FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowboys Open Season With Win Over Texas LutheranHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Cowgirls Roll In Season OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons Looking For 500th Football VictoryHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
seguintoday.com
Navarro Panthers Compete in Bi-District Tonight on KWED
(San Antonio) — The Navarro Panthers are in San Antonio tonight for a Class 4A Region 4 Division 2 Bi-District match-up with the Pearsall Mavericks at North Side ISD Farris Stadium. Navarro comes into tonight’s playoff as the 2nd team out of District 13-4A. The Mavericks finished 3rd in District 14-4A. Pearsall improved their record by 7 games this year after going winless in 2021.
epbusinessjournal.com
Eagle Pass Eagles Battle San Antonio Warren Warriors for Bi-District Football Championship
The District 30-6A Co-Champion Eagle Pass Eagles will battle the District 29-6A Fourth Place Representative San Antonio Warren Warriors for the University Interscholastic League (UIL) Region IV, Division II Bi-District Football Championship on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the Eagle Pass Independent School District Cozel Foster-Veterans Memorial Stadium in Eagle Pass, Texas.
CBS Sports
How to watch UTSA vs. Louisiana Tech: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
This Saturday, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 37.89 points per game. The Bulldogs and the UTSA Roadrunners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alamodome. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.
seguintoday.com
MEN’S BASKETBALL — Bulldogs Down Sul Ross State 85-66 in Falke’s Head Coaching Debut
SEGUIN, Texas — A 19-point double-double by Xavier Phillips (Austin/Dripping Springs) and a strong effort from Mason Green (San Marcos/San Marcos) helped propel Texas Lutheran to an 85-66 victory over Sul Ross State Tuesday night in the regular season opener at Memorial Gymnasium.The win was the first in the tenure of new Texas Lutheran head coach Austin Falke. With the win, Texas Lutheran won its first home opener and regular season opener since 2016’s, 86-84, home opening win over Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated preparing for tricky Seguin Matadors in playoff opener
Will Hargett and A&M Consolidated are fired up for Friday. One of the Tigers’ annual goals is to open the playoffs at home, and they accomplished that by earning the top seed in District 11-5A Division I. Consol gets to play in front of its home crowd one last time this season when the Tigers host Seguin in the Class 5A Division I bi-district playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday at Tigerland Stadium.
foxsanantonio.com
Steele, Boerne stay undefeated as high school football playoffs kickoff Thursday night
The high school football playoffs kicked off with a bang on Thursday night. No. 1 Steele is the only undefeated 6A team in the area at 11-0 and they showed why. Jaydon Bailey ran for 193 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Chad Warner threw for two touchdowns to lead the Knights to a 34-17 win over the Johnson Jaguars.
The top 30 highest-paid San Antonio-area high school football coaches
Playoffs start this week.
San Antonio, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Somerset High School basketball team will have a game with Southwest High School - San Antonio on November 11, 2022, 16:30:00.
Converse, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Judson High School football team will have a game with Winston Churchill on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00.
seguintoday.com
Marion Bulldog Volleyball Team Rakes in Postseason All-District Awards
(Marion) — The all-district accolades have rolled in for the 2022 Marion Bulldog volleyball team. Nine members of the team, which won ten district games and finished in second place in District 26-3A, were recognized on the 1st and 2nd teams. Four Bulldog players were selected as honorable mentions and five players were named to the Academic All-District team.
You Won’t Believe Which Town Is The ‘Family Friendliest In Texas’
Don't confuse this with the "Friendliest Town in Texas," that article was written back in February of 2022 by the good folks at OnlyInYourState.com where they came to the conclusion that the little town of Llano, Texas fit that bill. Llano has a population of 3347, Saaaaaaalute! Please forgive my Hee Haw reference. While it may be true that Llano is the friendliest town, what we're talking about here is the "Family-Friendliest" town in Texas.
amtrib.com
Texas History Minute: William Barret Travis of the Texas Revolution
William Barret Travis is perhaps one of the most memorable figures from the Texas Revolution and the siege of the Alamo. His name has since been honored with the naming of Travis County, a park in San Antonio, and numerous schools across the state. Like many heroic figures, his life was one fraught with difficulty.
KSAT 12
New Braunfels High quarterback shocked, falls from utility pole, officials say
NEW BRAUNFELS – A New Braunfels High School quarterback is recovering in a San Antonio hospital after he climbed a metal utility pole and was shocked before falling at least 20 feet, according to officials. Leighton Adams, a junior, will miss Friday’s playoff game at Jerry Comalander Stadium against...
Senator from New Braunfels to serve as ‘Governor for the Day’
Sen. Campbell said she'll use her time to remind Texans of what binds them together.
VIDEO: Hail, rain fall in the Hill Country, on Lake Travis
Strong to severe storms moved through Central Texas Friday, bringing windy and cooler weather.
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near San Antonio
DALLAS (KDAF) — How many chicken sandwiches could a lottery winner buy if say, the average chicken sandy costs around $5? The answer is, generally speaking anyway, a lot. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from the Monday night drawing was sold near San Antonio, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Kermit! #TexasLottery#Texas.”
Texas election results: Greg Casar wins Congressional District 35 race
The congressional district represents more than 800,000 residents. The district runs along I-35 and includes parts of the San Antonio metropolitan area, portions of Bexar County, thin strips of Comal and Hays counties, a portion of Caldwell County and portions of southern and eastern Austin in Travis County.
Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken to open first San Marcos restaurant
The $500,000 chicken spot is expected to open in 2023.
tpr.org
Teacher resignations drive teacher shortage in San Antonio
This is the first in a three-part series on San Antonio’s teacher shortage. Erin Deason had to fill more teacher vacancies this year than she’s had to fill in any other year in her nearly two decades as principal of Jackson Middle School on San Antonio’s near North East side.
Rarest Bird In North America Spotted Along Texas Coast
The birds were seen returning to Texas for their annual migration.
