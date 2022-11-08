Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Mimi Parker, founder and vocalist of acclaimed indie-rock band Low, dies at 55
The world of indie-rock has taken a big hit today as Mimi Parker, the co-founder and one of the vocalists in the band Low, has passed away at the age of 55. She had been battling cancer since her diagnosis in December 2020. Her husband and Low frontman Alan Sparhawk confirmed her tragic passing on Twitter.
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Get Familiar with the Musical Stylings of Coco Jones
Singer, actress, and dancer Coco Jones is no rookie. The multi-talented entertainer got her start in the industry as a Disney kid, showing off her bag of talents early on in her career. Since then, the seasoned entertainer has been grinding, earning a role as the new Hilary Banks in Peacock’s Fresh Prince reboot, Bel-Air. The 24-year-old has even made her return to music. At the Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole, she snatched a nomination for “Best New Artist” alongside several equally talented acts, including DIXSON, Doechii, Fireboy DML, Muni Long, Steve Lacy, and rising Nigerian singers CKay and Tems. Ahead of this year’s celebration, get familiar with the musical stylings of Coco Jones.
Iggy Pop announces new album Every Loser
The Godfather of Punk has shared details of his 19th solo album, Every Loser
musictimes.com
Flyleaf's Lacey Sturm Is Back: Everything to Know About Hard Rock Band's 'Sick' New World Festival 2023 Reunion
Flyleaf reunited with their original vocalist Lacey Sturm; they surprised fans by updating all their social media accounts with a picture of a flame and the words, "Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm." Fans cannot wait to see the entire band together again, it has been over 10 years since she departed...
Complex
Montreal Artists Magi Merlin and Fernie Collaborate on New Single “Dolla Bill”
Montreal R&B artists Magi Merlin and Fernie have joined forces on a smooth new single “Dolla Bill.”. “Keep it real for one night. How you feelin’ just keepin’ it light? Dollar bills and breathtaking sights, quarter mil by the end of the July,” rap the duo on the song’s chorus.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Counting Crows
Here at American Songwriter, we love Counting Crows. The band, which is fronted by songwriter and lead singer Adam Duritz, is a hit-making machine. From the group’s breakout hit “Mr. Jones” to others like “Omaha” and “Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby,” the emotional, heart-on-the-sleeve songwriting from Duritz is unmatched. And for a while in the ’90s, the band was one of the biggest musical groups in the world.
dailycoin.com
The Sandbox Announces Partnership With LINE Studio To Create An Area In The K-Verse
The partnership will enable the creation of a LINE studio-themed area in the K-verse dedicated to Korean-specific content within the Metaverse. The companies will develop NFTs using LINE Studio’s games to provide unique experiences. LINE Studio, a casual game developer on the global mobile platform LINE, is joining The...
sheenmagazine.com
R&B/Soul Recording Artist: Autumn Corin | Sheen Magazine
Autumn Corin is a female R&B recording artist currently signed under rapper DDG’s independent record label, “Zooted Music”. While managing her growing social presence of over 370K fans across all platforms, Corin still finds time to pursue a BPS in Music Business from Berklee College of Music all while splitting time between Los Angeles and Charlotte, NC for her music career. A rising star in the game, Corin has created her own distinctive sound by intertwining the genres of early 90’s and 2000’s R&B with today’s fresh hip-hop, pop, and latin styles, proving to be a force to be reckoned with.
Cult of Mac
Bad Bunny named Apple Music 2022 Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2022. The award came because of “the musician’s artistic excellence and influence on global culture,” according to Apple. After being released in May, Un Verano Sin Ti, the artist’s sixth project in four years, is Apple...
The Pitchfork Review Podcast Unpacks Best New Music Albums by Alvvays and Special Interest
Co-hosted by Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel and Reviews Editor Jeremy D. Larson, and featuring guest critics and contributors, our weekly podcast includes in-depth analysis of the new albums we find extraordinary, exciting, and just plain terrible. This week, Staff Writer Madison Bloom stops by to talk about a couple of records that were recently named Best New Music: Alvvays’ power-pop explosion Blue Rev and Special Interest’s glam-punk rampage Endure.
BTS’ RM Announces Official Debut Album ‘Indigo’: ‘I’ve Been Working Hard to Prepare This’
BTS leader RM will release his highly-anticipated debut solo album Indigo on Dec. 2, BigHit Music revealed on Thursday. The record will mark his first official solo release since it was announced that the seven-piece K-pop supergroup would embark on an unofficial hiatus while members pursue individual endeavors and complete mandatory military service before reuniting in 2025. “Finally, my 1st album will be releasing thanks to everyone,” RM wrote on WeVerse. “I worked hard on it for the past 4 years … It will be very different from my past projects, and a lot of fun friends are gathered in...
NGHTMRE Shares Seven Songs That Represent His Style, From ‘Heavy’ To ‘Melodic’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Traveling through a dreamscape of many concepts, sounds, and sensations, cross-genre producer and DJ NGHTMRE is not one to stay in a specific lane. His new album, DRMVRSE, is a perfect example, containing moments of house-shaking beats (“Threshold”), seductive grooves (“Atmosphere,” ft. UPSAHL), intricate melodies (“Love”), and jungle excitement (“Another Dose”) that weave together. Like the images your subconscious channels in those moments of your deep slumber, DRMVRSE is multi-faceted, and though moments may seem discordant, everything fits together in a cohesive experience.
dailycoin.com
Gala Games’ Spider Tanks Celebrates Tanksgiving, Offers Discounts and More
Gala Games’ PvP Brawler, Spider Tanks, has announced it is celebrating Thanksgiving with an upcoming sale. The ‘Free-for-all’ Web 3.0 esports title officially opened its arenas to players on Halloween and has been packed ever since. In appreciation of the positive response from the community, the tank...
Lizzo Is Always ‘Chasing the Music‘ in Trailer for New Doc ‘Love, Lizzo’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Lizzo offers an in-depth look at her remarkable rise to pop superstardom and her creative process in the new trailer for the upcoming documentary, Love, Lizzo, premiering Nov. 24 on HBO Max. In the first moments of the clip, Lizzo states the one constant in her career and life: “I’m always chasing the music.” That was certainly true when she was growing up, though she goes on to admit — amidst archival footage of her younger days — that it...
Peter Gabriel Announces First Tour In Years, New Album 'i/o'
Peter Gabriel is reuniting his old band for a new tour next spring.
Lane Webber, Daniel Gravelle, June Laporte, Jordan Dawson & Hallea Jones Join Cast Of Toronto Indie Music Scene Feature ‘We Forgot To Break Up’
EXCLUSIVE: Rising Canadian talents Lane Webber Daniel Gravelle, June Laporte, Jordan Dawson and Hallea Jones have joined the cast of queer, indie music feature We Forgot To Break Up. The film expands on the award-winning TIFF 2017 short film of the same name in which a young man meets up...
Music Industry Moves: Halsey Signs Global Publishing Deal With BMG
Halsey has signed a new global publishing administration agreement with BMG. The new deal includes all of their future songwriting compositions, plus the recently released single “So Good,” and their Calvin Harris collaboration “Stay With Me,” which features Justin Timberlake and Pharrell. “I’m thrilled to announce this partnership with BMG,” said Halsey. “I was immediately drawn to their artist-friendly, songwriter-first mentality and I’m looking forward to taking this journey with my new BMG family.” Jason Aron and Anthony Li, Halsey’s co-managers at Anti-Pop, commented, “BMG’s creative and refreshing approach to publishing is very exciting. Thomas and his team globally, have welcomed us...
Comments / 0