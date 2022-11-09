ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Celularity, Inc. (CELU) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

Celularity, Inc. (CELU) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

Expensify, Inc. (EXFY) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

Expensify, Inc. (EXFY) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -12.50%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 50%. A...
NASDAQ

NextNav Inc. (NN) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

NextNav Inc. (NN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.18 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -20%....
NASDAQ

3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November

In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Stumble on Ugly Earnings from Tech Bellwethers

Stocks closed mixed Wednesday as disappointing earnings from Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL (opens in new tab), -9.1%) and Dow component Microsoft (MSFT (opens in new tab), -7.7%) weighed on the major market benchmarks and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite in particular. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.01% at...
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
NASDAQ

Sangoma Technologies Corporation (SANG) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Sangoma Technologies Corporation (SANG) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Some of these once popular growth-oriented companies weren't necessarily supported by the underlying fundamentals needed to sustain long-term, durable growth. But...
NASDAQ

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (HTGM) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (HTGM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.41 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.52. This compares to loss of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ

Compass, Inc. (COMP) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Compass, Inc. (COMP) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.27 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.34. This compares to loss of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 20.59%....
NASDAQ

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (AAWH) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (AAWH) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.04. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (FRTX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (FRTX) came out with a quarterly loss of $2.07 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.89. This compares to loss of $7.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.57 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.34. This compares to earnings of $0.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.11 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16. This compares to loss of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.61 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.66. This compares to loss of $0.59 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

Indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...

