New Food Bank of Iowa contract addendum affecting supplies at some pantries
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new requirement by the Food Bank of Iowa is shrinking supplies at some food pantries. The Food Bank asked its partners to commit to a minimum distribution of one three-day food supply once a month. Some partners were on board, but others walked away from their partnership.
Des Moines nonprofits say Food Bank of Iowa is hurting their operations
Some Des Moines-area pantries say they could struggle to meet demand this winter after being given a cease and desist email by the Food Bank of Iowa telling them to stop picking up leftovers from retailers in the area. Flashback: The move comes after several nonprofits declined to sign a contract addendum with the Food Bank of Iowa in September that would have required them to provide more food to people in need than they say they're capable of giving.Nonprofits had about two weeks to sign the contract, according to an email to the pantries obtained by Axios. The pantries...
Iowa Driver Survives Dangerous Crash With Farm Equipment[PHOTOS]
Iowa is so close to finishing up harvest 2022. As of this week’s Crop Progress and Condition Report, only 3 percent of the state’s soybean and 11 percent of the state’s corn crop have left the harvest. As farmers stride towards the finish lines in their fields,...
New flag poles at Violet Hill Cemetery raised by local donors
Just in time for Veterans Day, 26 new flag poles with flags have been raised in the Veterans Circle at Violet Hill Cemetery. Some of the people who made the new installation possible gathered Wednesday morning to survey the recent work carried out by Violet Hill Sexton Richie Steadman and his crew of city workers.
Historic Des Moines cemetery’s roads getting major makeover
DES MOINES, Iowa — The final resting spot for many of Des Moines’ founding men and women is going to be easier to reach. The City of Des Moines is planning a major project rehabbing the roads at Woodland Cemetery. Des Moines Parks and Recreation Director Ben Page said the historic preservation project will rehab […]
Recount request in Dallas County after equipment malfunctions
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – Another Iowa county could be holding a recount of ballots cast on Election Day after equipment malfunctioned at some of its polling places. The Dallas County Board of Supervisors is holding a meeting Thursday afternoon to vote on whether the auditor’s request for an administrative recount will be granted. An agenda […]
Moos' BBQ closing Nov. 30 after death of owner
NEWTON, Iowa — One of central Iowa's most popular barbecue restaurants is shutting down following the death of its owner. Moo's Barbecue in Newton will permanently close on Nov. 30. Owner Jeremy Biondi died last month after a long battle with liver and kidney disease. Biondi's family and staff...
Sheriff: Badly damaged car reminds drivers to be safe
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The driver of a car wasn't hurt when it crashed with farm machinery. The driver crashed with farming equipment on Highway 30 near Nevada on Wednesday. Story County Sheriff's Office said it's a reminder to be careful during harvest and planting seasons. Everyone involved is...
More small towns are adding speed cameras and leaders say they’re working
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cities like Cedar Rapids and Des Moines have had automated speed cameras for years, but many smaller towns in the state have adopted them just recently. 3,279 citations were issued in the first year a camera was installed in Fayette. It keeps watch where Highway 150...
Johnson Wins Open Seat for Iowa House District 67
Delaware County will have someone new representing them in Iowa House next year. For the past twelve years, Monticello Republican Lee Hein served as the area’s State Representative in Des Moines – but last year’s redistricting left an open seat in this year’s November General Election.
McClelland announces departure from ICON
Maggie McClelland, the director of ICON Water Trails since July 2021, has announced that she will leave the organization to pursue her own consulting business. McClelland’s last day with ICON will be this Friday, Nov. 11. She has been working on the project since she joined the Great Outdoors...
Iowa woman celebrates 115th birthday
LAKE CITY, Iowa — At 115 years of age, Bessie Hendricks has lived through some things. Twenty-one presidents. Two world wars. A depression. The sinking of the Titanic. And even two Chicago Cubs World Series championships (1908 and 2016). According to the Gerontology Research Group, she is the oldest...
Webster City building collapsing
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — A building is falling down in Webster City. On Tuesday, the city shared a photo of the building on its Facebook page. You can see the side of the building collapsing. The city says a portion of the 700 block of 1st Street will be...
One critically injured in car vs. utility pole crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was critically injured in a car vs. utility pole crash Thursday evening. The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a car that crashed into a utility pole around 4:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Grand Ave. When emergency crews arrived […]
City of Des Moines Unveils Skycam
(Des Moines, IA) -- The City of Des Moines is unveiling a skycam, that offers a continuous stream on the City's You Tube channel. The City says the skycam, on top of City Hall on Robert D. Ray Drive, will show the downtown skyline and attractions, and live views of snow removal efforts.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report November 9
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Ernest James, 33, of 11757 S. Longwood Dr., Chicago, was arrested for controlled substance violation and failure to affix drug stamp. Corey Oakes of Indianola was traveling on U.S. Interstate 80 near the 99 mile marker when his vehicle...
Waukee moving forward with site behind Target speculations
WAUKEE, Iowa — The city of Waukee is moving forward with anew development that may include a Target store. The planning and zoning commission approved the site plan on Tuesday night for a development on Southeast Alice's Road, just south of Hickman. The plans include images that resemble what...
Election recounts in two counties could affect close auditor’s race
The full election tallies of two Iowa counties are delayed by technical errors that will require recounts — with the potential to affect a very close state auditor’s race. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called Tuesday night for the expedited recounts of votes in Des Moines County and Warren County. Warren County supervisors held […] The post Election recounts in two counties could affect close auditor’s race appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
