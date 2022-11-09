ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thehofstrachronicle.com

Women's soccer downs Huskies for CAA championship title

With 90 seconds left in the second overtime period, Hofstra University’s graduate student Krista Agostinello netted the winning goal to defeat Northeastern University in the 2022 Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) women’s soccer championship 2-1 at Parsons Field in Boston, Massachusetts. Even though the Huskies beat the Pride in the regular season, that did not stop Hofstra from leaving it out on the pitch and winning the championship.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
thehofstrachronicle.com

Pride defeats Seahawks in semifinal, advances to CAA finals

The Hofstra Pride men’s soccer team defeated the University of North Carolina Wilmington Seahawks 2-1 in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Championship semifinal at the UNCW Soccer Stadium in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Sunday, Nov. 6. The winning goal from Hofstra came in the 75th minute as Eliot Goldthorp...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
thehofstrachronicle.com

Skylar Kuzmich looks inside to look ahead

Despite the goalkeeper stereotypes, women’s soccer senior goalie Skylar Kuzmich is a quiet person. It’s something she’s been battling on and off the pitch for her entire time at Hofstra. “The goalkeeping position, you kind of want to be, in a non-negative way, the most obnoxious person...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
thehofstrachronicle.com

Hofstra wrestling opens season at Princeton

The Hofstra’s wrestling team had their first competition of the season on Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Princeton Open. The team for the competition consisted of 13 wrestlers, none of whom are projected to be starters this season. Freshman Joe Sparacio impressed with his debut in the 133-pound weight...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Washington Square News

Why we left NYU

I came to NYU as a transfer student in the fall 2021 semester. Like me, many students dream of attending NYU for its prestigious academic programs and the experience of growing into their 20s in the city of opportunity. But for some, once they experience being a New Yorker for a few semesters, they realize that maybe it isn’t what they wanted.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thehofstrachronicle.com

Hofstra prepares for midterm election with a candidate conversation

From right to left, Barbara McFadden, Michael Delray, Kenneth Moore, Kevin Thomas, Lamont Johnson, Skyler Johnson, Anna Kaplan, Charles D. Lavine, Cooper Macco, Laura Gillen and Bridget Fleming discussed their campaigns for the upcoming midterm election and answered audience questions. // Photo courtesy of Nana Phoebe Bjornestad. Hofstra Votes and...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
PIX11

Red Wave that eluded the national map does appear on Long Island

MINEOLA — Prior to Election Day, there had been a lot of talk in conservative political and media circles about a nationwide red wave. While it hasn’t exactly come to pass, overall gains in congressional seats by Republicans have been helped by a total change in representation on Long Island.  All four congressional districts serving […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Melissa Miller defeats Anthony Cruz for Hempstead seat

Former Assemblywoman Melissa “Missy” Miller, who was appointed to the Hempstead Town board earlier this year, defeated Valley Stream resident Anthony Cruz in the Third Council District special election on Nov. 8. Miller, a Republican, succeeded Bruce Blakeman who was elected Nassau County executive last year. As of...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
aarp.org

96%+ of NYC’s Nursing Homes & Adult Care Facilities - and Over Half NY State’s - Got Zero Visits from Oversight Agency: Data

1st Quarter 2022 Data Show Need for $15M in New State Budget to Ensure Federally-Required Ombudsman Program Can Protect Some of NY’s Most Vulnerable. EN ESPAÑOL | ALBANY, N.Y. – Over 96% of New York City’s nursing homes and other adult care facilities failed to receive a single visit from New York’s federally-required adult care oversight program in the first three months of this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Powerball: Here are the winning numbers for the $2.04 billion jackpot

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Monday night’s Powerball jackpot drawing became Tuesday’s drawing after a delay left lottery players waiting to find out if they’d won the billion-dollar jackpot. Ahead of the drawing, Powerball estimated the jackpot would be worth $1.9 billion, but it ended up being a massive $2.04 billion. The numbers for the drawing […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy