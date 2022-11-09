Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
phoenixmag.com
Where to Dine in the Valley in November & December
The restaurants listed are noteworthy and randomly selected from our rotating master list. We suggest that you confirm information, and we solicit your help in correcting any errors in the guide. We also ask readers to send us complaints in writing when one of the listed restaurants fails to meet expectations. Please note that, unless otherwise indicated, the listed restaurants offer free parking and recommend reservations for peak hours and large groups. Price categories reflect average dinner entrée prices; drinks, tax and tip are extra.
Phoenix New Times
Fill Your Weekend With Food and Drinks at These 5 Phoenix Events
With the holidays quickly approaching, many of the weekends over the next few months will be packed with travel, family, and festivities. But for the few calm days in between, Phoenix has plenty of food and drink events to celebrate close to home. So if this weekend feels like the calm before the holiday storm, here are five events to make the most of it.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
The Best Veterans Day Dining Deals in Phoenix 2022
Find which restaurants, eateries, bars and cafes across the Valley are honoring veterans and active military with special offers and discounts this Veterans Day. The Veteran-owned and family-operated craft cider company Cider Corps is celebrating its 5 year anniversary while honoring service men and women with a prix-fixe cider flight featuring five small batch styles created just for the weekend: Aguaflage (Blueberry & Ginger Lime), Dark Cherry Grenade, White Sangria, Imperial Pumpkin and Peach Pomegranate Cranberry. The 5-Year Flight will be available at the Cider Corps taprooms in Mesa and Gilbert on November 11 – 13 for $20.17, with individual styles also available by the glass.
This Arizona City Is One Of The Best Places For Black Friday Shopping
Holidu ranked the top 10 cities for Black Friday shopping.
phoenixmag.com
3 Tempting Tempe Chinese Restaurants
Here’s your cheat sheet for the best Chinese food just east of Phoenix. This Dongbei-style eatery eschews the Cantonese-influenced dishes most familiar to Americans, opting for more hearty, often pickled fare less dependent on rice in favor of noodles, dumplings and even bread. 1250 E. Apache Blvd. 480-557-888, chouskitchen.com.
phoenixmag.com
3 Terrific Sushi Spots in Central Phoenix
Enjoy top-tier Japanese cuisine at these three standout spots. Chef Gustavo Muñoz brings a Latin vibe to this hip fusion sushi spot in the warehouse district, where you can expect to find ceviche, scallop aguachile and tiradito alongside florid sushi rolls made with striking ingredients and Japanese standards gone fancy.
phoenixmag.com
Where to Eat in Cave Creek: 3 Latin-Inspired Dining Destinations
Ofrenda reads like a more Yucatecan, seafood-focused version of Barrio Café, with Pueblan-inspired fusion entrees such as Pasta en Nogado (tagliatelle with a poblano- and raisin-studded walnut sauce) running point for a well-authored selection of tacos, salads and gourmet hand-food. 7100 E. Cave Creek Rd. 480-488-2187, theofrenda.com. Tonto Bar...
This Is The Best Indian Restaurant In Arizona
Yelp compiled a list of the best Indian restaurants in each state.
Phoenix New Times
Charcuterie and Sparkles are on the Menu at This New Phoenix Bakery
“Leave a little sparkle wherever you go!” That's the motto of Dos Chris’ Bakery and Charcuterie Co., a Phoenix company that celebrated the grand opening of its brick-and-mortar store on October 1. The company was founded by a couple whose sparkling personalities are so in sync, that they...
ABC 15 News
2022 Veterans Day deals around the Valley
PHOENIX — Veterans Day is this Friday! To celebrate U.S. Military veterans and thank them for their service, restaurants and retailers are offering free meals and discount deals. To make the most of the discounts and sales, remember to bring a valid military ID!. Denny’s. DEAL: Free Grand...
phoenixmag.com
Newcomers’ Guide to Coffee Shops: Where to Get Your Caffeine Fix in Central Phoenix
This longtime coffee hot spot serves up dishes like divine Dutch baby pancakes and mac and cheese. Truly good cocktail menu, to boot. With a sleek storefront and fresh, plant-based pastries, it’s a keeper for vegan coffee fans. Try the spicy, sweet Witch – a chocolate mocha with charcoal, red pepper flakes, cayenne and ghost pepper.
techaiapp.com
30+ Scottsdale Christmas Activities & Holiday Events (2022)
Travel Mamas sometimes receives compensation and/or hosted travel and sample products related to blog posts. This story may include affiliate links for which we receive a small commission at no extra cost to consumers. As an Amazon Associate I earn money from qualifying purchases. Be sure to check with businesses and locations regarding travel restrictions and safety precautions before visiting.
scottsdale.org
Sicilian Butcher set to slice into new markets
When Joey Maggiore opened the first location of The Sicilian Butcher in 2017 off Tatum Boulevard and Greenway Road in Scottsdale, his wanted to pay homage to the restaurants his Sicily-born father ran to raise his family. “This is my family heritage,” Joey said. “My father was born and raised...
Popular Downtown Establishment Forced to Close
Grab yourself a final cup of coffee before it's too late.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. For anyone who likes to get outside of the home office, and who needs a break from typing away at work, there’s just nothing better than the perfect coffee shop setup. The ability to sit in a comfortable location, with the smell of freshly brewed coffee filling nostrils and energy infusing caffeine surging through veins, it’s the ultimate destination to break free, ditch the distractions, and get a little bit of work done. However, for some in metro Phoenix, one of the more popular coffee shops has announced it will shut its doors for a final time in the coming months.
phoenixmag.com
Things To Do in the Valley This Week
This is a curated list of weekly events around the Phoenix area for the week of November 8 through November 13, 2022. Calendar listings include public events and attractions from around the Valley and state. Confirm information before making plans by calling the listed phone number, or check each website for last minute confirmation or cancellations.
It's All About Burgers, Bacon, & Eggs At New Restaurant
Burgers and fries are both on the menu.Aleisha Kalina/Unsplash. Breakfast food is life. At least that’s the case for some people. If you could eat a bowl of cereal for dinner, a bagel as an anytime snack, and pancakes as an after-bar pick-me-up, you obviously fall into this category. And even if you don’t, if you enjoy a quality omelet then you are sure to appreciate a brand-new restaurant that has made its way to Scottsdale. Specializing in all things breakfast and lunch, it might just be your new go-to spot for everything from burgers to omelets.
This Arizona City Is Among The Most Festive Cities In The US
Thumbtack ranked the most festive cities in the US ahead of the holiday season.
Owner of Valley retail stores sentenced for not reporting $9M in income, officials say
PHOENIX — The owner and operator of Arizona's BBB Fashion stores has been convicted of tax evasion after he underreported his income by more than $9 million. Sung Hwan Lee, 64, of Peoria recently pleaded guilty to tax evasion and was sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
It Takes Nearly A Day To Explore This Massive Arizona Grocery Store
The grocery store has specialty items, gourmet foods, and an in-house restaurant.
fb101.com
The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa Celebrates Grand Reopening of The Scotch Library with New ‘Master of Scotch,’ Guy Sporbert
The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa today announced its Senior Scotch Ambassador, Guy Sporbert has been certified as a Master of Scotch, a world-leading scotch expert, by the Council of Whiskey Masters. Sporbert is Arizona’s first and only Master of Scotch and has served as a Senior Scotch Ambassador for nine years at The Westin Kierland Resort’s Scotch Library in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Comments / 0