AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Analysis: Cardinals' win over Rams keeps their small playoff hopes alive — for now

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Unless you think the Cardinals can win six of their last seven games or at least five of their last seven, Sunday’s strange 27-17 victory here over the Rams at SoFi Stadium must be tempered with some serious reality. The only way the Cardinals can reach the playoffs this season, now that they are 4-6, is if they basically win most of their remaining games and pray that a good majority of the rest...
The Providence Journal

DeNoncour saves the day and helps Chariho to the boys Division II soccer title

CRANSTON — The final save of Drew DeNoncour’s high school career was one of his best.  It came in the 80th minute of Sunday’s Division II boys soccer final at Cranston Stadium. Chariho’s senior keeper helped clinch a second straight crown for the Chargers with a quick reaction.  DeNoncour hopped off his line to deny Nate Kelling a late equalizer and send Coventry...
