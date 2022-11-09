ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Community Impact Austin

Natasha Harper-Madison likely to avoid runoff for Austin City Council District 1

Natasha Harper-Madison will likely carry District 1. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Early voting totals show Natasha Harper-Madison, incumbent Austin City Council District 1 representative, ahead of challengers Misael D. Ramos, Clinton Rarey and Melonie House-Dixon. Harper-Madison is leading with 53.76% of the vote. To win, one candidate must receive more than...
AUSTIN, TX
The Austin Bulldog

Mayoral race and three council contests will go to runoff

Israel and Watson advance; incumbents avoid runoffs. Mayoral candidates Kirk Watson and Celia Israel advanced to a runoff last night after an election season focused on Austin’s growing pains: the rising cost of living, the lack of affordable housing, crowded roadways, and a growing homeless population. Israel, who had...
Community Impact Austin

Kyle voters show support for $294M road bond in early voting; 2 City Council seats up for grabs

Two Kyle City Council seats and a $294 million road bond are on the ballot Nov. 8. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Early-voting results show Kyle voters are in favor of the $294 million road bond with 65.45% of the vote. This is the city's largest bond to date with the previous in 2013 at $36 million. If approved, the bond would change the tax rate by $0.0917 per $100 valuation.
KYLE, TX
CBS Austin

Austin's 2022 mayoral race headed to runoff

AUSTIN, Texas — With nearly 100 percent of precincts reporting—none of the candidates vying to be Austin’s next mayor received more than 50 percent of the vote. That means the race appears to be heading to a runoff. If the runoff is confirmed that means Celia Israel...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

