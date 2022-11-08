Waterline work to impact southbound traffic on Flood Avenue between Venture Drive and Washington Drive beginning November 9, 2022

Due to ongoing waterline work on the Flood Avenue Waterline Replacement Project, contractors will close approximately 900 feet of the outside, southbound lane on Flood Avenue, between Venture Drive and Washington Drive, beginning November 9, 2022. The closure will occur weekdays through November 17, 2022, from approximately 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Signs and safety cones will be removed at the end of each working day, opening the lane for traffic outside of given working hours of the contractor.)

Work will require intermittent closure of Venture Drive. Drivers should use Washington Street as their primary entry and exit for the businesses in this area.

Southwest Waterworks, the contractor, is replacing existing water lines in the area along Flood Avenue from Robinson to Tecumseh, as well as sections between Tecumseh and Franklin Road. This project will install new 8- and 12-inch waterlines to replace existing lines.

Questions may be directed to 405.217.7778 or Rachel.Croft@normanok.gov.

###