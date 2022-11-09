Read full article on original website
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in Californiajustpene50Altadena, CA
This Lakers-Warriors Trade Features Anthony Davis
The truth, often enough, hurts. Can you handle the truth? NBA teams need to deal with harsh truths, too. Some truths only hurt a little. If someone tells you that your new haircut looks bad, you should be able to deal with that. By contrast, if someone tells you “this isn’t working out”, it’s understandable if you’re a little depressed.
DeMarcus Cousins eyeing surprising reunion with former team
In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Former four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
Golf Digest
Jordan Poole pulled up to Monday’s Warriors game rocking the most ridiculous NBA accessory ever: a puppy
Jordan Poole has had a rough start to the NBA season, most notably taking a Kermit Washington killshot from teammate Draymond Green that stopped the basketball world in its tracks. Not only was it a bad look for Green, but also Poole, who didn’t even get his hands up before he came to on his ass. If you’re going to talk trash, you better be ready to defend yourself, bro.
Opinion: The Lakers Should Sign This 3-Point Shooter
Dakota Mathias has spent time in the NBA with the 76ers and Grizzlies, and I believe the Lakers should take a look at him.
Lakers shocking trade stance will make LeBron James uneasy
The Los Angeles Lakers are having a really tough start to the season. Following an embarrassing blowout loss to the Utah Jazz, the Lakers are now 2-7. At the start of the season, it was all but known that they wanted to trade embattled point guard Russell Westbrook. But he has actually been a positive impact on the team since coming off the bench. But with the losses piling up, people have wondered whether the team might look to add pieces to try and make a playoff run.
A Scared James Worthy Won His Unexpected Fight In His Home When He First Moved to LA
James Worthy admits to being scared living alone as a rookie with the Los Angeles Lakers. The post A Scared James Worthy Won His Unexpected Fight In His Home When He First Moved to LA appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBA executives: Lakers are waiting to trade for a specific player
As the Los Angeles Lakers struggle with a 2-8 record and the worst offensive rating in the NBA, fans are growing more uneasy. They want a trade to happen, one way or another, to make the Lakers more competitive. But the team appears to be patient, as it likely wants...
ESPN
LeBron hurt late in Clippers' 114-101 win over Lakers
LOS ANGELES -- — LeBron James scored 30 points before leaving the court with pain in his left leg late in the Los Angeles Lakers' 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. James felt discomfort in his leg and groin shortly after he backed down Paul...
Lakers News: Magic Johnson Just Won Another Championship
Magic Johnson continues to win championships even if it isn't with the Lakers
LeBron James Savagely Roasts Reporter Who Said The Lakers Are In A Tough Spot With 2-9 Record: "Really? Captain Obvious!"
LeBron James was mad after a reporter told him how bad the current situation is for the Los Angeles Lakers.
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron James says Kyrie Irving should be allowed to play again, requirements to get on floor are ‘excessive’
It really should not be this hard to acknowledge that antisemitism is very bad. LeBron James looked to have gotten to that point recently when he commented on Kyrie Irving’s actions and quotes over the weekend. LeBron noted that the suspended Brooklyn Nets star’s words hurt people and he himself does not condone hate in any way.
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers are receiving trade calls on Russell Westbrook, but aren’t shopping Anthony Davis
Even as LeBron James pressures the Los Angeles Lakers to make a trade that would get him some help, it does not sound like Russell Westbrook or Anthony Davis will be on the way out just yet. According to the same story Chris Haynes posted for Bleacher Report that we’ve...
Lakers News: The Only Way LeBron James Thinks He Can Recover From His Sore Left Foot
He will be back tonight for Lakers-Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
silverscreenandroll.com
Is Anthony Davis too focused on efficiency on offense?
For years, I’ve wondered what it would be like if Anthony Davis just focused on the shots that would make him most efficient. How good could he be if he ditched those mid-post isolation fadeaways to instead make a living only in and around the paint? What if he used his giant frame and incredible athleticism to stuff entire defensive units into the rim?
‘It’s hard to watch’: LeBron James’ ex-teammate KCP sounds off on dire Lakers situation
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who played alongside LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2018 to 2021, admitted he sometimes finds it hard to watch the Purple and Gold play this 2022-23 season. The Lakers have struggled in their first 10 games of the season. After a 0-5 start, they won...
Ty Lue Reveals Unique Challenge of Coaching LeBron James
Ty Lue knows the challenges of coaching Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James
BREAKING: LeBron James Injury Update
On Thursday, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham gave an injury update on LeBron James.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Kings Preview: Is there any hope left for this team?
At this point, I no longer have the words to describe how awful the Los Angeles Lakers have been for the past 14 months. After starting their first 11 games with just two wins and their recent four straight blowout losses, the purple and gold now stand with the second-worst record in the league (2-9) and are looking more miserable, hopeless, sad, dispirited, and incompetent as each game passes.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers crumble in Crypto against the other LA team as LeBron James exits with injury
The Lakers lost 114-101 against the other team in Los Angeles, the Clippers. They have now lost four games in a row, and sit at 2-9 on the season. With LeBron James and Patrick Beverley back — and Lonnie Walker IV ruled out due to non-Covid illness — the Lakers were much healthier on Wednesday than they were in their loss against Utah. The best ability is availability, and having close to their ideal starting five against their local rival led to the LA getting easy buckets for LeBron and the recently impressive Troy Brown Jr. to start the game. Russell Westbrook came in early in the first quarter to provide a spark as the team’s sixth man, and the Lakers were down by a possession midway through the first.
LeBron James Announces His Status For Lakers-Clippers Game
LeBron James says that he will play in Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.
