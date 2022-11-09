ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLITICO

The sleeper state Republicans are targeting to win the Senate

DENVER — For months, top party operatives have mused that Joe O’Dea is the best Republican candidate running for Senate this year. While other GOP nominees are countering reports that they have encouraged abortions, killed puppies or waffled on the 2020 election being legitimate, O’Dea has been talking non-stop about soaring inflation.
Newsweek

Republicans' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide

In just one week, voters across the United States will go to the polls in crunch elections that will decide who controls both the Senate and House of Representatives. Currently the Democrats and Republicans are tied in the Senate, with 50 senators caucusing for each party, though the Democrats have the advantage thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking veto.
WKBN

What happens to the Jan. 6 panel if GOP wins the House?

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set to dissolve no matter who wins Tuesday’s midterm elections — but a GOP takeover of the House leaves a near zero chance it will be revived.
Axios

Spanberger beats Vega in key U.S. House victory for Democrats

Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger held onto her seat Tuesday evening, per the Associated Press, beating back a challenge by Yesli Vega, a Trump-endorsed county supervisor who made national headlines for her inaccurate comments on pregnancies resulting from rape. Why it matters: Virginia's 7th Congressional District, which Spanberger has represented...
WDTN

GOP closing in on House win; Senate control still up for grabs

Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership.
Michigan Advance

No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House

WASHINGTON — Republicans fell short of their greatest ambitions for major gains in the U.S. House, with control of the chamber still in doubt early Wednesday. Republicans are still likely to narrowly win control of the U.S. House, based on expert projections. But of 20 races rated by elections forecaster Inside Elections as true toss-ups, […] The post No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Washington Examiner

Republicans flip New Jersey House seat

(The Center Square) – Republicans in New Jersey scored a victory Wednesday when Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski conceded defeat in his race against Republican Tom Kean Jr. for the 7th District seat. The Associated Press had yet to call the race by 3 p.m. EST, but Malinowski, a...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Latina 1st woman, 1st Republican to win South Texas border congressional seat

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Immigration hard-liner Monica De La Cruz proved that voters on the South Texas border want change and tougher immigration laws as the Republican beat Democratic challenger Michelle Vallejo on Tuesday to claim Texas’ 15th Congressional border seat in a nationally-watched race. De La...
AOL Corp

Dems meddled in GOP primaries. Was it worth it?

Welcome to Yahoo News' Politics Briefing: Midterms Edition. Every week between now and Election Day, Yahoo News' team of political journalists will pull together everything you need to know about the November midterm elections. And it will all be in one place: your inbox. Sign up to receive free updates...
Washington Examiner

Republicans poised to reclaim control of the House

Republicans are poised to retake control of the House on Tuesday after nearly four years in the minority. The GOP defied the odds in 2020 to pick up about a dozen seats, even as the party lost the presidency and Senate. Republicans now need only five seats to assume the majority in what is shaping up to be a red wave election year.
