Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 millionAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Montgomery Road in Silverton
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Montgomery Road in Silverton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Lilienthal Street in Riverside
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Lilienthal Street in Riverside. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Symmes Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Symmes Road in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue and Poole Road in Groesbeck
GROESBECK, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue and Poole Road in Groesbeck. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
WKRC
Police investigating stabbing in Westwood
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating a late-night stabbing in Westwood. It happened at a home on McKinley Avenue around 10:30 Friday night. Police say a man in his 40s is seriously hurt after being cut on the arm. Investigators are still working to identify a suspect. The...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Wooster Pike in Columbia Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Wooster Pike in Columbia Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on south I-75 at Donaldson Highway in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on south I-75 at Donaldson Highway in Erlanger. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Mall Road and Heights Boulevard in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries at Mall Road and Heights Boulevard in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Reports of an armed robbery on Ashland Avenue in East Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of an armed robbery on Ashland Avenue in East Walnut Hills. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on US 52 at the Kellogg Road exit ramp in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on US 52 at the Kellogg Road exit ramp in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Rapid Run Road in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Rapid Run Road in West Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Reports of an armed robbery on Harriet Street in Lockland
CINCINNATI — Reports of an armed robbery on Harriet Street in Lockland. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Whispering Springs Drive in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Whispering Springs Drive in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Reports on shots fired on Kemper Lane in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports on shots fired on Kemper Lane in Walnut Hills. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Edgecliff Road in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Edgecliff Road in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Ross Millville Road in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Ross Millville Road in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Fox 19
Murder suspect arrested in 2015 College Hill cold case
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a murder that happened more than seven years ago in College Hill. Markel Love, 27, is charged with murder for the 2015 killing of 30-year-old Marcus Lampson, the Cincinnati Police Department announced Friday. More than seven years ago on...
WLWT 5
Boone County police searching for missing adult male
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Boone County police are searching for a missing adult male on Saturday. Officials said that Joshua Lively, a 31-year-old, white male of Windingvine Court in Florence was last seen by his parents at their home on the evening of Friday, Nov. 11. Lively left the...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Gilbert Avenue in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Gilbert Avenue in Walnut Hills. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Fire at Newport apartment complex leaves families displaced
NEWPORT, Ky. — Families in Northern Kentucky are picking up the pieces after a fire ripped through their homes. Now, the American Red Cross is working to help those still displaced. "It looked like a horror movie. It was dark, smoky, everything was everywhere, everything is boarded up, doors...
Comments / 0