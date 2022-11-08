Read full article on original website
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Volleyball Comeback Falls Short Against Denver, 3-2
FARGO, N.D. – After dropping the first two sets, the North Dakota State volleyball team battled back to force a fifth frame before falling short against Denver, 3-2, on senior day on Saturday afternoon at Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse. Syra Tanchin notched her 10th doubled-double of the season with a...
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Women’s Basketball Hosts Valley City State in Home Opener
The North Dakota State (1-0) women's basketball team is set to begin its home schedule hosting Valley City State (4-1) on Monday night. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. at Scheels Center. GAME COVERAGE. Radio: Andy Rieckhoff (play-by-play) will be on the call on Bison 1660. Watch: The game will...
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Soccer Fills Out 2023-24 Signee Class with 10 Commits
FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State women's soccer program and head coach Michael Regan have announced the signing of 10 student-athletes to the 2023-24 signee class. The class includes nine field players and one goalkeeper coming from seven different states across the country. Hannah Arnold | Littleton, Colo....
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Men’s Cross Country 18th at NCAA Midwest Regional
COLUMBIA, Mo. – The North Dakota State men's cross country team placed 18th at the NCAA Midwest Regional on Friday afternoon. It was the best team finish for the Bison men at the meet since 2015. Junior Hunter Klimek led the Bison in the 10-kilometer race at Gans Creek...
NDSU Bison Athletics
Bison Women’s Cross Country Takes 12th at NCAA Midwest Regional
COLUMBIA, Mo. – The North Dakota State University women's cross country team placed 12th at the NCAA Midwest Regional on Friday morning, earning the third-best regional meet finish of the school's Division I era. Junior Kaleesa Houston paced the Bison in the six-kilometer race at Gans Creek Cross Country...
NDSU Bison Athletics
Bison Volleyball Edges Mavericks in Five-Set Thriller
FARGO, N.D. – Kelley Johnson and Ali Hinze each notched a double-double to help lift the North Dakota State volleyball team past Omaha, 3-2, on Thursday night at Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse. Johnson reached the 50-assist mark for the sixth time this season with a match-high 57 to go along...
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Women’s Basketball Game Against Mayville State Cancelled
FARGO, N.D. – Due to expected weather, the North Dakota State women's basketball game against Mayville State on Thursday night has been cancelled. There has been no makeup date for the game determined at this time. NDSU will be back in action hosting Valley City State on Monday. Tip-off...
NDSU Bison Athletics
No. 5 Kansas Beats Bison Men, 82-59
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The North Dakota State men's basketball team lost to No. 5-ranked Kansas on Thursday evening inside Allen Fieldhouse, 82-59. JuniorGrant Nelson paced NDSU with 11 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks. Boden Skunberg added 10 points and four assists for the Bison. NDSU freshman guard Lance...
