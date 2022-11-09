ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Warriors Trade Features Anthony Davis

The truth, often enough, hurts. Can you handle the truth? NBA teams need to deal with harsh truths, too. Some truths only hurt a little. If someone tells you that your new haircut looks bad, you should be able to deal with that. By contrast, if someone tells you “this isn’t working out”, it’s understandable if you’re a little depressed.
Larry Brown Sports

DeMarcus Cousins eyeing surprising reunion with former team

In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Former four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
Golf Digest

Jordan Poole pulled up to Monday’s Warriors game rocking the most ridiculous NBA accessory ever: a puppy

Jordan Poole has had a rough start to the NBA season, most notably taking a Kermit Washington killshot from teammate Draymond Green that stopped the basketball world in its tracks. Not only was it a bad look for Green, but also Poole, who didn’t even get his hands up before he came to on his ass. If you’re going to talk trash, you better be ready to defend yourself, bro.
ClutchPoints

Lakers shocking trade stance will make LeBron James uneasy

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a really tough start to the season. Following an embarrassing blowout loss to the Utah Jazz, the Lakers are now 2-7. At the start of the season, it was all but known that they wanted to trade embattled point guard Russell Westbrook. But he has actually been a positive impact on the team since coming off the bench. But with the losses piling up, people have wondered whether the team might look to add pieces to try and make a playoff run.
ESPN

LeBron hurt late in Clippers' 114-101 win over Lakers

LOS ANGELES -- — LeBron James scored 30 points before leaving the court with pain in his left leg late in the Los Angeles Lakers' 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. James felt discomfort in his leg and groin shortly after he backed down Paul...
silverscreenandroll.com

LeBron James says Kyrie Irving should be allowed to play again, requirements to get on floor are ‘excessive’

It really should not be this hard to acknowledge that antisemitism is very bad. LeBron James looked to have gotten to that point recently when he commented on Kyrie Irving’s actions and quotes over the weekend. LeBron noted that the suspended Brooklyn Nets star’s words hurt people and he himself does not condone hate in any way.
silverscreenandroll.com

Is Anthony Davis too focused on efficiency on offense?

For years, I’ve wondered what it would be like if Anthony Davis just focused on the shots that would make him most efficient. How good could he be if he ditched those mid-post isolation fadeaways to instead make a living only in and around the paint? What if he used his giant frame and incredible athleticism to stuff entire defensive units into the rim?
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers vs. Kings Preview: Is there any hope left for this team?

At this point, I no longer have the words to describe how awful the Los Angeles Lakers have been for the past 14 months. After starting their first 11 games with just two wins and their recent four straight blowout losses, the purple and gold now stand with the second-worst record in the league (2-9) and are looking more miserable, hopeless, sad, dispirited, and incompetent as each game passes.
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers crumble in Crypto against the other LA team as LeBron James exits with injury

The Lakers lost 114-101 against the other team in Los Angeles, the Clippers. They have now lost four games in a row, and sit at 2-9 on the season. With LeBron James and Patrick Beverley back — and Lonnie Walker IV ruled out due to non-Covid illness — the Lakers were much healthier on Wednesday than they were in their loss against Utah. The best ability is availability, and having close to their ideal starting five against their local rival led to the LA getting easy buckets for LeBron and the recently impressive Troy Brown Jr. to start the game. Russell Westbrook came in early in the first quarter to provide a spark as the team’s sixth man, and the Lakers were down by a possession midway through the first.
