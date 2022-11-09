Read full article on original website
How every Minnesota city and township voted for governor in 2022
On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz won a second term by a margin of about 7.7 percentage points. Of course, there were big variations in which parts of the state favored Walz over his GOP challenger, Scott Jensen, and vice-versa. But the Secretary of State’s Office website is a bit unwieldy when it comes to understanding them.
A "red wave" hit Iowa. Hard.
While the expected "red wave" didn't sweep the U.S., it crashed hard in Iowa. Why it matters: Iowa has shed itself of any remaining "purple state" remnants from a decade ago when former President Barack Obama won the state in the 2008 and 2012 elections. "I don’t see it going...
Republicans sweep key Iowa races
DES MOINES, Iowa — Onelection night, Republicans won many key races in Iowa. Incumbent Tom Miller has been working as Iowa's top law enforcer for nearly 40 years. Now, he and many longtime Democrats have lost to their Republican challengers. “Well, we are disappointed with the result, and this...
Iowa GOP Lawmakers Announce Leaders
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Republican lawmakers are announcing their leaders for the next legislative session. Pat Grassley has been re-elected Speaker of the House. Matt Windschitl will be House Majority Leader. Iowa Democrats have not announced their House leaders yet. The session begins January 9th.
Iowa approves gun rights amendment
Iowa voters approved the constitutional amendment that strengthens gun rights in the state. Iowa will join Alabama, Louisiana and Missouri with constitutional language that requires courts to use what’s called “strict scrutiny” when considering gun restrictions. That standard would make it very difficult for courts to uphold limits on gun possession, ownership or use, such as future efforts to require more extensive background checks or outlaw some kinds of firearms.
Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District race too close to call
The hotly contested race between incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne and Republican challenger Zach Nunn to represent Iowa's Third Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives is still too close to call Wednesday morning according to NBC News.
Iowa Native Won’t Back Down In Fight to Be Next Arizona Governor
It's a photo finish cliffhanger of a campaign for native Iowan and Arizona Republican Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake in her race against Democrat Katie Hobbs. As of Wednesday night and 24 hours, post-election Hobbs saw her lead narrow to a nail-biter 50.3% to Kari Lake's 49.7%. With 76% of the...
Three quick hits on Iowa's 2022 early vote
The Iowa Secretary of State's office has released the final unofficial absentee ballot totals for the 2022 general election. These figures reflect all in-person early voting, which wrapped up on November 7, as well as all ballots that arrived in the mail or through drop boxes at the close of business on November 7. A later report will include all absentee ballots that arrive at county auditors' offices by 8:00 pm today.
Iowa’s 2022 election a ‘red wave’ in all but one statewide race
It appears to be an Iowa GOP sweep of all but one statewide race in this year’s General Election,. “It’s been an incredible campaign…and I’m excited to say to you tonight that we are not yet done because the best is yet to come,” Governor Kim Reynolds said. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre Dejear by 20 points. Reynolds has been governor since mid-2017.
2022 Wisconsin Fall Election Results
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Election results!. First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted. These will also be part of our WEAU 13 News broadcasts. Click here to see the Fall Election results!
Iowa Secretary Of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30-thousand ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren counties officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor’s race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30-thousand ballots as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a three-thousand vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
Write-in candidate wins Minnesota mayoral race ... but which one?
BIRCHWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- In a small township in the northeast Twin Cities metro, both mayoral candidates were soundly defeated by the write-in vote.With the votes counted, the Secretary of State reports that in Birchwood Township -- adjacent to White Bear Lake -- 270 write-in votes were tallied. That compares to 171 votes for James Nelson and 148 for Michael McKenzie.NonpartisanJames Nelson17129.13%NonpartisanMichael McKenzie14624.87%WRITE-INWRITE-IN27046.00%These results came amid a write-in campaign on behalf of Margaret Ford, a former chair of the St. Catherine University board.The Washington County Elections Services said they're working on the process of hand-counting all ballots in the race, and can't officially declare Ford the winner as of Wednesday morning.It is plausible that the write-in vote was split among multiple names, which would potentially make Newton the winner.A spokesperson with the county says we will not learn the official outcome of this race until the village holds its canvassing. That will occur Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.
Secretary of State calls for recount in 2 Iowa counties due to technical problems
DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says his office will be looking into issues in two Iowa counties that are delaying the final vote count from Election Day Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning on Twitter, Pate said “Due to technical problems, I am calling on Des Moines and Warren County to conduct […]
Iowa will not receive $30 million in federal aid for child care
The state of Iowa is losing $30 million in federal money that would have helped families access basic child care services. The governor’s office says the loss of that money is the result of a deliberate decision to avoid having to commit $3 million in matching state funds toward child care. But a Democratic state […] The post Iowa will not receive $30 million in federal aid for child care appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Midterm Elections 2022: 1-minute voting guide
The midterm election is finally upon us. Here's a one-minute cheat sheet of what you need to know to vote Tuesday.🗳️ Where to vote: Look up your polling place on the Secretary of State's website.✉️ If you requested a mail-in ballot that you haven't returned, it's too late to send it by mail. Drop it off at your county's Election Office before polls close or surrender it at your polling place and vote in person.🪪 What to bring: You will need to show a government-issued ID, like a driver's license or passport. Find an approved list here.⏰ When to vote:...
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller Defeated, Pate And Naig Cruise To Victory, Fitzgerald Loses
Statewide, Iowa — America’s longest serving Attorney General was defeated by Republican Brenna Bird. Democrat Tom Miller called Bird Tuesday night to concede. Miller, who is 78, says he’s not sure what’s next for him. With 97 of 99 counties reporting unofficial results, Republican Roby Smith...
Minnesota election results 2022: Mayors
(FOX 9) - Here are the results for Twin Cities mayoral races. Tap or click on the race below for individual results.
Grassley faces tighter race after decades of wide victories
The only time Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley’s victory margin was smaller than 20 percentage points was in his first election to the U.S. Senate, 42 years ago.
