ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
scgov.net

Communications

If you have questions, requests, comments, compliments or concerns about Sarasota County you can connect with us in multiple ways. Provides live coverage of county/city Commission meetings and work sessions as well as programming about county/city programs and services. For media inquiries, please call 941-861-NEWS (6397) or email news@scgov.net. The...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
mymanatee.org

Closings in Honor of Veterans Day

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (November 10, 2022) – Manatee County Government offices will be closed on Friday, November 11, in honor of Veterans Day. Renee Medina, Veterans Services Division Manager, hopes Veterans Day goes a little deeper than simply honoring our Veterans. She would like to spread more awareness that Manatee County’s Veterans Services counselors stand ready to help community Veterans and their family members with any of their needs—not only benefits but other struggles they might have.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Disaster SNAP location opening for Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Another Disaster SNAP benefits location is opening for Sarasota and Charlotte counties following Hurricane Ian, the Department of Children and Families announced Tuesday. The location will be open from Sunday, Nov. 13, through Tuesday, Nov. 15, for applicants to fulfill their in-person interview on-site, DCF...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
scgov.net

Tropical Storm Nicole pauses debris collection

Due to predicted wind gusts from Tropical Storm Nicole exceeding speeds for safe operations, Hurricane Ian debris operations in the unincorporated area of Sarasota County have been suspended effective immediately. Public debris drop-off sites are closed. Debris collection operations and public drop-off sites will remain closed through Thursday. Weather permitting,...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port prepares for Nicole

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port—which suffered a lot of damage from Hurricane Ian, is taking every precaution before Nicole makes it’s way to the area. Many residents still have piles of debris in their front yards, and damaged roofs which are being protected by tarps.
NORTH PORT, FL
scgov.net

Red Tide present at all county beaches

Sarasota - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County (DOH-Sarasota) is notifying the public of elevated levels of red tide detected at all 16 area beaches. Some people may have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation like those associated with the common cold or seasonal sinus allergies. Some individuals with existing breathing problems, such as asthma, might experience more severe effects.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of North Port announces delays and closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port Storm has paused debris collection due to increasing winds expected from Tropical Storm Nicole. Collection will resume when the system passes. Crews have been working diligently to collect construction and demolition and vegetative debris caused by Hurricane Ian, with more...
NORTH PORT, FL
floridapolitics.com

Sarasota County voters renew penny sales tax by highest margin in state

The tax will stay in place until 2039 at least. A sales tax won renewal in Sarasota County with a massive level of support. Ultimately, almost 78% of voters supported renewing a penny sales tax in the county for an additional 15 years. The vote renews the tax until 2039. Had the vote failed, the tax would have expired in 2024.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County, Punta Gorda ballot question results

There were a number of questions on the ballot for voters to decide on in Charlotte County on Election Day. The choices were yes and no, but the questions were far less simple. Charlotte County Charter Amendment 1 asked voters to decide if the Charlotte County Charter be amended to...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Lakeshore condominium project in Lakewood Ranch targets 2023 groundbreaking

After a number of delays and three different owners, the condominium project along Lake Uihlein in Main Street at Lakewood Ranch has targeted 2023 for groundbreaking. Developer Frank Dagostino, whose recent projects have been in Clearwater and St. Petersburg, said he hoped to clear permitting stages with Manatee County in the next few weeks so the beginning stages of construction can begin. Adam Myara, a Realtor marketing the property, said reservations for condominiums already are being taken and the first units could be under construction in January and available as early as June of 2024.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota weather page photo: November 10

Diane Suner captured this photo of a lightning whelk shell along Lido Beach. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather and...
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy