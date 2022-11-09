ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Rick Scott Won’t Reject Challenging Mitch McConnell to Be Republican Senate Leader

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida wouldn’t reject the idea on Sunday that he could be the Senate Majority Leader should Republicans win back the Senate next week. As head of the Senate’s Republican campaign committee, Scott appeared on Meet The Press on Sunday to discuss the GOP’s final midterm election push, but moderator Chuck Todd took the opportunity to see if an intra-party Senate battle was in store for the senator himself.
Rubio defeats Demings in Senate race

ORLANDO, Fla. — Marco Rubio has defeated Val Deming in the U.S. Senate race in Florida, becoming a victor in one of the most expensive senate races in the country, according to early results. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Rubio is ahead of Demings with 56%...
How the Democrats lost Florida

0As midterm elections draw closer and voting registration deadlines pass, pundits look at the polling of “swing states” — states with a roughly even population of Democrats and Republicans that have the potential to vote either way in national elections. The results are especially important this year as polls show neither party has a large advantage in either congressional chamber, with Democrats favored in the Senate and Republicans favored in the House. The governorships are also significant, as state law determines hot-button issues like abortion, education and immigration.
Biden came to Florida to help Democratic underdogs, but barely mentioned DeSantis, one of his most vocal critics

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — President Joe Biden barely mentioned Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis while campaigning in Florida on Tuesday evening, one week out from Election Day. While Democrats in Florida have criticized numerous contentious policies from DeSantis, Biden instead took a victory lap over his legislative accomplishments, including an infrastructure law, and warned that "Mega-MAGA Republicans" are "a different breed of cat."
Trump Lost the Midterms. DeSantis Won.

The next big question in American politics: Is Florida’s reelected governor, Ron DeSantis, a leader or a follower, a man or a mouse?. DeSantis had a big night yesterday. Now he’s preparing to seek the Republican nomination for president. Ex-President Donald Trump stands in his way, testing the slogans and insults he’ll use against DeSantis—hoping that the angry sounds will intimidate DeSantis into abandoning the impending contest before it starts.
Marco Rubio Cruises to Victory With Trump's Support

It didn't take long on Election Night before Sen. Marco Rubio could breathe easy. After months of focusing on his stance as a national security hawk and riding high on MAGA support from former President Donald Trump, Rubio coasted to victory in Florida on Tuesday. ABC, NBC, and CNN had all declared Rubio the winner just a little after 8 p.m. EST.
Maryland's Chris Van Hollen seeking second US Senate term

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is running for a second term against Republican Chris Chaffee.Van Hollen was a heavy favorite in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, and his seat was considered a safe one for Democrats.Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House.In May, Van Hollen suffered a minor stroke. He said he was told there were no long-term effects or damage, but doctors advised him to remain under observation at the hospital for a few days.Long a champion of the Chesapeake Bay,...
