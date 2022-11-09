ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Isiah Thomas reignites feud with 'a**hole' Michael Jordan: 'This beef is gonna go on for a long time'

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MYlHS_0j3mLOTf00

This is the beef that never ends.

Isiah Thomas lit a fire under his longstanding feud with rival Michael Jordan in recent comments lamenting Jordan's portrayal of Thomas in the ESPN documentary "The Last Dance." Thomas made his comments while speaking with Greece's Cosmote TV, which holds the country's NBA broadcast rights.

"When I was watching "The Last Dance," I'm sitting there, and I'm watching it with my family, and I'm thinking everything is good," Thomas said. "And then this guy comes on television and he says that he hates me, and then he calls me an a**hole.

"And then I proceed to watch a whole documentary about him being an a**hole. I'm like wait a minute, time out. Until I get a public apology, this beef is gonna go on for a long long time, cause I'm from the west side of Chicago."

"This guy" is Jordan. This basketball vendetta is one that dates that dates back to the late 80s and early 90s. It's 2022, and neither party has backed down. Thomas even promoted his latest comments on Twitter.

The comments Thomas takes issue with come from Jordan's statement in "The Last Dance," a series that aired more than two years ago in April-May 2020. The rivalry between Jordan's Chicago Bulls and Thomas' Detroit Pistons was a central part of the series' story.

In it, Thomas addressed a flashpoint in their relationship when the Pistons walked off the court without shaking hands after the Bulls swept them in the 1991 Eastern Conference finals. The Pistons had beaten the Bulls in the previous two conference finals en route to NBA championships.

Jordan took the snub as a sign of disrespect and has held a grudge against Thomas in the decades since. He criticized Thomas during his 2009 Hall of Fame induction speech. He famously froze Thomas out of the 1992 Dream Team Olympics.

Thomas explained the walkoff during "The Last Dance" as simply part of the time's basketball culture that dated back to Detroit's previous playoff series with Larry Bird's Boston Celtics.

"Knowing what we know now, and the aftermath of what took place, I think all of us would have stopped and said 'Hey congratulations,' like they do now," Thomas said. "We would have did it, of course we would have done it. But during that period of time, that's just not how it was passed.

"When you lost, you left the floor. That was it."

Jordan wasn't interested in Thomas' explanation when a producer prompted him for commentary in "The Last Dance." And yes, he called Thomas an "a**hole."

"Well I know it's all bulls***," Jordan said. "Whatever he says now, you know it wasn't his true actions then. He has time enough to think about it. Or the reaction of the public has kinda changed his perspective of it. You can show me anything you want, there's no way you can convince me he wasn't an a***hole."

Jordan's point about Thomas changing "his perspective" on the subject has merit. Thomas' story has evolved over the years. Here's what Thomas said months after the walkoff, which he described at the time in November 1991 as "unsportsmanlike" and "the wrong thing to do."

"They beat us soundly," Thomas said. "At that time, we were mad, we were upset. For me to sit here now and say we didn't really mean it, that would be a lie, because at that time we meant it.

"Was it unsportsmanlike? Yes. Was it the wrong thing to do? Yes. But at the time, is that the way we felt? Yeah, it was a very emotional response. For me to sit here and say now that we really didn't mean it, we didn't feel that way, that would be a lie."

In 2013, Thomas revisited the subject and said that Jordan's and Phil Jackson's comments during a news conference inspired the walkoff.

"Before the Bulls swept us in '91, I remember clearly Jordan and Phil Jackson, because they swept us in Detroit, they went on a day-and-a-half tirade about how we were bad for the game, how we were bad people, how [Bill] Laimbeer was a thug. In our town. They were up 3-0, and then they had this press conference just totally disrespecting us as champions.

"They went on to sweep us, and the decision was made just to walk off ... It was made on the bench as the game was winding down."

None of this jibes with the walkoff simply being part early 90s basketball culture. All of it jibes with Jordan using Thomas as competitive fuel for years.

Now does the situation warrant Thomas having been left off the Dream Team? Of course not. Thomas was not only one of the great guards of his era, but one of the best of all-time. His absence from USA Basketball's definitive and iconic Olympic team was glaring. And it was thanks to Jordan not wanting him there.

