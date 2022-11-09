ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Baltimore NAACP Questioning Officer-Involved Shooting Of Tyree 'No Shoot Zone' Moorehead

The Baltimore branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is questioning the police-involved killing of a well-known gun violence activist. The organization released a press statement on Wednesday, Nov. 9, stating that they are investigating information about the incident after several members of the community contacted them with concerns about the killing of Tyree Moorehead by a Baltimore police officer.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

30-Year-Old Woman Among Two Shot In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A shooting in Baltimore yesterday evening left two hospitalized. The incident took place shortly after 6:30 pm. The Baltimore Police arrived at a local hospital after two victims walked in seeking treatment for gunshot wounds. Police found a 30-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her cheek. A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times. He remains in serious condition. The names of the victims have not been released as of this time. Interviewing the victims led police to the crime scene on the 3200 Block of East Madison Street in Eastern Baltimore, If you have any The post 30-Year-Old Woman Among Two Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Baltimore Police Release Photos Of Person Of Interest in Shooting of 13-Year-Old Female

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Shortly after 5 pm on Monday, a 13-year-old girl was shot in Southeast Baltimore. Now, The Baltimore Police Department has released photos of a possible person of interest in the shooting. A shot spotter alert led police to the 1400 Block of West Fayette Street. At the location, they discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She is currently in grave condition at Johns Hopkins Pediatrics. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. The police are looking to identify a person of interest. If you have any information about this shooting The post Baltimore Police Release Photos Of Person Of Interest in Shooting of 13-Year-Old Female appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Real News Network

New details in mysterious death of Baltimore Detective Sean Suiter revealed in Maryland State Police probe

A recent HBO documentary entitled The Slow Hustle has brought renewed attention to the mysterious death of Baltimore homicide detective Sean Suiter in 2017. Police initially claimed Suiter was the victim of a lone assailant after his body was found in a West Baltimore alley with a gunshot wound to the head. But as details began to emerge regarding Suiter’s involvement with some of Baltimore’s most corrupt cops, the case took a turn that raised serious questions about what actually happened and if his death was part of a broader cover-up.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore family remembers Willie Tate, security guard killed in shootout with suspected shoplifter

BALTIMORE -- Family and friends are remembering Willie Tate, the Giant grocery store security guard who was shot and killed on the job by an accused shoplifter last Friday in Prince George's County. While Tate was working and living in Oxon Hill, his family is from Baltimore. Friends and family members came together to honor the 43-year-old outside the church where he was baptized."We want to remember him," said Tate's cousin Kelly Dukes."A big part of me is gone because he wasn't just my brother, he was my best friend," said the victim's sister Earlene Tate. Willie got just a few months...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore police seek identity of man in shooting of teenage girl

Baltimore police need the public's help identifying a man in connection with the shooting of a 13-year-old girl. Video above: I-Team: Security video shows moments after 13-year-old girl was shot. On Monday evening, a 13-year-old girl was shot in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street. She was taken to...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

NAACP questions whether Baltimore officer used excessive force when he shot, killed Tyree Moorehead

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People wants to know whether a Baltimore police officer used excessive force when he shot and killed a man in Sandtown-Winchester on Sunday, according to NAACP staff.The civil rights organization said in a press statement on Wednesday that its staff members had begun gathering information on the shooting of Tyree Moorehead after it was contacted by several members of the community who had concerns about the shooting.Moorehead was shot by Baltimore police officer Zachary Rutherford on Sunday. Police say that he was wielding a knife and assaulting a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Officer ID'd In Fatal Police Shooting Of 'No Shoot Zone' Activist In West Baltimore

Officials have released the name of the officer involved in the fatal shooting of a well-known gun violence activist in Baltimore, authorities announce. Baltimore Police Officer Zachary Rutherford fatally shot Tyree Moorehead, 46, in the area of North Fulton Avenue and West Lafayette Avenue the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 homicide victims identified by Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the names of three people killed in the city over the weekend:. 20-year-old Tyjuan Redd was killed on November 5, 2022, while in the 1400 block of North Potomac Street. 33-year-old Eric Henson was killed on November 5, 2022, in the 2500...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man arrested in shooting that left man with leg injury in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police have arrested a 42-year-old man in the shooting of another man in Southeast Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers initially found a 29-year-old man who had been shot in the leg in the 100 block of North Ann Street on Oct. 25, police said. They later determined that the gunshot victim was shot in the 2500 block of Cecil Avenue following an argument with Boyd, police said.Boyd was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility. He has been charged with first-degree murder, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man convicted of deadly 2019 shooting in Northwest Baltimore, prosecutors say

BALTIMORE -- A man has been found guilty of shooting and killing a 39-year-old man in Northwest Baltimore in March 2019, the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office announced in a statement on Monday.That man, Lorenzo Thomas, was convicted of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm after a disqualifying crime last week, according to authorities.Thomas faces 55 years in prison for gunning down Tyree Lee in the 3900 block of Penhurst Avenue around 2:50 p.m. on March 27, 2019, prosecutors said.Lee had been walking through the 4600 block of Wallington Avenue when Thomas and another person approached him, according to authorities.Thomas shot at Lee multiple times before his gun jammed, prosecutors said.The person who accompanied Thomas then took the gun from his hands and chased after Lee, according to authorities.That person shot Lee multiple times, too, prosecutors said.Thomas will be sentenced for his crime on March 28, 2023, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

13-year-old girl in 'grave condition' after Southeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 13-year-old girl is in grave condition after she was shot in the head Monday afternoon in Southeast Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 5:19 p.m. to the 1400 block of East Fayette Street for a Shotspotter Alert, where they found the victim. Investigators believe a gunman opened fire "indiscriminately" into a car on the street, where a large group of people were present. "This perpetrator fired into that vehicle probably intending to shoot who was in the vehicle but shot a young person who was standing outside, minding her own business," Harrison said. "And now we have a person who...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Feds, state start task force to intercept guns around Baltimore City

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A federal, state and local effort is intended to stop guns from coming into Baltimore City, officials announced Thursday morning. The U.S. Attorney's Office for Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan and public safety leaders from across the Baltimore area announced the creation of the Baltimore City Feeder Route Task Force.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

I-Team: Security video shows moments after 13-year-old girl was shot

The 11 News I-Team has security camera video showing what happened after the shooting of a 13-year-old girl. The shooting happened during the evening commute Monday on Fayette Street in east Baltimore. The 13-year-old girl is in critical condition and remains in the hospital. Police said they are still searching...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Odenton man arrested for impersonating a police officer, police say

A 28-year-old Odenton man was arrested Tuesday for impersonating a police officer, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers conducted a traffic stop around 1 p.m. in the area of Piney Orchard Parkway and Ransom Drive on a vehicle with a registration violation. When officers talked with the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Parkville woman

PARKVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a woman who has gone missing from the Parkville area. Emily Rose Leddon, 18, is 5’4″ tall and weighs 115 pounds. She was last seen in the Parkville area with orange and pink shoulder-length hair. Anyone with information on...
