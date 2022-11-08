Read full article on original website
Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Billy Markus Declares He Created Bitcoin (BTC)
Billy Markus, a.k.a Shibetoshi Nakamoto, had enough of questions about Shiba Inu (SHIB) and took to Twitter to clarify his stance on the popular memecoin. Contrary to what his name might imply, the developer that programmed Dogecoin (DOGE) in less than two hours back in 2013 has “nothing to do with Shiba Inu and never did.”
Coinbase (COIN) CEO Calls out FTX’s “Risky Business Practices” – Affirms “No Material Exposure” to Competitor
Coinbase allegedly has no “material exposure” to FTX, FTT, or Alameda Research. Armstrong partly blames the hazy U.S. regulatory environment for the implosion. COIN closed Tuesday, November 9th, at $50.83, down 10.78% from the prior 24 hours. Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase (COIN), one of the largest crypto...
FTX Group Files for Bankruptcy, Sam Bankman-Fried Resigns as CEO
FTX (FTT) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company announced in a statement on Friday morning. Its founder and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, has resigned and been replaced by John J. Ray III. The bankruptcy involves companies that go under FTX Group, including FTX.com, Alameda Research, FTX US, and another...
Crypto Community Reacts to FTX and Binance Debacle
Senator Cynthia Lummis calls for more “clear crypto rules.”. Antitrust regulators may look at the Binance and FTX acquisition since Binance would dominate 80% of the crypto market. Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates SBF’s net worth at $991m, down from $16b yesterday. “CZ just executed the most gangster play,”...
“Don’t Borrow if You Run a Crypto Business:” Binance CEO Shares After FTX Acquisition Announcement
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, CEO of Binance, has warned against borrowing to run a crypto business. Zhao claims that Binance has never used BNB as collateral or taken on debt. While Binance has not yet disclosed its collateral reserves, CZ indicated that it will do so soon, in a November 8th tweet.
Bankman-Fried Apologizes for FTX (FTT) Crisis, Says Alameda Research Is “Winding Down Trading”
FTX (FTT) CEO Sam Bankman-Fried apologized for the FTX debacle. He blamed “a poor internal labeling of bank-related accounts” that led him to take on more leverage than he thought was fine. FTX will attempt to raise funds to do “right by users”, which is its top priority....
“I am Sorry…Should Have Done Better,” How Much Of SBF’s Apology Is Sincere?
Sam Bankman-Fried apologized following the crypto exchange crisis, saying he should have done better and hadn’t been transparent enough. Aside from his “poor internal labeling of bank-related accounts,” the FTX CEO admitted he was “substantially” off the margin of users. Twitter users, however, disagree with...
Stablecoin Issuers Tether And Circle Deny Having Significant Exposure To FTX (FTT) And Alameda
Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire said that the stablecoin issuer has no “material exposure” to either FTX or Alameda Research. However, he admitted that the firm has a small equity stake in FTX. Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino denied the company having any exposure to the troubled duo and said...
El Salvador Denies Keeping Bitcoin (BTC) on FTX
Yesterday, rumors surfaced that El Salvador had exposure to the ailing FTX crypto exchange, and a crypto enthusiasts were left wondering whether the alleged situation would cause further contagion in the industry. However, as it turns out, President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele, also known as “The Bitcoin President”, claims to have never had any ties to the FTX crypto exchange, and thanked God for keeping him and his small, Latin American country out of trouble.
Gate.io Announces It Will Make Its Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves Solution Open-Source
The cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io has made its Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves solution open-source. Announced by Gate.io’s Founder and CEO, Dr. Lin Han today, the exchange hopes other platforms can use its open-source solution to increase transparency and industry health and welcomes other exchanges to receive consultancy and advisory support.
Binance Abandons FTX Deal, Citing Mishandled User Funds and US Probe
After due diligence, Binance decided against the deal. Binance said FTX’s problems were beyond their control or ability to help. FTX’s financial health reportedly sparked $6 billion in withdrawals in three days. SEC is reportedly investigating FTX’s handling of customer funds and crypto lending. Binance announced Wednesday...
Genesis Trading Reveals It Has $175M Locked on FTX (FTT)
Genesis Trading holds $175 million locked on the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. The firm said that it has not impacted its market-making activities and that it has no “ongoing lending relationship with FTX or Alameda. Two days ago, Genesis Trading said it lost $7 million “across all counterparties, including...
Kraken Says It Holds 9,000 FTT, Claims To Have No Exposure To Alameda Research
Kraken holds around 9,000 FTT tokens on the FTX exchange. Claims to not be affected by FTX’s downfall “in any material way.”. The exchange has no exposure to Alameda Research. Kraken said it’s done two proof of reserve audits in the last year. Kraken, one of the...
Justin Sun is ‘Putting Together Solution’ for FTX After Binance Deal Falls Apart
Justin Sun, crypto entrepreneur and the founder of Tron, has announced that he is talking with investors and putting together a solution to save the beleaguered crypto exchange, FTX. Binance Deal Falls Apart. The crypto crash ignited by the FTX collapse has worsened after Binance announced on Wednesday, November 10th,...
JPMorgan: Crypto Markets Face ‘Cascade’ of Margin Calls
The turmoil unleashed by the insolvency and subsequent bank run of FTX and Alameda Research could push the price of Bitcoin to $13,000. The problem is that there are fewer companies financially strong enough to bail out the chip exchange and its sister company, the strategies claim. For JPMorgan Chase...
Nine Leading Crypto Exchanges Commit to Proof of Reserve Amidst FTX’s Liquidity Crunch
Following the liquidity crunch of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange that ignited a market collapse, other prominent exchanges are turning to a new proof of reserve system to prevent future reoccurrence. Nine Exchanges Back Proof of Reserve. The FTX liquidity crunch, which ignited the fifth worst crypto crash, has sparked...
Top CEXes Promise Transparency with Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves
Binance has pledged to release its Proof of Reserves (PoR). Major cryptocurrency exchanges are reportedly willing to release their Merkle Tree records. Providing evidence of reserves can serve to increase trust among investors. Even by the standards of the crypto industry, the events of the past seven days have proven...
More Troubles for FTX: Sequoia Capital Gave Up its FTX Stakes
Sequoia Capital gave up its $213.5 million investment at the FTX exchange. According to the firm, FTX and FTX.US were a complete loss. Sequoia Capital joins Galaxy Digitals and others in confirming its exposure to FTX with this announcement. It assures investors that its Global Growth Fund III has limited...
3 Projects To Watch In 2023: Ethereum, Dogecoin And BudBlockz
Common investors are always looking for new and exciting investment opportunities. If you are also looking for solid investment options, you’ll want to keep an eye on three cryptocurrencies that are expected to have a big year in 2023: Ethereum, Dogecoin, and BudBlockz. Ethereum is one of the most...
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Looking to Outshine Top Currencies
Stellar (XLM), and Cardano (ADA) were some of the best-performing cryptocurrencies on the market, but that took a turn for the worse in August. Since then, both have been trading at deficient levels. A new and innovative project called Orbeon Protocol, which is in phase one of the presale, will help everyday investors break into the venture capital market.
