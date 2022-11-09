Read full article on original website
Celularity, Inc. (CELU) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
Celularity, Inc. (CELU) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
Expensify, Inc. (EXFY) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
Expensify, Inc. (EXFY) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -12.50%. A quarter...
Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 50%. A...
NextNav Inc. (NN) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
NextNav Inc. (NN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.18 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -20%....
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Stumble on Ugly Earnings from Tech Bellwethers
Stocks closed mixed Wednesday as disappointing earnings from Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL (opens in new tab), -9.1%) and Dow component Microsoft (MSFT (opens in new tab), -7.7%) weighed on the major market benchmarks and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite in particular. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.01% at...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Sangoma Technologies Corporation (SANG) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Sangoma Technologies Corporation (SANG) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Some of these once popular growth-oriented companies weren't necessarily supported by the underlying fundamentals needed to sustain long-term, durable growth. But...
HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (HTGM) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (HTGM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.41 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.52. This compares to loss of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Compass, Inc. (COMP) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Compass, Inc. (COMP) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.27 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.34. This compares to loss of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 20.59%....
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (AAWH) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (AAWH) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.04. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (FRTX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (FRTX) came out with a quarterly loss of $2.07 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.89. This compares to loss of $7.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.57 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.34. This compares to earnings of $0.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.11 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16. This compares to loss of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.61 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.66. This compares to loss of $0.59 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
