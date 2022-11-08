ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment

A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
trading-education.com

Shiba Inu vs Cardano: Which Cryptocurrency Will Reach US$1 Before 2023 Ends?

Cardano and Shibu Inu are both efficient networks with a great future in the blockchain industry. Both networks are among the hottest networks within the crypto-verse. However, these altcoins can get quite competitive when it comes to blockchain developments and market reach. In the past weeks alone, Shiba Inu has...
cryptoglobe.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies

Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert

The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
cryptoglobe.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Shares His Crypto Predictions for the Next 5 Years

On Thursday (3 November 2022), Coinbase Global, Inc. released it Q3 2022 financial results, and during the earnings call that followed the release of Coinbase’s Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter, Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong shared his predictions for the next five years. According to the transcript of Coinbase’s Q3...
bitcoinist.com

Overtaking Ethereum and Litecoin, Big Eyes Coin is Changing the Cryptocurrency Industry

Since their emergence, cryptocurrencies have played a significant role in the global financial system. This has resulted in the creation of many different coins, all of which are in a competitive position to provide unparalleled services to their respective user bases. Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG)...
HackerNoon

Crypto Banking: DeFi to CeDeFi?

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is currently disrupting the finance world with many decentralized applications (dApps) and tokens springing up to offer various kinds of financial services to people directly. This wasn’t always the case though. Not so long ago centralized financial institutions like banks, insurances companies, stock brokers etc., were the established means of accessing financial services. Now blockchain technology has changed everything.
dailycoin.com

Crypto Community Reacts to FTX and Binance Debacle

Senator Cynthia Lummis calls for more “clear crypto rules.”. Antitrust regulators may look at the Binance and FTX acquisition since Binance would dominate 80% of the crypto market. Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates SBF’s net worth at $991m, down from $16b yesterday. “CZ just executed the most gangster play,”...
SFGate

Crypto World Is Rocked as World's Largest Exchange Rescues Rival

The cryptocurrency world was rocked on Tuesday as one of the largest exchanges for digital currencies, seemingly on the verge of collapse, was bailed out by a major rival in a deal that underlined the perils of the industry’s volatility. Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, said that it...
ValueWalk

The Current Downturn And The Future Of Crypto

The recent economic slump has caused many investors who were once focused on ushering in the future of finance to pivot towards surviving the present. As a result, there has been a general decrease in overall enthusiasm about cryptocurrencies. Like nearly all other sectors of the market, cryptocurrencies are experiencing...
forkast.news

Binance buys FTX: Updates on what it means for the crypto industry

The following is a running compilation of views and comments on Binance Global Inc.’s takeover of the FTX.com exchange amid speculation of solvency problems at FTX — one of the world’s most prominent cryptocurrency businesses. Fast facts. Henry Liu, chief executive officer of BTSE crypto exchange, told...
dailycoin.com

Global Interest in Gold-Backed Digital Assets is Expanding

2022 was not the best year for crypto. Followed by the crashes of the major players in the field, the entire crypto industry was shattered. The crash of Terra (LUNA) and algorithmically-backed stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) showed that stablecoins are not as stable as their name might indicate. The highly volatile...
Cheddar News

Cryptocurrency Exchange FTX Teeters Near Bankruptcy

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX is on the brink of bankruptcy after speculation about its financial health and handling of customer funds prompted investors to withdraw billions of dollars worth of crypto. Matt Hougan, chief investment officer at Bitwise Asset Management, joined Cheddar News to break down the timeline of FTX's crisis.

