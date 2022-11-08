Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
u.today
“It Will Only Get Worse”: Co-Founder of “Ethereum Killer” Has Stark Warning for Crypto Buyers
Kathleen Breitman, cofounder of “Ethereum killer” Tezos, believes that the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market cycle is only going to get worse. Breitman explains that the most recent bull run was “inflated” by cheap money. “There was a lot of easy money going into the system,” she said.
trading-education.com
Shiba Inu vs Cardano: Which Cryptocurrency Will Reach US$1 Before 2023 Ends?
Cardano and Shibu Inu are both efficient networks with a great future in the blockchain industry. Both networks are among the hottest networks within the crypto-verse. However, these altcoins can get quite competitive when it comes to blockchain developments and market reach. In the past weeks alone, Shiba Inu has...
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert
The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
zycrypto.com
XRP Lawsuit: SEC Case Takes Surprising Turn As Coinbase Asks Court For Permission To Support Ripple
America’s largest crypto exchange, Coinbase, has come out in support of Ripple amid its ongoing legal brawl with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which could get the final say by the first half of 2023. Coinbase Throws Weight Behind Ripple. In a series of tweets on Oct 31,...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Moves $1,583,709,890 in BTC in Series of Staggering Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Now
A massive whale is moving more than a billion dollars in Bitcoin in a flurry of transactions that effectively emptied a number of newly created crypto wallets. Data from Blockchain.com shows the deep-pocketed investor just drained a crypto wallet that had recently accumulated over 74,105 in BTC worth over $1.58 billion.
Crypto’s self-appointed savior just reached for a lifeline of his own
Editor’s Note: A version of this story appeared in CNN Business’ Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here. It was a jaw-dropping, curse-out-loud-at-work kind of day in the crypto world, which, even on its best day, is a volatile and weird place.
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Shares His Crypto Predictions for the Next 5 Years
On Thursday (3 November 2022), Coinbase Global, Inc. released it Q3 2022 financial results, and during the earnings call that followed the release of Coinbase’s Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter, Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong shared his predictions for the next five years. According to the transcript of Coinbase’s Q3...
bitcoinist.com
Overtaking Ethereum and Litecoin, Big Eyes Coin is Changing the Cryptocurrency Industry
Since their emergence, cryptocurrencies have played a significant role in the global financial system. This has resulted in the creation of many different coins, all of which are in a competitive position to provide unparalleled services to their respective user bases. Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG)...
Crypto Banking: DeFi to CeDeFi?
Decentralized finance (DeFi) is currently disrupting the finance world with many decentralized applications (dApps) and tokens springing up to offer various kinds of financial services to people directly. This wasn’t always the case though. Not so long ago centralized financial institutions like banks, insurances companies, stock brokers etc., were the established means of accessing financial services. Now blockchain technology has changed everything.
dailycoin.com
“Don’t Borrow if You Run a Crypto Business:” Binance CEO Shares After FTX Acquisition Announcement
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, CEO of Binance, has warned against borrowing to run a crypto business. Zhao claims that Binance has never used BNB as collateral or taken on debt. While Binance has not yet disclosed its collateral reserves, CZ indicated that it will do so soon, in a November 8th tweet.
dailycoin.com
Crypto Community Reacts to FTX and Binance Debacle
Senator Cynthia Lummis calls for more “clear crypto rules.”. Antitrust regulators may look at the Binance and FTX acquisition since Binance would dominate 80% of the crypto market. Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates SBF’s net worth at $991m, down from $16b yesterday. “CZ just executed the most gangster play,”...
SFGate
Crypto World Is Rocked as World's Largest Exchange Rescues Rival
The cryptocurrency world was rocked on Tuesday as one of the largest exchanges for digital currencies, seemingly on the verge of collapse, was bailed out by a major rival in a deal that underlined the perils of the industry’s volatility. Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, said that it...
ValueWalk
The Current Downturn And The Future Of Crypto
The recent economic slump has caused many investors who were once focused on ushering in the future of finance to pivot towards surviving the present. As a result, there has been a general decrease in overall enthusiasm about cryptocurrencies. Like nearly all other sectors of the market, cryptocurrencies are experiencing...
forkast.news
Binance buys FTX: Updates on what it means for the crypto industry
The following is a running compilation of views and comments on Binance Global Inc.’s takeover of the FTX.com exchange amid speculation of solvency problems at FTX — one of the world’s most prominent cryptocurrency businesses. Fast facts. Henry Liu, chief executive officer of BTSE crypto exchange, told...
dailycoin.com
Global Interest in Gold-Backed Digital Assets is Expanding
2022 was not the best year for crypto. Followed by the crashes of the major players in the field, the entire crypto industry was shattered. The crash of Terra (LUNA) and algorithmically-backed stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) showed that stablecoins are not as stable as their name might indicate. The highly volatile...
dailycoin.com
Coinbase (COIN) CEO Calls out FTX’s “Risky Business Practices” – Affirms “No Material Exposure” to Competitor
Coinbase allegedly has no “material exposure” to FTX, FTT, or Alameda Research. Armstrong partly blames the hazy U.S. regulatory environment for the implosion. COIN closed Tuesday, November 9th, at $50.83, down 10.78% from the prior 24 hours. Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase (COIN), one of the largest crypto...
Cryptocurrency Exchange FTX Teeters Near Bankruptcy
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX is on the brink of bankruptcy after speculation about its financial health and handling of customer funds prompted investors to withdraw billions of dollars worth of crypto. Matt Hougan, chief investment officer at Bitwise Asset Management, joined Cheddar News to break down the timeline of FTX's crisis.
Comments / 0