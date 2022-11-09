Read full article on original website
Noles Eye NCAA Berth at South Region Championships
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The NR/No. 24 Florida State cross country teams will look to qualify for the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships, by racing in the South Region Championships in Huntsville, Ala., at the John Hunt Park on Friday. The top two teams in each race will automatically advance to nationals, which will be held on Nov. 19, in Stillwater, Okla.
W. Tennis Closes Fall Season At UNF Invitational
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida State Women’s Tennis team, which has earned success in each of its first four events of the season, closes out its fall schedule with two days of action packed tennis at the UNF Invitational Nov. 12-13. A total of 58 players – including nine Seminoles – will play both singles and doubles in the event, which has taken on a new format because of the weather surrounding Hurricane Nicole. Nicole became a weather event this week as it hit the east coast of Florida, moved its way through the center of the state, and snaked its way north to the panhandle and First Coast areas of the nation’s third most populated state.
Florida State Women’s Hoops Signs Two Top-Notch Posts
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Women’s Basketball added two more significant pieces to its 2023 signing class on Thursday. Junior College All-American Sakyia White (6-foot-1 forward, Jones College, Tuscaloosa, Ala.) and incoming freshman Avery Treadwell (6-foot-3 forward, Bearden High School, Knoxville, Tenn.) have inked their National Letters of Intent to play for the Seminoles beginning in the 2023-24 season.
Lonni Alameda Announces 2023 Softball Recruiting Class
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State softball Head Coach Lonni Alameda is excited to announce the Seminoles 2023 recruiting class. Joining Florida State as freshmen for the 2023 season are Jaysoni Beachum, Angelee Bueno, Ashtyn Danley, Mimi Gooden, Kennedy Harp and Isa Torres. The six signees come from four different...
Women’s Basketball Adds Two Talents from Spain
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Women’s Basketball Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff has announced the signing of two incoming freshmen in Spaniards Lucía Navarro (forward, Valencia, Spain) and Carla Viegas (forward, Malaga, Spain). They are the first two members of Florida State’s 2023 signing class. Navarro and...
