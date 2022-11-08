ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aqyila Continues To Impress With New Track "OH!"

R&B singer-songwriter Aqyila has always been passionate about sharing her peace through music and aims to help uplift people with her art. Her latest track, “OH!” out today via Sony Music Entertainment Canada, blends melodic tunes with catchy hooks to offer a complete vibe to the listeners. Check it out HERE.
Legendary Comedian Gallagher Dead At 76

Legendary comedian Gallagher, known famously for smashing watermelons and other objects with his "Sledge-O-Matic" oversized mallet during his routine, has died at the age of 76, his longtime manager confirmed to TMZ. The comedian, born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., died from massive organ failure while under hospice care in the...

