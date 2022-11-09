ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Republicans come together on Manatee County board

Not everyone agrees a lack of bickering would be a good thing for the Manatee County Commission. Lakewood Ranch’s Laura Whinfield said the constant conflict that has prevailed during commission meetings the past two years was a sign that different voices were being heard, while a unified board would pose a problem for the decision-making process.
In Manatee, voters elect Republican commissioners and pass a tax exemption for businesses

Republican Vern Buchanan won reelection to U.S. House District 16, which represents parts of Manatee County and southeastern Hillsborough County. Meantime, three Republican candidates took seats on the Manatee County Commission, including Amanda Ballard, who defeated Democratic incumbent Reggie Bellamy in District 2. Fifty-one percent of voters in Manatee County...
Charlotte County, Punta Gorda ballot question results

There were a number of questions on the ballot for voters to decide on in Charlotte County on Election Day. The choices were yes and no, but the questions were far less simple. Charlotte County Charter Amendment 1 asked voters to decide if the Charlotte County Charter be amended to...
Voters put all Republicans on Manatee County Commission

The sweeping Republican support shown by Manatee County voters carried into the race for District 2 commissioner as challenger Amanda Ballard, a Republican, ousted incumbent Reggie Bellamy, a Democrat. Ballard's victory with 58.95% of the vote (with 70/71 precincts reporting) put all Republicans on the Manatee County Commission as District...
Ahearn-Koch, Trice win Sarasota City Commission seats

In recent months Sarasota City Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch has frequently found herself on the short end of 4-1 votes, particularly on the matter of comprehensive plan amendments and the multiple future land use zoning changes that followed. Through the campaign season, her two opponents for two seats at the dais...
Estuary Program takes on comprehensive review of Sarasota Bay health

The numbers speak for themselves when it comes to the value of Sarasota Bay to the region and the value of keeping it clean and healthy. There are nearly 8,000 registered boats in Manatee and Sarasota counties;. More than 20,000 jobs are directly connected to bay-related activities;. Property value uplift...
Ahearn-Koch and Trice win City Commission seats; Charter Amendments decided

Media Contact: Jan Thornburg, Senior Communications Manager: 941-650-9693; jan.thornburg@sarasotafl.gov. Sarasota, FL: Jen Ahearn-Koch and Debbie Trice have been elected to serve four-year terms as at-large City Commissioners, based on unofficial results from Tuesday's general election. City of Sarasota voters also decided four Charter Amendments. The Commissioners-elect will be sworn into...
Sarasota commissioners approve new city seal

Much has happened here since the city of Sarasota was founded by John Hamilton Gillespie 120 yeas ago. One thing that hasn’t transpired — until Monday — is a redesign of the original city seal. In the 12 decades since, the rudimentary, hand-drawn seal depicting water, palm trees and an unidentifiable large aquatic creature has projected the image of the city on official documents and in various mediums.
Know before you vote: Tips on Tuesday’s midterms for Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County’s Supervisor Ron Turner is offering information that will help ensure a smooth General Election voting experience for Sarasota County voters:. Know what is on your ballot before you go to vote. Every voter may download a personalized sample ballot at SarasotaVotes.gov. Additionally, a...
Myakka City Elementary leader named Manatee Principal of the Year

The School District of Manatee County has named Carol Ricks of Myakka City Elementary School as its Principal of the Year. Ricks has been the principal of Myakka City Elementary since 2019. She previously served as an assistant principal of Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School and a student support specialist...
Manatee County opens shelter in advance of tropical storm

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has opened a safe haven shelter in advance of Tropical Storm Nicole at Freedom Elementary School, at 9515 State Road 64, Bradenton. The pet-friendly shelter is opening specifically for residents who feel their homes could be compromised due to damage from Hurricane Ian and for residents of mobile or manufactured homes.
Red tide detected on all 16 Sarasota County beaches

Red tide levels have been detected at all 16 Sarasota County beaches monitored by the Florida Department of Health’s local office, from Longboat Key to Blind Pass. The result of water sampling this week prompted the placement of advisory signs indicating elevated levels of red tide at: Longboat Key, Bird Key Park/Ringling Causeway, North Lido, Lido Casino, South Lido, Siesta Key, Turtle Beach, Nokomis Beach, North Jetty, Venice Beach, Service Club, Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard Beach, Caspersen Beach, Manasota Key and Blind Pass.
Tessera condo tops sales at $3.4 million

A condominium in Tessera tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Ilene Fox, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 52 condominium at 500 S. Palm Ave. to Jay and Iris Leonard, of Sarasota, for $3,425,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,315 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.75 million in 2020.
Bay Park Conservancy names new CFO

As the Bay Park Conservancy prepares to embark on the second phase of its redevelopment of The Bay into a signature city park, the organization has added a veteran executive to its leadership team, naming Tony Gamelin as chief financial officer. Gamelin, who has 25 years of CFO-level experience with...
