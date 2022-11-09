Read full article on original website
Pride defeats Seahawks in semifinal, advances to CAA finals
The Hofstra Pride men’s soccer team defeated the University of North Carolina Wilmington Seahawks 2-1 in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Championship semifinal at the UNCW Soccer Stadium in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Sunday, Nov. 6. The winning goal from Hofstra came in the 75th minute as Eliot Goldthorp...
Hofstra women's basketball has only one way to go: up
There wasn’t much room for optimism for the Hofstra women’s basketball team last season, and according to those looking in from the outside, there isn’t much room for it this year either; the Pride is projected to finish last in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), according to a preseason coaches’ poll. However, for those in the Hofstra locker room, there are still plenty of reasons for the team to keep their heads up entering the new year.
Hofstra drops first set, wins three with dramatics 34-32 fourth set
The Hofstra volleyball team beat the Northeastern University Huskies 3-1 in a down-to-the-wire finish in their Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) matchup on Sunday, Nov. 6. A 34-32 finish in the fourth set demonstrated how focused the team was on winning the game. The Pride’s win extended their reign over the CAA with a perfect 14-0 record in conference play, the best in program history.
Hofstra wrestling opens season at Princeton
The Hofstra’s wrestling team had their first competition of the season on Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Princeton Open. The team for the competition consisted of 13 wrestlers, none of whom are projected to be starters this season. Freshman Joe Sparacio impressed with his debut in the 133-pound weight...
Hofstra defeats Northeastern in straight sets
The Hofstra Pride volleyball team beat the Northeastern University Huskies in three sets on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Pride continues their astounding Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) run, bringing their CAA record to 13-0 and their overall record to 16-9. “I think our ladies are just learning to trust themselves and...
Hofstra prepares for midterm election with a candidate conversation
From right to left, Barbara McFadden, Michael Delray, Kenneth Moore, Kevin Thomas, Lamont Johnson, Skyler Johnson, Anna Kaplan, Charles D. Lavine, Cooper Macco, Laura Gillen and Bridget Fleming discussed their campaigns for the upcoming midterm election and answered audience questions. // Photo courtesy of Nana Phoebe Bjornestad. Hofstra Votes and...
Perotti Predictions: New York election and redistricting
Map created by Jonathan Cervas. As Tuesday, Nov. 8, draws nearer, New Yorkers will be using the midterm election to voice their concerns about the new district map. In wake of the 2020 census, New York has apportioned 26 congressional districts which was one fewer than the number appointed after the 2010 census. As a result, when the members of New York’s redistricting commission met in January, chaos ensued.
