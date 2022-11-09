Read full article on original website
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Analyst Rips The Colts For Hiring Jeff Saturday As Coach
The Indianapolis Colts surprised a lot of people when they fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday afternoon. Reich was in his fifth season as head coach, going 40-33-1 during his tenure with the team. When looking at the quarterback situation that he dealt with, as Reich had a different starting quarterback each season in Week 1, it makes that record even more impressive.
Tony Dungy tells Dan Patrick he would have tried to talk Jim Irsay out of Colts' coaching change
“As a fan and a former Colt, I would have said ‘hey, Jim, you’ve got as many wins as the Rams. ... Get this going. Stay with Frank,'" Tony Dungy said.
How Colts Owner Bizarrely Explained Surprising Jeff Saturday Hire
To put it mildly, the Colts didn’t choose the conventional route for naming their interim head coach. A vacancy atop Indianapolis’ coaching staff was created after the organization fired Frank Reich on Monday, one day after the Colts dropped to 3-5-1 with an ugly road loss to the New England Patriots. Instead of turning to an internal option with a bevy of experience — like Gus Bradley or John Fox — Indy handed over the keys to old pal Jeff Saturday, a former center who never has coached above the high school level.
NFL
Colts expected to name Parks Frazier as new offensive play-caller
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday has made his play-calling decision. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach, Parks Frazier, is expected to be named the Colts' offensive play-caller, starting this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, per sources informed of the situation.
WIBC.com
Jeff Saturday On Coaching The Colts: “I feel capable.”
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay says Jeff Saturday is the right man to take over as interim head coach of his team going forward. On Monday, Irsay made the decision to fire Frank Reich as the head coach of the Colts, the first time in his ownership tenure he has relieved a coach mid-season. He called the decision to fire Reich a tough, but necessary one.
5 Potential Head Coach Candidates for The Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start to the season. Here are five potential head coach candidates for the Indianapolis Colts. Naming Jeff Saturday the head coach came out of nowhere, but Jim Irsay seems to have a lot of belief in him. He doesn’t have coaching experience at the collegiate or NFL level and is more known for his days as Peyton Manning’s center. Regardless, if interim coaches do well, they usually get a decent look when owners are trying to find a new lead man and with Saturday’s public approval from his owner, he may get the benefit of the doubt.
Jeff Saturday Makes Surprising Decision On Colts Play-Caller
Over the weekend, the Indianapolis Colts decided to move on from head coach Frank Reich. Then came the first big surprise. Colts owner Jim Irsay announced franchise legend Jeff Saturday - who has no coaching experience - as the interim head coach. Now, just a few days later, he's made...
Colts owner Jim Irsay called Jeff Saturday before he fired Frank Reich
The timeline of how Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay hired Jeff Saturday is murky. In his first solo news conference since being named interim head coach, Saturday admitted that Irsay called the former Colts center and ESPN analyst twice on Sunday. The first call came during Indianapolis' Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots, though Saturday denies the two spoke about a job offer during that conversation, while the second call sometime late Sunday night before Irsay officially fired Frank Reich. That second call was the job offer, but Saturday didn't accept until he called Irsay back in the very early hours of Monday morning after consulting with his wife.
The Colts Are a Clown Show We Can Root For
Tuesday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington react to Colts Owner Jim Irsay naming Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing head coach Frank Reich.
'Get Up' Did a Good Job Covering Jeff Saturday's Shocking Hire By the Indianapolis Colts
The 'Get Up' crew toed the line as well as they could when it came to the Jeff Saturday situation.
Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Gut Reaction to Colts Firing Frank Reich, Hiring Jeff Saturday
Andrew Moore and Drake Wally give their honest reactions to the shocking Colts' news of the day as Frank Reich was fired and Jeff Saturday was hired as the interim head coach.
Jim Irsay making his plan for Indianapolis Colts very clear
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is making his plan for his team very clear. Irsay received all sorts of criticism and questions on Monday after he made Jeff Saturday the team’s interim head coach. Saturday does not have any experience as a coach at the college or pro level.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay continues to call all the shots, even if they’re bad decisions
The Indianapolis Colts football team on the field is not entertaining at all. In fact, more fans are openly walking
Colts vs. Raiders primer: NFL Week 10 odds, picks, injuries, TV, streaming
For a midseason game involving struggling teams, this Indianapolis Colts visit to the Las Vegas Raiders is mighty interesting. The Colts (3-5-1) have undergone major changes each of the past two weeks, culminating with the firing of coach Frank Reich and pulling Jeff Saturday away from ESPN as interim coach. Indianapolis has...
NBC Sports
Dan Orlovsky doesn’t rule out joining Jeff Saturday in Indianapolis
ESPN’s Dan Orlovksy worked, until Monday, with Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Orlovsky could soon be working with Saturday again, possibly. Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of The Dan Patrick Show, Orlovsky didn’t rule out joining Saturday’s coaching staff in Indianapolis. In his initial remarks on...
Draft Analyst Has Quarterback Suggestion For Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts have changed their starting quarterback more than most teams over the past three seasons. Barring some miraculous stretch by Sam Ehlinger, that trend will continue next year. With so much uncertainty surrounding the Colts' quarterback room, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has revealed his suggestion for how Jim...
profootballnetwork.com
The Indianapolis Colts Have Waved the White Flag
The Indianapolis Colts made a surprise move and hired Jeff Saturday as their head coach. Given how Indy’s season has turned out so far, they seem to be looking ahead to April and the NFL Draft. You can view the clip above and the full episode on the PFN...
