn has been with the health system for 22 years, serving as president and CEO for the past eight years. "Maureen has been a tireless and incredibly effective leader...
beckershospitalreview.com
Medical care costs fell slightly in October
The costs of medical care were down slightly in the October consumer price index, as overall inflation across the economy cooled. The Bureau of Labor Statistics published the October consumer price index report, which measures the costs consumers pay for goods and services, Nov. 10. Medical care costs fell by...
beckershospitalreview.com
Pennsylvania hospital selects Meditech Expanse for EHR
Warren (Pa.) General Hospital has selected Meditech Expanse to replace the hospital's legacy Meditech EHR system and the various platforms used at outpatient clinics. The hospital hopes the Expanse system will improve the patient experience and help the hospital more efficiently exchange health records with referral partners in other health systems. The new system will create a fully integrated patient record and portal, according to a Nov. 10 Meditech news release.
