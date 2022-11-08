Read full article on original website
Nebraska counties adapt to national shortage of election workers
Amid fears of voter security and safety, Nebraska’s 93 counties continue to adapt to the national shortage of election workers — by using volunteer drafts and partnerships with neighboring counties to the institution of mail-only processes. According to Vet the Vote, a national campaign to recruit veterans and...
Tracking 2022 races for the Nebraska Legislature
As results trickle in for the state’s next legislators, follow along as the Nebraska News Service tracks which candidates will join the Nebraska Legislature when it convenes in January. This year, 25 legislative seats are up for election. All but one will be filled by candidates running for four-year...
