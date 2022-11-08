ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North College Hill, OH

WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a crash with injuries on ﻿﻿Lilienthal Street in Riverside

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Lilienthal Street in Riverside.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a crash with injuries on ﻿﻿Symmes Road in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Symmes Road in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Police investigating stabbing in Westwood

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating a late-night stabbing in Westwood. It happened at a home on McKinley Avenue around 10:30 Friday night. Police say a man in his 40s is seriously hurt after being cut on the arm. Investigators are still working to identify a suspect. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an armed robbery on Harriet Street in Lockland

CINCINNATI — Reports of an armed robbery on Harriet Street in Lockland.
LOCKLAND, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Whispering Springs Drive in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Whispering Springs Drive in Mason.
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports on shots fired on Kemper Lane in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — Reports on shots fired on Kemper Lane in Walnut Hills.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Edgecliff Road in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Edgecliff Road in Covington.
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Murder suspect arrested in 2015 College Hill cold case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a murder that happened more than seven years ago in College Hill. Markel Love, 27, is charged with murder for the 2015 killing of 30-year-old Marcus Lampson, the Cincinnati Police Department announced Friday. More than seven years ago on...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Boone County police searching for missing adult male

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Boone County police are searching for a missing adult male on Saturday. Officials said that Joshua Lively, a 31-year-old, white male of Windingvine Court in Florence was last seen by his parents at their home on the evening of Friday, Nov. 11. Lively left the...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Fire at Newport apartment complex leaves families displaced

NEWPORT, Ky. — Families in Northern Kentucky are picking up the pieces after a fire ripped through their homes. Now, the American Red Cross is working to help those still displaced. "It looked like a horror movie. It was dark, smoky, everything was everywhere, everything is boarded up, doors...
NEWPORT, KY

