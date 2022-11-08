ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Cleveland.com

Does Ohio really need a state senate?

Although the U.S. Constitution created a U.S. Senate, it did so mainly to appease the small states so that they would not lose their influence in a truly representative government. All states eventually followed this precedent in creating bicameral legislatures, although the reasoning for doing so at a single state...
Ohio Capital Journal

In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on

With the new emphasis the U.S. Supreme Court put on the importance of state government in this post-Roe v. Wade era, many Americans decided Tuesday to put some checks in place. They also roasted some conspiracy nuts over the camp fire. Abortion rights ballot questions were passed in five states, including GOP-dominated Kentucky to the […] The post In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Election Coverage: Issue 2 has passed in Ohio

OHIO —– Issue 2 has passed. The state constitutional amendment prohibits local governments from allowing non-electors to vote. This would require that “only a citizen of the United States, who is at least 18 years of age and who has been a legal resident and registered voter for at least 30 days, can vote at any state or local election held in this state, and prohibit local governments from allowing a person to vote in local elections if they are not legally qualified to vote in state elections.”
NBC News

Newly-elected Ohio Democrat says he flipped district because he spoke 'to a broad group of voters'

Representative-elect Greg Landsman (D) defeated his Republican incumbent opponent, Rep. Steve Chabot, in Ohio’s 1st District, even as Democrats elsewhere in the state lost major midterm races. “It was Democrats, a lot Independents and a surprisingly large number of Republicans who wanted to be done with the extremism and chaos of Trump and folks like my opponent, “ Landsman said.Nov. 10, 2022.
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio voters pass Issue 1 and Issue 2 by large margins

Ohio voters passed statewide issues one and two by sweeping margins Tuesday, with each receiving more than 77% of the vote, as of 11:10 p.m. Tuesday. Both become effective immediately upon election certification. Issue 1 allowed voters to determine if judges should be required to consider public safety when setting bail amounts. It effectively amends […] The post Ohio voters pass Issue 1 and Issue 2 by large margins appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
spectrumnews1.com

What the passing of Issue 1 and Issue 2 means for Ohioans

Voters in Ohio overwhelmingly passed state issues one and two Tuesday night. But what does that mean for those living across the Buckeye State?. Mindy Drayer talks with political strategist and attorney Mehek Cooke. Mehek also discuses the historic voter turnout for the 2022 midterm election and why we may see more and more women running for office in the near future.
whbc.com

Republicans to Hold Strong Majorities in Both Houses of State Legislature

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It appears Republicans will hold historic veto-proof majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate after Tuesday’s election. According to unofficial results with late-arriving absentee and provisional ballots still to be added in, Republicans could control as many as 67 of the 99 House seats and 26 of the 33 Senate slots.
Ohio Capital Journal

How Ohio’s criminal justice system will be changed by Issue 1

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. With the vast majority of ballots counted, voters in Ohio overwhelmingly chose to approve a […] The post How Ohio’s criminal justice system will be changed by Issue 1 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wosu.org

Ohio 2022 Election Results: U.S. House Races

All 15 of Ohio's congressional seats are up for a vote this election, though most are expected to remain in the hands of their incumbent party. The district map being used in this election was ruled to be unconstitutional. by the Ohio Supreme Court but remained in place due to...
myfox28columbus.com

Outspent, shut out of state races, what's next for Ohio Democrats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Outspent, out-messaged, and once again shut out of statewide office, Democrats in Ohio are licking their wounds, trying to figure out what happened -- and gearing up for an important Senate race in two years. After her party was swept in the statewide races and...
Business Insider

Live Results: Democratic Ohio State Rep. Emilia Sykes defeats former Donald Trump campaign staffer Madison Gesiotto Gilbert for Ohio's 13th Congressional District

Explore more race results below. Former Donald Trump campaign staffer Madison Gesiotto Gilbert ran against state Rep. Emilia Sykes in Ohio's 13th Congressional District. The 13th District encompasses Akron, the 5th largest city in the state and Sykes' hometown. Sykes' father, state Sen. Vernon Sykes, participated in redrawing the congressional...
