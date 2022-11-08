Read full article on original website
Related
Results in Ohio’s congressional races suggest the 2022 map is less gerrymandered: Capitol Letter
Less gerrymandered? The split between statewide voter preferences and the outcomes of Ohio’s 15 congressional races was narrower this year than over last decade’s map, Jake Zuckerman reports. Advocates said while there’s still a gap between the two, it narrowed under the new rules.
Advocates grapple with details of potential constitutional amendment enshrining abortion rights in Ohio constitution
COLUMBUS, Ohio – With the 2022 midterm elections over, reproductive rights groups across the state are looking ahead to placing a proposed amendment before voters to enshrine abortion rights in the Ohio Constitution. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade and return questions of...
Does Ohio really need a state senate?
Although the U.S. Constitution created a U.S. Senate, it did so mainly to appease the small states so that they would not lose their influence in a truly representative government. All states eventually followed this precedent in creating bicameral legislatures, although the reasoning for doing so at a single state...
In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on
With the new emphasis the U.S. Supreme Court put on the importance of state government in this post-Roe v. Wade era, many Americans decided Tuesday to put some checks in place. They also roasted some conspiracy nuts over the camp fire. Abortion rights ballot questions were passed in five states, including GOP-dominated Kentucky to the […] The post In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Election Coverage: Issue 2 has passed in Ohio
OHIO —– Issue 2 has passed. The state constitutional amendment prohibits local governments from allowing non-electors to vote. This would require that “only a citizen of the United States, who is at least 18 years of age and who has been a legal resident and registered voter for at least 30 days, can vote at any state or local election held in this state, and prohibit local governments from allowing a person to vote in local elections if they are not legally qualified to vote in state elections.”
Newly-elected Ohio Democrat says he flipped district because he spoke 'to a broad group of voters'
Representative-elect Greg Landsman (D) defeated his Republican incumbent opponent, Rep. Steve Chabot, in Ohio’s 1st District, even as Democrats elsewhere in the state lost major midterm races. “It was Democrats, a lot Independents and a surprisingly large number of Republicans who wanted to be done with the extremism and chaos of Trump and folks like my opponent, “ Landsman said.Nov. 10, 2022.
wcbe.org
After a night of GOP wins, Ohio Democrats ask themselves 'what went wrong?'
Republicans won big in Ohio, as they have in midterm elections going back to 1994 — with the exception of a Democratic wave year in 2006 — and Ohio Democrats got crushed in statewide races, from the top of the ticket on down. While redistricting helped candidates for...
Ohio’s congressional results suggest newly gerrymandered map more closely aligns with electorate
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s new congressional map appears less gerrymandered than it has been over the past decade by at least one measurement. The result is the allocation of Ohio’s 15 congressional seats come 2023 will be closer to the partisan split of voters than it has been over the last several election cycles.
Ohio voters pass Issue 1 and Issue 2 by large margins
Ohio voters passed statewide issues one and two by sweeping margins Tuesday, with each receiving more than 77% of the vote, as of 11:10 p.m. Tuesday. Both become effective immediately upon election certification. Issue 1 allowed voters to determine if judges should be required to consider public safety when setting bail amounts. It effectively amends […] The post Ohio voters pass Issue 1 and Issue 2 by large margins appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Issue 1 and Issue 2: Ohio constitutional amendments changing cash bail, prohibiting noncitizens from voting in local elections poised to pass
COLUMBUS, Ohio –Ohio voters on Tuesday appeared to overwhelmingly support a pair of statewide ballot issues. Issue 1 would require courts to consider public safety when determining the amount of cash bail, and Issue 2 would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens from voting in elections.
Ohio judge holds up lawsuit targeting state ban on local gun-control ordinances
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story reported that Judge Stephen McIntosh’s decision on Thursday stayed his preliminary injunction freezing Ohio’s ban on local gun laws. There is disagreement among the parties in the case about whether that is true. COLUMBUS, Ohio—A Franklin County judge on Thursday halted...
Ohio Governor, Attorney General, Supreme Court and other statewide results for November 08, 2022 general election
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the latest unofficial statewide election results for Ohio’s November 08, 2022 general election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Ohio Secretary of State website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results. Scroll through the results below.
Why are two Ohio lawmakers trying to outlaw ‘hooning’ - and what is it?
“Hoon” and “hooning” may derive from an old English word for fool, but as used today, appear to trace to Australian terms that refer to reckless drivers and driving that causes hazards on public streets. The words have now arrived in Ohio via Dayton, where police have...
spectrumnews1.com
What the passing of Issue 1 and Issue 2 means for Ohioans
Voters in Ohio overwhelmingly passed state issues one and two Tuesday night. But what does that mean for those living across the Buckeye State?. Mindy Drayer talks with political strategist and attorney Mehek Cooke. Mehek also discuses the historic voter turnout for the 2022 midterm election and why we may see more and more women running for office in the near future.
whbc.com
Republicans to Hold Strong Majorities in Both Houses of State Legislature
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It appears Republicans will hold historic veto-proof majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate after Tuesday’s election. According to unofficial results with late-arriving absentee and provisional ballots still to be added in, Republicans could control as many as 67 of the 99 House seats and 26 of the 33 Senate slots.
While J.D. Vance won big statewide in Ohio U.S. Senate race, how did the vote break in Cuyahoga County? (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio Republican J.D. Vance won 80 of Ohio’s 88 counties en route to winning Ohio’s U.S. Senate race Tuesday, but Cuyahoga County still proved to be strongly in the Democrat’s corner, voting overwhelmingly for Tim Ryan. Here’s a look at how those votes shook...
How Ohio’s criminal justice system will be changed by Issue 1
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. With the vast majority of ballots counted, voters in Ohio overwhelmingly chose to approve a […] The post How Ohio’s criminal justice system will be changed by Issue 1 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wosu.org
Ohio 2022 Election Results: U.S. House Races
All 15 of Ohio's congressional seats are up for a vote this election, though most are expected to remain in the hands of their incumbent party. The district map being used in this election was ruled to be unconstitutional. by the Ohio Supreme Court but remained in place due to...
myfox28columbus.com
Outspent, shut out of state races, what's next for Ohio Democrats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Outspent, out-messaged, and once again shut out of statewide office, Democrats in Ohio are licking their wounds, trying to figure out what happened -- and gearing up for an important Senate race in two years. After her party was swept in the statewide races and...
Live Results: Democratic Ohio State Rep. Emilia Sykes defeats former Donald Trump campaign staffer Madison Gesiotto Gilbert for Ohio's 13th Congressional District
Explore more race results below. Former Donald Trump campaign staffer Madison Gesiotto Gilbert ran against state Rep. Emilia Sykes in Ohio's 13th Congressional District. The 13th District encompasses Akron, the 5th largest city in the state and Sykes' hometown. Sykes' father, state Sen. Vernon Sykes, participated in redrawing the congressional...
Comments / 4