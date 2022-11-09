Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Supports Him During Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction—See The Photos

Read full article on original website
Eminem & Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, Bond At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Rehearsals: Rare Photos
Eminem and his gorgeous 26-year-old daughter Hailie Jade were spotted together in a rare public appearance on Friday, Oct. 4 in Los Angeles. The stylish duo attended rehearsals at the Microsoft Theater for the rapper’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which took place the following evening, and included fellow inductees Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.
Eminem gives epic Rock Hall performance with Steven Tyler, Ed Sheeran
LOS ANGELES – For the second year in a row, a rapper delivered the most jaw-dropping performance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. In 2021, it was LL Cool J sweating across the stage. In 2022, it was Eminem, whose star power combined with amazing special guests brought the house down at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.
SheKnows
Janet Jackson, Pink, & More Stars Who Wore Daring Looks to This Year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction
When a Hall of Fame is involved, you know something incredible is about to happen. Earlier this year, news broke that the legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame welcomed numerous inductees like Carly Simon, Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, and Pat Benatar for their contributions to the music scene. And for the occasion, everyone came in their most daring (and leather-clad) looks for the red carpet event!
"Everybody's welcome": watch Rob Halford's stirring, inclusive speech at Judas Priest's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction
"We call ourselves the heavy metal community which is all-inclusive, no matter what your sexual identity is, what you look like, the colour of your skin"
Watch Judas Priest's Rob Halford have the time of his life singing Jolene with Dolly Parton at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony
Who had Rob Halford duetting with Dolly Parton on their 2022 bingo card?!. Last night, November 5, the latest Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, celebrating some of the biggest and most influential legends to have graced music over the last six decades.
Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”
Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
EW.com
Duran Duran's Andy Taylor shares cancer diagnosis during Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony
Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor revealed that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer. The English musician, 61, did not attend the band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Los Angeles. Lead singer Simon Le Bon told the stunned audience that Taylor's absence was due to a setback in his health, and read a letter (which has since been shared on the band's website) the guitarist drafted to commemorate the band's big night.
Dolly Parton Declares Herself a ‘Rock Star Now’ in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Speech
Dolly Parton is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. After initially deeming herself not worth for induction back in March and attempting to withdraw from consideration — then ultimately agreeing to the honor six weeks later — Parton was officially inducted during the Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night in Los Angeles.
Janet Jackson Goes Dark in Jet-Black Jumpsuit and Platform Boots at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2022
Janet Jackson brought power dressing to the stage at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Arriving at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night, the Grammy Award-winning star wore a power-pose-worthy jumpsuit. Her black silk piece included a high neckline, buttoned bodice and pointed collar, giving it an elevated suiting effect. Long sleeves and padded shoulders, as well as flowing legs and a set of thin gold square hoop earrings, finished her attire for the special occasion. The attire wasn’t just seen on red carpet, however; Jackson also wore the dynamic ensemble while inducting Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis with their Musical Excellence award onstage.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Dave Grohl join Lionel Richie and assume solo duties for a blinding performance of Easy at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
The Foo Fighter delivered the track's solo from the 'board of his Gibson Trini Lopez model, and was later egged on by Richie for more action during the finale. On Saturday (November 5), the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place, playing host to an evening of long-awaited reunions, surprising team-ups and all-round stellar six-string action.
Eminem Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, Says Hip-Hop Culture 'Basically Saved My Life'
Eminem was inducted Saturday into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after performing some of his most popular songs with Steven Tyler and Ed Sheeran at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles — and delivering a humble speech about “the music that basically saved my life.”. The...
The Jewish Press
Rock Musician John Mellencamp Denounces Antisemitism at Attorney’s Induction into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Iconic musician John Mellencamp – who is not Jewish – spoke out against antisemitism this weekend while inducting his longtime friend and attorney Allen Grubman into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, who received the Ahmet Ertegun Award, Billboard reported. The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of...
Popculture
Dolly Parton Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Becomes a Lovefest for Country Icon
Dolly Parton has officially been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. According to Variety, the induction ceremony featured a bevy of Parton's famous friends, who couldn't help but express their appreciation for the country icon. In addition to Parton, the inductees this year included Eminem, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, and Duran Duran.
Exclusive: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame President recaps 2022 induction ceremony
On Saturday, The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2022 induction ceremony took place at L.A.’s Microsoft Theater. You can see the FULL list of inductees below. We also had a chance to speak to the President and CEO of the Hall, Greg Harris. We spoke about the...
Watch Judas Priest Reunite With K.K. Downing Live at 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony
It has FINALLY happened! Judas Priest have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and they did it in spectacular fashion by playing a medley of songs within their allotted time after being saluted with the Musical Excellence honor. And, after a bit of a divide after his departure from the band over a decade ago, guitarist K.K. Downing was once again playing alongside his one-time bandmates.
