MAPS: How did each precinct vote in Austin’s city council elections?
KXAN analyzed precinct-level results in each district to determine where each candidates' support was strongest.
Austin City Council incumbents win re-election; open-seat races head to runoffs
The mayoral contest and three City Council races will be decided in December runoffs. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Editor's note: This story has been updated to include a comment from Ryan Alter. Austinites will pick their next mayor and City Council members in three open districts in December runoff elections, while...
Rollingwood resident Kevin Glasheen will assume vacant Rollingwood City Council seat
Kevin Glasheen, Rollingwood's newest City Council member, was elected during the November midterms. (Courtesy Kevin Glasheen) Kevin Glasheen, a personal injury lawyer and real estate developer, won a seat on the Rollingwood City Council during the Nov. 8 midterm election. Glasheen, who is an eight-year resident of Rollingwood, said Rollingwood...
Natasha Harper-Madison likely to avoid runoff for Austin City Council District 1
Natasha Harper-Madison will likely carry District 1. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Early voting totals show Natasha Harper-Madison, incumbent Austin City Council District 1 representative, ahead of challengers Misael D. Ramos, Clinton Rarey and Melonie House-Dixon. Harper-Madison is leading with 53.76% of the vote. To win, one candidate must receive more than...
Early voting shows no clear lead for Austin City Council District 5
Stephanie Bazan has a slight lead for Austin City Council District 5. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact) Early-voting totals show Stephanie Bazan with a slight lead in the six-way race for Austin City Council District 5. Bazan has received 28.59% of the vote, followed by Ryan Alter with 25.32%. To win, one...
Qadri takes early lead in Austin City Council District 9 race followed by Guerrero, Leffler
Eight candidates are contending for the District 9 seat on Austin City Council. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) Political organizer Zohaib "Zo" Qadri is leading the eight-person race to represent Austin City Council District 9 and succeed three-term Council Member Kathie Tovo, based on early voting results released Nov. 8. In the...
Mayoral race and three council contests will go to runoff
Israel and Watson advance; incumbents avoid runoffs. Mayoral candidates Kirk Watson and Celia Israel advanced to a runoff last night after an election season focused on Austin’s growing pains: the rising cost of living, the lack of affordable housing, crowded roadways, and a growing homeless population. Israel, who had...
Incumbent Paige Ellis wins Austin City Council District 8 seat
Incumbent Paige Ellis has won out of four candidates running for the Austin City Council District 8 seat. (Deeda Lovett/Community Impact) Southwest Austin residents have elected incumbent Paige Ellis as their choice for the District 8 City Council seat. Ellis led the race as soon as early voting totals were...
Qadri, Guerrero headed for runoff election in Austin City Council District 9 race
Eight candidates are contending for the District 9 seat on Austin City Council. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) Zohaib "Zo" Qadri and Linda Guerrero will face off in a runoff election to represent Austin's District 9 on City Council. With final election results from Travis County tallied, Qadri led District 9's crowded...
Harper-Madison, Ellis reelected to Austin City Council; Districts 3, 5 and 9 heading to runoffs
If result charts do not appear, refresh the page. The dais at Austin City Hall will look different come January. A contest for mayor was at the top of the ballot for voters, but there were also five City Council seats up for grabs. Incumbent District 8 Council Member Paige...
Velásquez, Silva go into runoff election for Austin City Council district 3
The elected candidate will succeed Pio Renteria, who served on City Council for two terms starting in 2015. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A runoff election is set in Austin City Council district 3, with a 2% margin between candidates José Velásquez and Daniela Silva. José Velásquez and Daniela Silva...
Israel, Watson lead Austin's mayoral race, early voting results show
Based on early voting returns, Celia Israel and Kirk Watson are leading in Austin's mayoral contest. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin appears headed for a mayoral runoff election based on early voting results released shortly after 7 p.m. Nov. 8. Early returns show state Rep. Celia Israel in the lead with...
Incumbent Robert Rizo ousted by Miguel Zuniga for Kyle City Council District 3; District 1 heads to December runoff
Two Kyle City Council seats and a $294 million road bond are on the ballot Nov. 8. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) With all precincts reporting, according to Hays County, Kyle City Council will see more than one new face on the dais with Miguel Zuniga ousting District 3 incumbent Robert Rizo.
Incumbent Arati Singh wins Austin ISD District 9 at-large position, looks at top priorities
Arati Singh showed a lead in the early election and remained the frontrunner in the race for the Austin ISD District 9 at-large position. (Deeda Lovett/Community Impact) Austin residents elected incumbent Arati Singh as their choice for the Austin ISD District 9 at-large seat Nov. 8. Singh showed a lead...
Early voting results point to Jane Hughson ahead for San Marcos mayor
Political signs adorned the San Marcos Library ahead of voting Nov. 8. (Heather Demere/Community Impact) Incumbent Jane Hughson is leading in early results Nov. 8 for mayor of San Marcos ahead of challenger John Thomaides, a former San Marcos mayor. Early voting and absentee ballots released by Hays County show...
Zuniga closes in on incumbent Rizo for council and more Kyle election news
Two Kyle City Council seats and a $294 million road bond are on the ballot Nov. 8. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) With 31 out of 40 precincts reporting, according to Hays County Elections, Proposition A continues to hold strong with 64.72% of the votes in favor of the $294 million investment into the city.
Kyle voters show support for $294M road bond in early voting; 2 City Council seats up for grabs
Two Kyle City Council seats and a $294 million road bond are on the ballot Nov. 8. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Early-voting results show Kyle voters are in favor of the $294 million road bond with 65.45% of the vote. This is the city's largest bond to date with the previous in 2013 at $36 million. If approved, the bond would change the tax rate by $0.0917 per $100 valuation.
Austin's 2022 mayoral race headed to runoff
AUSTIN, Texas — With nearly 100 percent of precincts reporting—none of the candidates vying to be Austin’s next mayor received more than 50 percent of the vote. That means the race appears to be heading to a runoff. If the runoff is confirmed that means Celia Israel...
Early voting results in for Austin ISD trustee races
Contested races in districts 1, 4, 6 and 9 each a candidate pulling ahead with more than 60% of the vote. (Amy Denny/Community Impact) Early results are in for the Austin ISD board of trustee elections. Five of the nine trustee positions are up for grabs. Four of those races—districts...
Three new trustees, one incumbent win Austin ISD board of trustee seats in Nov. 8 election
Contested races in Districts 1, 4, 6 and 9 each a candidate pulling ahead with more than 60% of the vote. (Amy Denney/Community Impact) Final vote totals from Travis County show a clear majority for candidates in each of the board of trustee races. Five of the nine trustee positions...
