Madison – An armed man was chased from Madison county into another county and back to Madison county last night. According to OSP around 12:30 am West Jefferson OSP attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation when the driver of the vehicle took off. The driver went East into Franklin County then south onto Georgesville road when the driver stopped and produced a handgun at the OSP officer. He then took off again heading back toward Madison County.

MADISON COUNTY, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO