K-8 Center, MAST and all Miami-Dade Public schools to reopen Thursday
After deciding to close a schools Wednesday, the M-DCPS schools district announced that schools will reopen as usual on Thursday, November 10, 2022. This after the Tropical Storm Watch in place for Miami-Dade County was lifted on Wednesday. The district said the decision was based on the latest information from...
Nicole expected to transition to a Tropical Storm and strengthen, how will Miami be impacted?
With Miami-Dade County under a Tropical Storm Watch, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said Tuesday morning it expects Subtropical Storm Nicole to switch to a Tropical Storm and begin strengthening later Tuesday. As of the 4 a.m. Tuesday advisory, Nicole was located 400 miles ENE of the northwestern...
Rehabilitated Cooper’s hawk released Village Green
Samantha Martinez, an environmental educator with Pelican Harbor Seabird Station, last week did what she considers “the best part of her job;” releasing an adult Cooper's hawk bird at the Village Green. The bird had been found injured at Village Green. William Blanco Herrera of Key Biscayne did...
Kids on electric scooters need to know the rules
It baffles me how the Village does not trust children out of school to be able to cross Crandon Boulevard without two traffic guards, but trusts some of them to ride their electric scooters around, at times with a second child onboard. Maybe we should teach our children the basic...
Rainy weather menu for Key Biscayne
Election is over and time to exhale, and also deal with stormy weather from TS Nicole… and our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving up some of the most delicious comfort foods on this Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Note: Weather, especially rainfall and localized flooding could impact some of the...
Election Day dining on Key Biscayne
Polls are now open! Looking for a place to relax after casting your vote, or simply enjoy that the political campaign season is almost over?. Then get ready to enjoy a delicious meal at any our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Tuesday in November 8,-2022. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who...
Island-based PVG Insurance celebrates 20 years of serving clients’ insurance needs
The local insurance brokerage, PVG Insurance Group, led by Alejandro Perez Duque, recently celebrated 20 years in business. With a focus on serving the insurance needs of clients nationwide from its island-based headquarters, the PVG team got together for a very special evening. The firm celebrated this milestone with an...
Stage set for this weekend’s Conga Night for a good cause: kids in pediatric cancer care
This Saturday, walking into the Fairways on the Key, at the Crandon Park Golf Course, will take you back to the famous Tropicana Cabaret and Casino in the Havana of the 1950’s, with a casino, music and fun – all for the Sunshine Kids Foundation. The gala is...
Weekend tennis tournament raises money for education programs in Colombia
The 14th annual Building the Future Foundation's tennis tournament on Saturday will not include world-class tennis stars like Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal, but the local players on hand will be treating the competition as if it were a Grand Slam event. That’s because the tournament – starting...
Rancorous election ends with Joe Rasco as mayor; London, Sardiñas and Vazquez win Village Council seats
Joe Rasco's cushion seat in the center of the next Village proceedings should be a bit more comfortable than the chair he occupied the last time he won Key Biscayne's mayoral election 20 years ago. Rasco, a 44-year resident of Key Biscayne and a founding member when the city incorporated...
The day after… final vote tabulations of Key Biscayne and other races of interest
We know Joe Rasco will, for the third time, be assuming the role of Village of Key Biscayne Mayor, and will seat along two new Councilmembers in Oscar Sardiñas and Fernando Vazquez, but what else happened in other key races impacting the island and Florida?. In addition to Rasco...
“The plot chickens…” and only in SoFla; TSA finds gun stuffed in raw chicken
Apparently thinking that a raw, uncooked chicken qualifies as a “locked hard-sided container” a Fort Lauderdale outbound passenger tried to stuff a handgun inside a raw chicken packed in the traveler's luggage. The brand of the chicken? Kikiri Quirch. The TSA website advises that, "unloaded firearms in a...
Key Biscayne's Election Day voter turnout up to 47 percent with a few hours remaining
As soon as the poll opened Election Day, and through early afternoon,island residents have been streaming to the Key Biscayne Community Center to cast their votes. Omar Pousa and his wife, Cecilia Alvarez-Pousa, were one of the first ones to arrive shortly before the polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday. “Everything was very calm and organized,” Sousa told Islander News.
