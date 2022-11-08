ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: Fort Pierce prepares for the storm

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fort Pierce is currently on a hurricane warning as Nicole prepares to make landfall. CBS12 News reporter Al Pefley is at the Fort Pierce City Marina accessing the conditions as wind speeds pick up. Areas of Fort Pierce could potentially see a 3.5 foot...
FORT PIERCE, FL
treasurecoast.com

City of Port St. Lucie Tropical Storm Nicole Advisory #3

PORT ST. LUCIE – In preparation and response to Tropical Storm Nicole, the Port St. Lucie City Council declared a local state of emergency Wednesday, Nov. 9. The declaration provides the City with more flexibility regarding expenditures and allocating resources, which may be necessary for localized street flooding, and the potential for wind damage caused by strong wind gusts and tornadoes.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

Tracking Nicole: Erosion threatens Ocean Drive in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole is heading towards Florida's coast, and is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane. Due to some serious erosion, Ocean Drive in Vero beach is on the verge of potential collapse according to Vero Beach Police. CBS12 News reporters...
VERO BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
brevardtimes.com

Over 3,000 FPL Customers Without Power In Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Florida — Florida Power & Light is reporting that over 3,000 customers are without power across Brevard County as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the east coast of Florida. In north Brevard County, outages are reported in Rockledge, Viera, and Patrick Shores. In central Brevard County. outages are...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Voluntary evacuations of Barrier Islands to begin Wednesday

Indian River County will issue voluntary evacuations for certain areas – including the Barrier Islands – Wednesday morning as Tropical Storm Nicole inches closer toward Florida’s east coast, officials said. Nicole continued to gain strength and was expected to become a hurricane sometime Wednesday. The following areas...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

ST LUCIE SHERIFF : DETECTIVES IDENTIFY HOMICIDE VICTIM IN EARLY MORNING SHOOTING

ST LUCIE SHERIFF : DETECTIVES IDENTIFY HOMICIDE VICTIM IN EARLY MORNING SHOOTING. Detectives have identified the homicide victim in this morning’s shooting as 23-year-old Vincent Rashawn Green Jr. This appears to be an isolated incident, and detectives do not believe there is any danger to the community. If you have any information related to this incident, please call 772-462-3230 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers 1-800-273-TIPS.
FORT PIERCE, FL