Hence the back-and-forth "a**hole" barbs.

As of the time of this post, there was no retort from Jordan.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013 Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game. Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged. On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front...
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Isiah Thomas has sharp message for Michael Jordan

Isiah Thomas is once again yelling into the wind about Michael Jordan. Speaking recently at the 2022 Abu Dhabi NBA Games, The Basketball Hall of Famer Thomas was asked about his feud with his longtime rival Jordan as well as the portrayal of Thomas in the ESPN documentary “The Last Dance.” Rather than brushing it off, he responded with a sharp message for Jordan.
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 "Lucky Green"

“Lucky Green” has been a semi-active color scheme for Jordan Brand over the last few years, appearing on the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 13 as well as updated models like the Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate. It doesn’t seem like the scheme’s luck is going to be running out any time soon either, as on-foot sneaker photo king @yankeekicks has displayed a set of shots of the Air Jordan 2 in a “Lucky Green” colorway.
sneakernews.com

Frank Cooker Shares An Unreleased Air Jordan 7 Inspired By Ken Griffey Jr.

As a former Jordan Brand NRG team member, Frank Cooker is sitting on a treasure trove of unreleased mock ups and tributes to the heritage residing within Jumpman’s archives. Every now and again, Cooker will take to Instagram to preview an exclusive pair that never made their way around to market, most recently giving us a first look at the unreleased Air Jordan 7 created in honor of Ken Griffey Jr’s participation in the 1992 Foot Locker Slam Fest – a dunk contest for professional athletes once removed from the hardwood including the likes of Deion Sanders and Barry Bonds.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 8 “Playoffs” Slated For 2023

The Air Jordan 8 will get plenty of models in 2023. If you remember the early 90s and are a sneakerhead, then you remember the Air Jordan 8. This is a shoe that Michael Jordan wore during his third championship run. He capped off the three-peat against the Phoenix Suns, and everyone absolutely loved it.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kyrie Irving’s Nike Deal Gets Sobering Update From Phil Knight

Phil Knight had a lot to say about the Kyrie situation. Kyrie Irving has been in the news quite a bit over the last few weeks. Of course, this is all because of his social media post in which he shared a peculiar documentary. This documentary had some anti-Semitic tropes throughout, and Irving was held to account for it. He has since apologized, but the consequences have been brutal.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Longtime broadcaster, 'Sports Tonight' anchor Fred Hickman dies at 66

Longtime sports broadcaster Fred Hickman, who shined alongside Nick Charles at CNN and helped launch the YES Network, died on Wednesday night. "Fred was a joy to work with and a joyful person," Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay said in a statement. "A total pro that you felt comfortable with knowing he would lead you the right way on the air. He was the first voice ever heard on YES and his professionalism put us on the right track, a track we are on all these years later."
KIRO 7 Seattle

NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Kyrie Irving meeting: I have 'no doubt that he's not antisemitic'

NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke on Thursday for the first time since he met with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving earlier this week. Though Silver didn’t elaborate much on their meeting — which came after the Nets suspended Irving after he shared and then doubled down on an antisemitic film on social media — he said he doesn’t think Irving is actually antisemitic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking all of the NBA's 2022-23 City Edition uniforms, including a tribute to an airport carpet

The 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms are officially here, and depending on which team(s) you like, it’s a bit of a mixed bag. To refresh your memory, the league breaks its jerseys into five categories: Association (primarily home games), Icon (primarily away games), Classic (Throwback), Statement Edition (the alternate jerseys by Jordan), and City Edition (the alternate jerseys by Nike).
ARIZONA STATE
hypebeast.com

Trophy Room Unveils Its Collaborative Apparel Collection With Jordan Brand

To kick off the month of November 2022 on a strong note, Jordan Brand debuted its latest collaborative initiative with Marcus Jordan‘s own Trophy Room. The joint venture includes the Air Jordan 7 “New Sheriff in Town” offering alongside matching apparel, the latter of which has been officially unveiled by the Nike team.
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
111K+
Followers
141K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy