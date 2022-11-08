Read full article on original website
Oilers' Evander Kane reveals gruesome nature of wrist injury
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane met with the media on Friday and revealed just how bad the cut to his wrist turned out to be. Kane was injured earlier this week when his wrist was cut by the skate blade of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Patrick Maroon. He was rushed...
Alex Ovechkin has surprising answer to who he'd want as a linemate alongside Sidney Crosby
Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin began their remarkable Hall of Fame careers in 2005. Forever intertwined after emerging into generational talents, they've forged their own legendary paths as opponents. Many have wondered what the two greats could have accomplished if they played alongside one another, but Crosby posed a different...
Cardinals Insider Provides Update On The Catcher Situation
The St. Louis Cardinals have entered the 2022-2023 MLB offseason with a few goals in mind: to acquire a catcher and add a veteran bat to their lineup. Several catchers could potentially catch the Cards’ eye this offseason. Christian Vazquez is available in free agency, as is Tucker Barnhart.
Steelers’ OC Matt Canada Seems To Indicate A Behind The Scenes Battle With Mike Tomlin Has Been Raging Since Training Camp
The Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium. The 2022 Steelers are on life support and if any magic is going to happen it has to start when the Steelers touch the ball against a stout New Orleans defense. Matt Canada has had two weeks to draw up a game plan that will work and for the good of the mental health of Steeler Nation, it must.
Report: Lakers 'covet' one star guard in potential trade
The Los Angeles Lakers’ slow start to the season has sparked extensive speculation about potential changes both inside and outside the organization. That includes major trades, and there are definitely targets in mind. The Lakers are known to "covet" Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, according to Chris Haynes of...
Bold Predictions for the 49ers' Second Half
I wrote a "10 Bold Predictions for the 2022 49ers" article prior to Week 1. You can find it here. No need to read it though. Trust me. I crushed it. 10 for 10…. The 49ers are coming off their Week 9 bye and preparing to take on the San Diego…er…Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium in a Sunday Night Football matchup this week.
All signs point to Dallas
Our second November weekend seems like a great time to find some gems on the gridiron, both professional and college. While all games matter, importance is growing more and more paramount with each passing week. Fading the Bucs with a bet on Seattle +2.5. We haven't seen a thing from...
