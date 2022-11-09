Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. Senate control down to four races; John Fetterman wins Pennsylvania
Control of the U.S. Senate is down to four races after Democrat John Fetterman won in Pennsylvania and Republican J.D. Vance won in Ohio.
Marco Rubio projected to defeat Val Demings and retain U.S. Senate seat
The race for Florida’s U.S. Senate seat is on between Republican incumbent Marco Rubio and Democratic challenger and U.S. Congresswoman, Val Demings.
In final Senate race push, Paul looks ahead & Booker says he ‘already won’
GOP Sen. Rand Paul never once said the name of his competitor, Democrat Charles Booker, at a pre-Election Day rally held in Lexington. And Booker hardly mentioned Paul at a similar event on Sunday night. Instead, Paul focused his message to Fayette area Republicans on what he’ll do if Republicans...
Rick Scott Won’t Reject Challenging Mitch McConnell to Be Republican Senate Leader
Sen. Rick Scott of Florida wouldn’t reject the idea on Sunday that he could be the Senate Majority Leader should Republicans win back the Senate next week. As head of the Senate’s Republican campaign committee, Scott appeared on Meet The Press on Sunday to discuss the GOP’s final midterm election push, but moderator Chuck Todd took the opportunity to see if an intra-party Senate battle was in store for the senator himself.
Rand Paul defeats challenger Charles Booker in Kentucky Senate race
KENTUCKY — Incumbent Rand Paul has been reelected to the U.S. Senate, the Associated Press projected Tuesday night. The race was the first called in the Tri-State, with Paul finishing the night with 61% of the votes. Paul fought off Democratic challenger Charles Booker in pursuit of his third...
Police In Florida Confirm Rubio’s Volunteer Was Brutally Beaten For Being A Republican
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday fired back at leftist media critics who tried to excuse anti-Republican violence by two thugs who brutally beat one of his campaign volunteers. As The Free Press reported this week, the Florida Republican noted that one of his neighborhood
Trump re-endorses Mike Lee after DeSantis shoots ad backing the Utah senator, as simmering 2024 rivalry spills into public view
Trump issued a re-endorsement for GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah after DeSantis shot an ad for him. The ad was paid for by Club for Growth Action, a Super PAC that has drawn Trump's ire in the past. Trump and DeSantis could both wind up in a 2024 presidential...
Live Results: Republican Sen. Marco Rubio defeats Democratic Rep. Val Demings
A former presidential candidate, Rubio is projected to have easily won a third term in the Senate.
Republican Sen. Rand Paul wins 3rd term in Kentucky
Paul is a libertarian-leaning former presidential candidate whose vision of limited government has made him one of the most contrarian voices in the Senate.
Rubio defeats Demings in Senate race
ORLANDO, Fla. — Marco Rubio has defeated Val Deming in the U.S. Senate race in Florida, becoming a victor in one of the most expensive senate races in the country, according to early results. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Rubio is ahead of Demings with 56%...
1st Gen Z candidate, Dem Frost wins Florida US House seat
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost defeated Republican Calvin Wimbish on Tuesday for a Florida U.S. House seat, making him the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. As of Tuesday night, most of the Florida races for the U.S. House of...
Tufts Daily
How the Democrats lost Florida
0As midterm elections draw closer and voting registration deadlines pass, pundits look at the polling of “swing states” — states with a roughly even population of Democrats and Republicans that have the potential to vote either way in national elections. The results are especially important this year as polls show neither party has a large advantage in either congressional chamber, with Democrats favored in the Senate and Republicans favored in the House. The governorships are also significant, as state law determines hot-button issues like abortion, education and immigration.
Biden came to Florida to help Democratic underdogs, but barely mentioned DeSantis, one of his most vocal critics
MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — President Joe Biden barely mentioned Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis while campaigning in Florida on Tuesday evening, one week out from Election Day. While Democrats in Florida have criticized numerous contentious policies from DeSantis, Biden instead took a victory lap over his legislative accomplishments, including an infrastructure law, and warned that "Mega-MAGA Republicans" are "a different breed of cat."
Trump Lost the Midterms. DeSantis Won.
The next big question in American politics: Is Florida’s reelected governor, Ron DeSantis, a leader or a follower, a man or a mouse?. DeSantis had a big night yesterday. Now he’s preparing to seek the Republican nomination for president. Ex-President Donald Trump stands in his way, testing the slogans and insults he’ll use against DeSantis—hoping that the angry sounds will intimidate DeSantis into abandoning the impending contest before it starts.
Florida’s Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term, defeats Demings
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has won a third term, defeating U.S. Rep. Val Demings and holding a key seat as the GOP tried to regain control of a closely divided Senate. Rubio, 51, faced perhaps his toughest battle since he was first elected in...
Val Demings Falls Short To Marco Rubio In Florida U.S. Senate Election
Val Demings and Marco Rubio squared off on Election Day as the two Floridians vied for the incumbent Republican's seat in the U.S. Senate. The post Val Demings Falls Short To Marco Rubio In Florida U.S. Senate Election appeared first on NewsOne.
Senate races recap: John Fetterman defeats Oz in Pennsylvania; Maggie Hassan wins New Hampshire
The race for control of the Senate remains tight, with races in Georgia, Nevada and Arizona too close to call.
Marco Rubio Cruises to Victory With Trump's Support
It didn't take long on Election Night before Sen. Marco Rubio could breathe easy. After months of focusing on his stance as a national security hawk and riding high on MAGA support from former President Donald Trump, Rubio coasted to victory in Florida on Tuesday. ABC, NBC, and CNN had all declared Rubio the winner just a little after 8 p.m. EST.
Maryland's Chris Van Hollen seeking second US Senate term
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is running for a second term against Republican Chris Chaffee.Van Hollen was a heavy favorite in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, and his seat was considered a safe one for Democrats.Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House.In May, Van Hollen suffered a minor stroke. He said he was told there were no long-term effects or damage, but doctors advised him to remain under observation at the hospital for a few days.Long a champion of the Chesapeake Bay,...
5 takeaways from a day when Trump, DeSantis, Rubio and Scott descended on South Florida
Florida’s top Republicans were in action across South Florida on Thursday. Here are five takeaways from a unique day in Sunshine State politics. Former president Donald Trump says if you can't say something nice ... ...
Comments / 0