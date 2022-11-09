ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analyst Rips The Colts For Hiring Jeff Saturday As Coach

The Indianapolis Colts surprised a lot of people when they fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday afternoon. Reich was in his fifth season as head coach, going 40-33-1 during his tenure with the team. When looking at the quarterback situation that he dealt with, as Reich had a different starting quarterback each season in Week 1, it makes that record even more impressive.
NESN

How Colts Owner Bizarrely Explained Surprising Jeff Saturday Hire

To put it mildly, the Colts didn’t choose the conventional route for naming their interim head coach. A vacancy atop Indianapolis’ coaching staff was created after the organization fired Frank Reich on Monday, one day after the Colts dropped to 3-5-1 with an ugly road loss to the New England Patriots. Instead of turning to an internal option with a bevy of experience — like Gus Bradley or John Fox — Indy handed over the keys to old pal Jeff Saturday, a former center who never has coached above the high school level.
NFL

Colts expected to name Parks Frazier as new offensive play-caller

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday has made his play-calling decision. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach, Parks Frazier, is expected to be named the Colts' offensive play-caller, starting this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, per sources informed of the situation.
WIBC.com

Jeff Saturday On Coaching The Colts: “I feel capable.”

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay says Jeff Saturday is the right man to take over as interim head coach of his team going forward. On Monday, Irsay made the decision to fire Frank Reich as the head coach of the Colts, the first time in his ownership tenure he has relieved a coach mid-season. He called the decision to fire Reich a tough, but necessary one.
The Game Haus

5 Potential Head Coach Candidates for The Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start to the season. Here are five potential head coach candidates for the Indianapolis Colts. Naming Jeff Saturday the head coach came out of nowhere, but Jim Irsay seems to have a lot of belief in him. He doesn’t have coaching experience at the collegiate or NFL level and is more known for his days as Peyton Manning’s center. Regardless, if interim coaches do well, they usually get a decent look when owners are trying to find a new lead man and with Saturday’s public approval from his owner, he may get the benefit of the doubt.
Action News Jax

Colts owner Jim Irsay called Jeff Saturday before he fired Frank Reich

The timeline of how Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay hired Jeff Saturday is murky. In his first solo news conference since being named interim head coach, Saturday admitted that Irsay called the former Colts center and ESPN analyst twice on Sunday. The first call came during Indianapolis' Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots, though Saturday denies the two spoke about a job offer during that conversation, while the second call sometime late Sunday night before Irsay officially fired Frank Reich. That second call was the job offer, but Saturday didn't accept until he called Irsay back in the very early hours of Monday morning after consulting with his wife.
NBC Sports

Dan Orlovsky doesn’t rule out joining Jeff Saturday in Indianapolis

ESPN’s Dan Orlovksy worked, until Monday, with Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Orlovsky could soon be working with Saturday again, possibly. Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of The Dan Patrick Show, Orlovsky didn’t rule out joining Saturday’s coaching staff in Indianapolis. In his initial remarks on...
The Spun

Draft Analyst Has Quarterback Suggestion For Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have changed their starting quarterback more than most teams over the past three seasons. Barring some miraculous stretch by Sam Ehlinger, that trend will continue next year. With so much uncertainty surrounding the Colts' quarterback room, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has revealed his suggestion for how Jim...
profootballnetwork.com

The Indianapolis Colts Have Waved the White Flag

The Indianapolis Colts made a surprise move and hired Jeff Saturday as their head coach. Given how Indy’s season has turned out so far, they seem to be looking ahead to April and the NFL Draft. You can view the clip above and the full episode on the PFN...
