Much has happened here since the city of Sarasota was founded by John Hamilton Gillespie 120 yeas ago. One thing that hasn’t transpired — until Monday — is a redesign of the original city seal. In the 12 decades since, the rudimentary, hand-drawn seal depicting water, palm trees and an unidentifiable large aquatic creature has projected the image of the city on official documents and in various mediums.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO