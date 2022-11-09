ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Burn victim transported after house fire early Monday

Wyoming News
CHEYENNE – A person who had suffered burns was taken to the hospital following a house fire early Monday, Cheyenne Fire Rescue said in a Tuesday news release.

At 5:19 a.m. Monday, CFR personnel were dispatched to the 1000 block of West 20th Street. When they arrived on the scene at 5:23 a.m., firefighters found a burn victim in the front yard of a one-story residential home, as fire seared from the front door and cascaded onto the front porch, the release said.

American Medical Response provided immediate care to the patient, while units from Engines 1 and 2 and Ladder 1 rapidly began extinguishing the fire. The scene was under control by 5:28 a.m.

The unidentified burn victim was eventually taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. The condition of the victim was unknown late Tuesday afternoon.

The scene was cleared by around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, CFR Division Chief Andy Dykshorn told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. Dykshorn said the incident is still under investigation.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Damages are estimated at $5,000.

The house and property were full of stored materials, which hampered search and fire extinguishment efforts, but no other occupants were located inside.

The 1000 block of 20th Street was closed for 30 minutes as CFR received additional support from the Cheyenne Police Department, the release said.

