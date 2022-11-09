ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, IA

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines nonprofits say Food Bank of Iowa is hurting their operations

Some Des Moines-area pantries say they could struggle to meet demand this winter after being given a cease and desist email by the Food Bank of Iowa telling them to stop picking up leftovers from retailers in the area. Flashback: The move comes after several nonprofits declined to sign a contract addendum with the Food Bank of Iowa in September that would have required them to provide more food to people in need than they say they're capable of giving.Nonprofits had about two weeks to sign the contract, according to an email to the pantries obtained by Axios. The pantries...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

New flag poles at Violet Hill Cemetery raised by local donors

Just in time for Veterans Day, 26 new flag poles with flags have been raised in the Veterans Circle at Violet Hill Cemetery. Some of the people who made the new installation possible gathered Wednesday morning to survey the recent work carried out by Violet Hill Sexton Richie Steadman and his crew of city workers.
PERRY, IA
WHO 13

Historic Des Moines cemetery’s roads getting major makeover

DES MOINES, Iowa — The final resting spot for many of Des Moines’ founding men and women is going to be easier to reach. The City of Des Moines is planning a major project rehabbing the roads at Woodland Cemetery. Des Moines Parks and Recreation Director Ben Page said the historic preservation project will rehab […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Recount request in Dallas County after equipment malfunctions

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – Another Iowa county could be holding a recount of ballots cast on Election Day after equipment malfunctioned at some of its polling places. The Dallas County Board of Supervisors is holding a meeting Thursday afternoon to vote on whether the auditor’s request for an administrative recount will be granted. An agenda […]
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Moos' BBQ closing Nov. 30 after death of owner

NEWTON, Iowa — One of central Iowa's most popular barbecue restaurants is shutting down following the death of its owner. Moo's Barbecue in Newton will permanently close on Nov. 30. Owner Jeremy Biondi died last month after a long battle with liver and kidney disease. Biondi's family and staff...
NEWTON, IA
KCCI.com

Sheriff: Badly damaged car reminds drivers to be safe

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The driver of a car wasn't hurt when it crashed with farm machinery. The driver crashed with farming equipment on Highway 30 near Nevada on Wednesday. Story County Sheriff's Office said it's a reminder to be careful during harvest and planting seasons. Everyone involved is...
STORY COUNTY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Johnson Wins Open Seat for Iowa House District 67

Delaware County will have someone new representing them in Iowa House next year. For the past twelve years, Monticello Republican Lee Hein served as the area’s State Representative in Des Moines – but last year’s redistricting left an open seat in this year’s November General Election.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
Des Moines Business Record

McClelland announces departure from ICON

Maggie McClelland, the director of ICON Water Trails since July 2021, has announced that she will leave the organization to pursue her own consulting business. McClelland’s last day with ICON will be this Friday, Nov. 11. She has been working on the project since she joined the Great Outdoors...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa woman celebrates 115th birthday

LAKE CITY, Iowa — At 115 years of age, Bessie Hendricks has lived through some things. Twenty-one presidents. Two world wars. A depression. The sinking of the Titanic. And even two Chicago Cubs World Series championships (1908 and 2016). According to the Gerontology Research Group, she is the oldest...
LAKE CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Webster City building collapsing

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — A building is falling down in Webster City. On Tuesday, the city shared a photo of the building on its Facebook page. You can see the side of the building collapsing. The city says a portion of the 700 block of 1st Street will be...
WEBSTER CITY, IA
WHO 13

One critically injured in car vs. utility pole crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was critically injured in a car vs. utility pole crash Thursday evening. The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a car that crashed into a utility pole around 4:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Grand Ave. When emergency crews arrived […]
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

City of Des Moines Unveils Skycam

(Des Moines, IA) -- The City of Des Moines is unveiling a skycam, that offers a continuous stream on the City's You Tube channel. The City says the skycam, on top of City Hall on Robert D. Ray Drive, will show the downtown skyline and attractions, and live views of snow removal efforts.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report November 9

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Ernest James, 33, of 11757 S. Longwood Dr., Chicago, was arrested for controlled substance violation and failure to affix drug stamp. Corey Oakes of Indianola was traveling on U.S. Interstate 80 near the 99 mile marker when his vehicle...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Secretary Of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30-thousand ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren counties officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor’s race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30-thousand ballots as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a three-thousand vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Waukee moving forward with site behind Target speculations

WAUKEE, Iowa — The city of Waukee is moving forward with anew development that may include a Target store. The planning and zoning commission approved the site plan on Tuesday night for a development on Southeast Alice's Road, just south of Hickman. The plans include images that resemble what...
WAUKEE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Election recounts in two counties could affect close auditor’s race

The full election tallies of two Iowa counties are delayed by technical errors that will require recounts — with the potential to affect a very close state auditor’s race. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called Tuesday night for the expedited recounts of votes in Des Moines County and Warren County. Warren County supervisors held […] The post Election recounts in two counties could affect close auditor’s race appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA

