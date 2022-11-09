The next round of MasterChef: The Professionals is one of tonight's TV highlights

On TV tonight, MasterChef: The Professionals contestants are looking to secure a spot in the quarter-finals, Gordon Ramsay heads to Dorset’s Jurassic Coast, and Two Doors Down is back. Here's what you shouldn't miss on TV tonight.

MasterChef: The Professionals 2022 , 9 pm, BBC One

Tension is mounting as four more chefs unleash their culinary prowess in the first of the next set of heats. While the Skills Test sees two of them trying to demonstrate their proficiency at pasta-making by whipping up some tasty ravioli, the other pair have a go at filleting fish, before they all showcase their Signature Menus for judges Anna Haugh, Gregg Wallace and Marcus Wareing.

But which contestants will do enough to land a place in the quarter-finals at the end of the week when they have to cook for food critics Grace Dent, Leyla Kazim and William Sitwell? Continues tomorrow and Friday. ★★★★ CC

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, 8 pm, National Geographic

Gordon Ramsay in Uncharted. (Image credit: National Geographic)

Following his globetrotting Uncharted exploits, the combustible chef stays closer to home to explore the cuisine of different parts of the UK in a three-part series.

He starts on Dorset’s Jurassic Coast, where he takes on former protégé Paul Ainsworth in a cooking challenge involving local speciality lardy cake. He also leaps off cliffs for seaweed, milks a buffalo and goes kayaking for lobsters in rough seas. ★★★ IM

Two Doors Down ,10 pm, BBC Two

We head back to Latimer Crescent for the start of series six of the award-winning comedy. Eric (Alex Norton) and Beth (Arabella Weir) have got their hands full looking after neighbour Colin (Jonathan Watson), who has hit rock-bottom now that his wife Cathy has left him for an estate agent in Egypt.

But while Eric and Beth do their best to get Colin back on his feet, he is oversharing too much personal information, and they could also do without the help of tactless neighbour Christine (Elaine C Smith). Can Colin really manage alone? Queens of Mystery ’s Siobhan Redmond joins the cast later in the run. ★★★★ NH

SAS Rogue Heroes , BBC iPlayer

SAS Rogue Heroes is a bold new drama from Steven Knight. (Image credit: BBC/Kudos/Rory Mulvey)

After his searing gangster saga came to an end after six series, Peaky Blinders creator Stephen Knight started looking for a new project and has found a cracker in this wartime drama about the creation of the Hereford-based Special Air Service – SAS. Another tale packed with mavericks, rule-breakers and antiheroes, this six-parter follows three British soldiers who terrorised Hitler’s forces in the deserts of North Africa, with Alfie Allen, Connor Swindells and Jack O’Connell having a ball in the lead roles. The result is a rollicking tale that feels like a cross between Band of Brothers and Knight’s previous hit series, so buckle up! (Also airing Sundays at 9 pm on BBC One) ★★★★★ SMA

Le Mans 66 , 9 pm, Film4

Christian Bale as racer Ken Miles. (Image credit: C4)

Is Christian Bale giving Tom Hanks a run for his money in the ‘real life’ roles he takes on? He’s due to star as a controversial pastor John Lee Bishop in The Church of Living Dangerously , and in this true story he plays short-tempered British racer Ken Miles, who partners with car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) to challenge Ferrari for the 24-hour Le Mans race in 1966, with a car funded by Ford. Jon Bernthal, currently to be seen in American Gigolo (Paramount+), plays Ford executive Lee Iacocca. ★★★★ JP

Live Women's Rugby League World Cup: England v Papua New Guinea (Kick-off 7.30pm) , BBC Two

, BBC Two Live EFL Cup: Manchester City v Chelsea (Kick-off 8.00pm) , Sky Sports Main Event

, Sky Sports Main Event Sassuolo v AS Roma (Kick-off 5.30pm) , BT Sport 1

Don't miss another tense round of MasterChef: The Professionals ! Who will make it to the quarter-finals?

