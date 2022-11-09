ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

islandernews.com

Rehabilitated Cooper’s hawk released Village Green

Samantha Martinez, an environmental educator with Pelican Harbor Seabird Station, last week did what she considers “the best part of her job;” releasing an adult Cooper's hawk bird at the Village Green. The bird had been found injured at Village Green. William Blanco Herrera of Key Biscayne did...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Kids on electric scooters need to know the rules

It baffles me how the Village does not trust children out of school to be able to cross Crandon Boulevard without two traffic guards, but trusts some of them to ride their electric scooters around, at times with a second child onboard. Maybe we should teach our children the basic...
islandernews.com

Rainy weather menu for Key Biscayne

Election is over and time to exhale, and also deal with stormy weather from TS Nicole… and our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving up some of the most delicious comfort foods on this Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Note: Weather, especially rainfall and localized flooding could impact some of the...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Election Day dining on Key Biscayne

Polls are now open! Looking for a place to relax after casting your vote, or simply enjoy that the political campaign season is almost over?. Then get ready to enjoy a delicious meal at any our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Tuesday in November 8,-2022. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Weekend tennis tournament raises money for education programs in Colombia

The 14th annual Building the Future Foundation's tennis tournament on Saturday will not include world-class tennis stars like Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal, but the local players on hand will be treating the competition as if it were a Grand Slam event. That’s because the tournament – starting...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Key Biscayne's Election Day voter turnout up to 47 percent with a few hours remaining

As soon as the poll opened Election Day, and through early afternoon,island residents have been streaming to the Key Biscayne Community Center to cast their votes. Omar Pousa and his wife, Cecilia Alvarez-Pousa, were one of the first ones to arrive shortly before the polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday. “Everything was very calm and organized,” Sousa told Islander News.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL

