JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida State Women’s Tennis team, which has earned success in each of its first four events of the season, closes out its fall schedule with two days of action packed tennis at the UNF Invitational Nov. 12-13. A total of 58 players – including nine Seminoles – will play both singles and doubles in the event, which has taken on a new format because of the weather surrounding Hurricane Nicole. Nicole became a weather event this week as it hit the east coast of Florida, moved its way through the center of the state, and snaked its way north to the panhandle and First Coast areas of the nation’s third most populated state.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO