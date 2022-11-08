ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailycoin.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Billy Markus Declares He Created Bitcoin (BTC)

Billy Markus, a.k.a Shibetoshi Nakamoto, had enough of questions about Shiba Inu (SHIB) and took to Twitter to clarify his stance on the popular memecoin. Contrary to what his name might imply, the developer that programmed Dogecoin (DOGE) in less than two hours back in 2013 has “nothing to do with Shiba Inu and never did.”
dailycoin.com

FTX Group Files for Bankruptcy, Sam Bankman-Fried Resigns as CEO

FTX (FTT) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company announced in a statement on Friday morning. Its founder and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, has resigned and been replaced by John J. Ray III. The bankruptcy involves companies that go under FTX Group, including FTX.com, Alameda Research, FTX US, and another...
dailycoin.com

Crypto Community Reacts to FTX and Binance Debacle

Senator Cynthia Lummis calls for more “clear crypto rules.”. Antitrust regulators may look at the Binance and FTX acquisition since Binance would dominate 80% of the crypto market. Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates SBF’s net worth at $991m, down from $16b yesterday. “CZ just executed the most gangster play,”...
dailycoin.com

“I am Sorry…Should Have Done Better,” How Much Of SBF’s Apology Is Sincere?

Sam Bankman-Fried apologized following the crypto exchange crisis, saying he should have done better and hadn’t been transparent enough. Aside from his “poor internal labeling of bank-related accounts,” the FTX CEO admitted he was “substantially” off the margin of users. Twitter users, however, disagree with...
dailycoin.com

El Salvador Denies Keeping Bitcoin (BTC) on FTX

Yesterday, rumors surfaced that El Salvador had exposure to the ailing FTX crypto exchange, and a crypto enthusiasts were left wondering whether the alleged situation would cause further contagion in the industry. However, as it turns out, President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele, also known as “The Bitcoin President”, claims to have never had any ties to the FTX crypto exchange, and thanked God for keeping him and his small, Latin American country out of trouble.
dailycoin.com

Gate.io Announces It Will Make Its Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves Solution Open-Source

The cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io has made its Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves solution open-source. Announced by Gate.io’s Founder and CEO, Dr. Lin Han today, the exchange hopes other platforms can use its open-source solution to increase transparency and industry health and welcomes other exchanges to receive consultancy and advisory support.
dailycoin.com

Binance Abandons FTX Deal, Citing Mishandled User Funds and US Probe

After due diligence, Binance decided against the deal. Binance said FTX’s problems were beyond their control or ability to help. FTX’s financial health reportedly sparked $6 billion in withdrawals in three days. SEC is reportedly investigating FTX’s handling of customer funds and crypto lending. Binance announced Wednesday...
dailycoin.com

Genesis Trading Reveals It Has $175M Locked on FTX (FTT)

Genesis Trading holds $175 million locked on the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. The firm said that it has not impacted its market-making activities and that it has no “ongoing lending relationship with FTX or Alameda. Two days ago, Genesis Trading said it lost $7 million “across all counterparties, including...
dailycoin.com

Justin Sun is ‘Putting Together Solution’ for FTX After Binance Deal Falls Apart

Justin Sun, crypto entrepreneur and the founder of Tron, has announced that he is talking with investors and putting together a solution to save the beleaguered crypto exchange, FTX. Binance Deal Falls Apart. The crypto crash ignited by the FTX collapse has worsened after Binance announced on Wednesday, November 10th,...
dailycoin.com

JPMorgan: Crypto Markets Face ‘Cascade’ of Margin Calls

The turmoil unleashed by the insolvency and subsequent bank run of FTX and Alameda Research could push the price of Bitcoin to $13,000. The problem is that there are fewer companies financially strong enough to bail out the chip exchange and its sister company, the strategies claim. For JPMorgan Chase...
dailycoin.com

Nine Leading Crypto Exchanges Commit to Proof of Reserve Amidst FTX’s Liquidity Crunch

Following the liquidity crunch of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange that ignited a market collapse, other prominent exchanges are turning to a new proof of reserve system to prevent future reoccurrence. Nine Exchanges Back Proof of Reserve. The FTX liquidity crunch, which ignited the fifth worst crypto crash, has sparked...
dailycoin.com

Top CEXes Promise Transparency with Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves

Binance has pledged to release its Proof of Reserves (PoR). Major cryptocurrency exchanges are reportedly willing to release their Merkle Tree records. Providing evidence of reserves can serve to increase trust among investors. Even by the standards of the crypto industry, the events of the past seven days have proven...
dailycoin.com

More Troubles for FTX: Sequoia Capital Gave Up its FTX Stakes

Sequoia Capital gave up its $213.5 million investment at the FTX exchange. According to the firm, FTX and FTX.US were a complete loss. Sequoia Capital joins Galaxy Digitals and others in confirming its exposure to FTX with this announcement. It assures investors that its Global Growth Fund III has limited...
dailycoin.com

3 Projects To Watch In 2023: Ethereum, Dogecoin And BudBlockz

Common investors are always looking for new and exciting investment opportunities. If you are also looking for solid investment options, you’ll want to keep an eye on three cryptocurrencies that are expected to have a big year in 2023: Ethereum, Dogecoin, and BudBlockz. Ethereum is one of the most...
dailycoin.com

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Looking to Outshine Top Currencies

Stellar (XLM), and Cardano (ADA) were some of the best-performing cryptocurrencies on the market, but that took a turn for the worse in August. Since then, both have been trading at deficient levels. A new and innovative project called Orbeon Protocol, which is in phase one of the presale, will help everyday investors break into the venture capital market.

