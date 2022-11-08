ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla recalls over 40K vehicles due to power steering issue

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

(NEXSTAR) — Tesla is recalling about 40,170 of its Model S and Model X vehicles over concerns they could lose power steering, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration . Only around 1% of these 2017-21 Model S and Model X vehicles are affected.

As a result of a recent firmware update, the affected vehicles’ electronic power assist steering (EPAS) system may mistake ordinary road conditions (like potholes and bumps) as unexpected events, triggering a loss of power steering, according to the report.

Tesla said over 97% of vehicles under this recall have already been updated over the air. No further action will be needed from owners using Tesla firmware 2022.36.5 or later, the company says.

The electric vehicle manufacturer says all Tesla stores and service centers will be notified about the recall and that owner notification letters should be sent out.

Tesla said it’s not aware of any injuries or deaths related to this issue.

Several Tesla models have been the subject of recalls this year, with Reuters reporting Tesla has issued 17 recalls covering 3.4 million vehicles in 2022. As of Tuesday, Tesla shares were down 1.4% during pre-market trading, a trend Forbes says has been seen after previous recalls as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

