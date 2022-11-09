Read full article on original website
thehofstrachronicle.com
Women's soccer downs Huskies for CAA championship title
With 90 seconds left in the second overtime period, Hofstra University’s graduate student Krista Agostinello netted the winning goal to defeat Northeastern University in the 2022 Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) women’s soccer championship 2-1 at Parsons Field in Boston, Massachusetts. Even though the Huskies beat the Pride in the regular season, that did not stop Hofstra from leaving it out on the pitch and winning the championship.
thehofstrachronicle.com
Pride defeats Seahawks in semifinal, advances to CAA finals
The Hofstra Pride men’s soccer team defeated the University of North Carolina Wilmington Seahawks 2-1 in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Championship semifinal at the UNCW Soccer Stadium in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Sunday, Nov. 6. The winning goal from Hofstra came in the 75th minute as Eliot Goldthorp...
thehofstrachronicle.com
Skylar Kuzmich looks inside to look ahead
Despite the goalkeeper stereotypes, women’s soccer senior goalie Skylar Kuzmich is a quiet person. It’s something she’s been battling on and off the pitch for her entire time at Hofstra. “The goalkeeping position, you kind of want to be, in a non-negative way, the most obnoxious person...
thehofstrachronicle.com
Hofstra wrestling opens season at Princeton
The Hofstra’s wrestling team had their first competition of the season on Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Princeton Open. The team for the competition consisted of 13 wrestlers, none of whom are projected to be starters this season. Freshman Joe Sparacio impressed with his debut in the 133-pound weight...
Washington Square News
Why we left NYU
I came to NYU as a transfer student in the fall 2021 semester. Like me, many students dream of attending NYU for its prestigious academic programs and the experience of growing into their 20s in the city of opportunity. But for some, once they experience being a New Yorker for a few semesters, they realize that maybe it isn’t what they wanted.
thehofstrachronicle.com
Hofstra prepares for midterm election with a candidate conversation
From right to left, Barbara McFadden, Michael Delray, Kenneth Moore, Kevin Thomas, Lamont Johnson, Skyler Johnson, Anna Kaplan, Charles D. Lavine, Cooper Macco, Laura Gillen and Bridget Fleming discussed their campaigns for the upcoming midterm election and answered audience questions. // Photo courtesy of Nana Phoebe Bjornestad. Hofstra Votes and...
Red Wave that eluded the national map does appear on Long Island
MINEOLA — Prior to Election Day, there had been a lot of talk in conservative political and media circles about a nationwide red wave. While it hasn’t exactly come to pass, overall gains in congressional seats by Republicans have been helped by a total change in representation on Long Island. All four congressional districts serving […]
Republicans win NY's 1st, 2nd Congressional Districts as results in Suffolk races delayed by 3 hours
Board of Election commissioners for the county say they faced more delays than they anticipated posting results.
norwoodnews.org
UPDATE NY Lottery Announces $2.04 Billion Jackpot Winning Numbers, Multiple 3rd Prize Winners in New York
New York Lottery representatives said on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the latest Powerball drawing for the world record $2.04 billion jackpot was carried out at 8:57 a.m. EST at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. The winning numbers were white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10....
Herald Community Newspapers
Melissa Miller defeats Anthony Cruz for Hempstead seat
Former Assemblywoman Melissa “Missy” Miller, who was appointed to the Hempstead Town board earlier this year, defeated Valley Stream resident Anthony Cruz in the Third Council District special election on Nov. 8. Miller, a Republican, succeeded Bruce Blakeman who was elected Nassau County executive last year. As of...
'We're trying to stay strong and sane.' Family expresses concern after cousin is shot in New Rochelle
David Dimond, the vice president of Monroe College, says 911 was immediately called after staff members heard the gunshots outside.
communitytimessc.com
In Honor of Rev. Dr. Calvin O. Butts III, of the Historic Abyssinian Baptist Church
When I think about Harlem, New York, I think of so many great leaders like Adam Clayton Powell Sr., Adam Clayton Powell Jr., Samuel DeWitt Proctor, and my beloved pastor Calvin O. Butts III. Living. in New York City, I remember the many long commutes from Brooklyn to Abyssinian Baptist...
aarp.org
96%+ of NYC’s Nursing Homes & Adult Care Facilities - and Over Half NY State’s - Got Zero Visits from Oversight Agency: Data
1st Quarter 2022 Data Show Need for $15M in New State Budget to Ensure Federally-Required Ombudsman Program Can Protect Some of NY’s Most Vulnerable. EN ESPAÑOL | ALBANY, N.Y. – Over 96% of New York City’s nursing homes and other adult care facilities failed to receive a single visit from New York’s federally-required adult care oversight program in the first three months of this year.
Powerball: Here are the winning numbers for the $2.04 billion jackpot
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Monday night’s Powerball jackpot drawing became Tuesday’s drawing after a delay left lottery players waiting to find out if they’d won the billion-dollar jackpot. Ahead of the drawing, Powerball estimated the jackpot would be worth $1.9 billion, but it ended up being a massive $2.04 billion. The numbers for the drawing […]
Hempstead prepares for possible remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole
Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin announced preparations this morning in Roosevelt.
fox5ny.com
NYC pizza restaurant consistently snags top spot
New Yorkers love their pizza, so coming in tops in the Big Apple is no small feat. Ribalta, on 48 East 12th St., has consistently snagged the number one spot.
NYC Mayor Is Disappointed That Allied PAC Gave Zeldin Campaign $10,000
On the eve of his NYC election battle with Governor Hochul, Lee Zeldin received a $10,000 donation from a political organization with whom Mayor Eric Adams is closely associated.
Republican wins New York’s 4th District, flipping key House seat red
Republican Anthony D'Esposito won the House race for New York’s 4th Congressional District, edging out Democratic opponent Lauren Gillen and flipping the seat red for the first time in more than two decades.
Only Black-Owned Restaurant on New York’s City Island Receives Racist Hate Mail
Several minority-owned restaurants on City Island in the Bronx, N.Y., have received racist hate mail and flyers. As of Monday, Nov. 7, the New York Police Department (NYPD) has not announced any arrests, per CBS News, though a source told the news outlet that the Hate Crimes Unit had identified a suspect.
27east.com
Track Vote Results: New Suffolk County Election Results Website Launches [Link]
The Suffolk County Board of Elections has launched the new election results website it created with the help of New York State following the malware attack in September that have... more. After all was said and done, seniors Halsey Burton, Gavin Gilbride and Javi Tubatan all ... by Drew Budd.
