Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish
Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
Taste food: Mediterranean meal inspired by two rice dishes
This dish is inspired by two rice dishes: pilaf and maqluba. In a pilaf, the rice is sauteed to lightly toast the grains and then steamed in a flavorful broth, along with aromatics such as onion, garlic and spices such as cumin and coriander. When ready to serve, the rice is fluffed to separate the grains and prevent stickiness. Handfuls of fresh herbs and chopped nuts, such as almonds, pine nuts or pistachios, are often added for flavor and texture. Maqluba is a Levantine upside-down...
The Two Sauces Bobby Flay Always Needs On Hand
Bobby Flay gained notoriety as a celebrity chef highlighting the flavors of Southwestern cuisine. After his famed Vegas restaurant Mesa Grill closed in 2020, Flay opened his restaurant Amalfi in the same space, opting to focus on serving up a menu of Italian food. Amalfi particularly focuses on the Mediterranean flavors of the Amalfi coast. With all of his restaurants, TV shows, and recipes, it's clear that Flay focuses on flavor above all.
Daphnes Bar
Between the phenomenal cocktails, friendly bartenders, and palpable big-night-out energy, we’ve never met a bar that we wanted to make “our bar” more than Daphnes in Edmonds. For a spot that seats around 15 people, there’s always something exciting happening here. On a Friday evening, it’s a cramped sardine tin party, with “Volare” blasting while couples who can’t fit inside drink negronis and dance on the sidewalk patio. On an otherwise-snoozy Monday, their L-shaped marble counter gets full fast.
Yellow Moto Pizzeria
Taking the place of the old Flour + Water Pizzeria (which is set to reopen in North Beach in winter 2023) is Yellow Moto Pizzeria. Name aside, not much else inside the Mission spot has changed, except for the motorcycle-themed makeover and a new menu of cocktails. You can expect a similar lineup of about 11 red and white pies, each one with a chewy crust you should repeatedly dunk in a side of their creamy house ranch. Pretty standard topping combinations include sausage and smoked mozzarella, and garlic with mushrooms and taleggio—they’re nice and well-balanced, but won’t necessarily be the most exciting pizzas you’ve had all year. What is exciting are the mozzarella sticks, stuffed with gooey cheese that oozes out like molten lava. And just like its predecessor, Yellow Moto Pizzeria is a reliable spot for small group hangs over a few pies—plus ricotta meatballs, and thick soft serve with rainbow sprinkles.
The Daily South
Chicken And Stuffing Casserole
For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
8 Places With Good Wine & Moody Lighting
Sometimes, you just want to turn the lights all the way down, drink a glass of pinot noir, or four, and feel sophisticated. The lack of fluorescent overhead lights is very important for times like these, and whenever you feel like crying into a plate of bolognese after a breakup, going on a date, or sitting at a bar alone and overanalyzing every single decision you made today. Romantic, vibey, sexy, whatever you want to call it—you’ll know what constitutes a “moody, dimly lit spot” when you see it. Here are eight of those places.
Baked steakhouse chicken
You probably would not expect chicken to be seasoned with steak sauce and steak seasoning, but those are two of the main ingredients that I used for seasoning, to create my delicious baked steakhouse chicken.
Prince Tea House
There aren’t many places in the city where you can live out your Alice in Wonderland tea party fantasies. But at Chinatown’s Prince Tea House, with its velvety pastries, metallic finger sandwich towers, buttery waffles, and china so fancy that it looks like it came from the set of The Crown, that’s exactly what you can do. Open daily at noon, they have everything from smoked salmon salad and scones to egg salad sandwiches–the $55 tea for two includes all of them, plus unlimited tea. Bring a group of friends here, pair your purple yam crêpe cake (our favorite) with teas ranging from oolong or passion fruit to lavender green milk, and dive into a spread that looks more impressive than anything that existed in Alice’s imagination.
Pho & Cafe Saigon
Pho & Cafe Saigon is a cozy family-run restaurant in University City, and is one of the few places where we prefer the pho with shrimp to their beef options. The shrimp are tender and add complexity to the fragrant and comforting broth. Grab one of the smoothies or milk teas for the road–our favorite is the taro milk tea with black pearl boba. It's the perfect sweet compliment to a deliciously salty meal.
Burmese Kitchen
On weeknights when you’d rather fold 100 fitted sheets than pull out a frying pan and cook dinner, the answer is always Burmese Kitchen. It’s easy to walk in and get a table, and Burmese soups, noodles, and meat and seafood entrées are great across the board. Getting the springy garlic noodles loaded with crunchy fried garlic and pork on your table is non-negotiable. The tea leaf salad is just the right amount of funky and spicy. And the tender bone-in chicken coconut curry is an onion-y dream. Sit among the cheery orange walls and umbrellas hanging overhead and know that this spot will save you any time your weekly dose of cooking dread hits.
The Pasta Queen Is In Shambles Over Gordon Ramsay's Carbonara
The passionate Pasta Queen can easily turn into the Drama Queen when a beloved pasta recipe is treated with what is, in her opinion, culinary sacrilege. The TikTok-famous cook, whose name is Nadia Caterina Munno, typically teaches mere mortals (2.5 million of them follow her on the platform) how to make authentic Italian dishes fit for the Roman Gods. Recently, though, she filmed an incredulous reaction video to Gordon Ramsay's version of pasta alla carbonara.
Magnolia Cafe
In the second year of my Communication major, I panicked about graduating without any “tangible” skills and did what every college student does to make themselves feel marketable: I picked up a Business minor. That ended up being almost a complete waste of time, but I did add a few business-y phrases to my repertoire that I pull out in casual conversation to seem very smart. One of them is this:
Serenidad
Serenidad is a Latin-inspired eatery that brings a jolt of new culinary life to the limited dining scene in Cascade Heights thanks to rising star chef and owner Deborah VanTrece (Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours and Oreatha’s at the Point, also in Cascade). With a snazzy bar, furry lights, and buckled-pillow booths, Serenidad is as fun and eclectic as VanTrece’s other food fusions. We like inventive dishes such as the Lomo Saltado, a flavorful take on steak frites, consisting of stir-fried ribeye and a bed of fries smothered under sauteed vegetable and drinks like Mama Coco (rum, Mexican corn liqueur, agave, and vanilla bitters).
Allrecipes.com
Mediterranean Grilled Salmon Kabobs
Combine tzatziki sauce, lemon juice, and lemon zest in a bowl. Add salmon, toss to coat, and marinate in the refrigerator for 15 minutes. Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate. Combine garlic, oregano, and olive oil in a bowl. Add green peppers, red onions,...
Pinches Tacos
Joining the growing scene of East Austin taco trucks, Pinches Tacos is parked on the same lot as Revival Coffee on East 7th. Pinches serves tacos like asada, tripas, and al pastor, as well as birria and breakfast tacos. Sign up for our newsletter. Be the first to get expert...
Aunt Ginny's
At Aunt Ginny’s, everyone’s always having too much fun to notice the two people who look like they just met at a DSA meeting getting to third base at a tiny booth in the corner. This dive-adjacent bar in Ridgewood checks all the boxes of a great hang: shot-and-beer specials, pool table, X-Men vs. Street Fighter machine, photo booth, etc. But the main reason we want to plan all of our birthday parties here is the food. I Like Food operates from a tiny window in the back, serving an extensive menu of bar food that ranges from classic to chaotic. Offerings include nachos, fried chicken sandwiches, everything bagel chicken wings, churro french fries, and a pernil-stuffed crunchwrap they call a “crispwrap” for, we assume, legal reasons. Almost all of this food can be made vegan or vegetarian, cementing Aunt Ginny’s crowd-pleaser status.
Hyderabadi Spice
Most meals at South Indian restaurant Hyderabadi Spice start with ordering biryani and end with spooning leftovers into foil containers. At the low-key East Ham spot, the fragrant and expertly spiced rice dish is king. Every table ends up strewn with stray golden grains that are cooked dum-style (with a pastry lid), and served as a glorious mound on plates or in handis, layered with tender chicken, lamb, or prawns. Know that Hyderabadi Spice’s excellent biryanis are no secret and this spot gets busy in the evening, so book ahead. But whether you come with the whole family, friends, or just for a casual date night, servers are accommodating. They’ll make room for buggies, set out highchairs, and provide plenty of takeaway boxes when it’s clear ordering starters, haleem, naan, and the epic biryani for two was actually too much.
Amici Brentwood
Amici Brentwood is part of a family of restaurants, including great trattorias like Angelini Osteria. But, like in many families, some children are naturally more "gifted" than others (not that your parents would ever admit it). In this case, Amici is not the shining sibling because it serves bland food. Sure, it has a beautiful brick-walled dining room, pleasant outdoor seating, and an entire parking lot to pull into, but it also feels like a wedding reception with a slashed catering budget: blah food in a lovely setting. The pastas are your best option: we weren’t offended by the spaghetti chitarra, which has enough bottarga to compensate for the lack of flavor in everything else.
