Yesterday, rumors surfaced that El Salvador had exposure to the ailing FTX crypto exchange, and a crypto enthusiasts were left wondering whether the alleged situation would cause further contagion in the industry. However, as it turns out, President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele, also known as “The Bitcoin President”, claims to have never had any ties to the FTX crypto exchange, and thanked God for keeping him and his small, Latin American country out of trouble.

21 HOURS AGO