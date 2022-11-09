The Lakers lost 114-101 against the other team in Los Angeles, the Clippers. They have now lost four games in a row, and sit at 2-9 on the season. With LeBron James and Patrick Beverley back — and Lonnie Walker IV ruled out due to non-Covid illness — the Lakers were much healthier on Wednesday than they were in their loss against Utah. The best ability is availability, and having close to their ideal starting five against their local rival led to the LA getting easy buckets for LeBron and the recently impressive Troy Brown Jr. to start the game. Russell Westbrook came in early in the first quarter to provide a spark as the team’s sixth man, and the Lakers were down by a possession midway through the first.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO