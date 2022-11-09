Read full article on original website
Results: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer defeats Republican Joe Pinion in his fight to retain Democratic control of Congress' upper chamber
Sen. Chuck Schumer, the long-time lawmaker from New York, will keep the Senate majority leader mantle if Democrats maintain control.
Former GOP governor says Democrats, Republicans running away from Biden and Trump
Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory (R) on Sunday said voters in both parties are running away from their current and former party leaders, current President Biden and former President Trump. “Democrats don’t want Biden or [Vice President] Harris either, and Republicans frankly don’t want Trump. And they’re the ones...
Democrats prepare for a chaotic Congress where Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell clash and fail to rein in the Trump wing of the GOP
Democrats expect chaos next Congress as they face losing control of the House and possibly the Senate. They say far-right House members will be running the show as Kevin McCarthy struggles to control them. The prospect concerns them, but they say it will also help them defeat Republicans in 2024.
The One Race That Could Deprive Both Democrats and Republicans of the Senate
In about a week in Utah, independent challenger Evan McMullin will try to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Mike Lee in the traditionally red state—the only Senate race in the country where Democrats are standing aside. If McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran for president against Donald Trump in...
The sleeper state Republicans are targeting to win the Senate
DENVER — For months, top party operatives have mused that Joe O’Dea is the best Republican candidate running for Senate this year. While other GOP nominees are countering reports that they have encouraged abortions, killed puppies or waffled on the 2020 election being legitimate, O’Dea has been talking non-stop about soaring inflation.
2022 midterms: Republican hopes dashed as control of Congress remains in doubt
As a long Tuesday night bled into a bleary Wednesday morning, it was still unclear whether Democrats or Republicans had won control of Congress in the pivotal 2022 midterms. Yet even amid all the electoral confusion, one thing was already abundantly clear: It was not the night Republicans were hoping for.
Trump Spending Just A Tiny Fraction Of McConnell’s Total On GOP Candidates
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump continually attacks Mitch McConnell with childish insults, yet with two weeks left before the midterms has spent just a tiny amount on behalf of Republican candidates compared to the Senate GOP leader. The former president’s Make America Great Again Inc. super PAC has, through Wednesday,...
Republicans' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
In just one week, voters across the United States will go to the polls in crunch elections that will decide who controls both the Senate and House of Representatives. Currently the Democrats and Republicans are tied in the Senate, with 50 senators caucusing for each party, though the Democrats have the advantage thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking veto.
What happens to the Jan. 6 panel if GOP wins the House?
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set to dissolve no matter who wins Tuesday’s midterm elections — but a GOP takeover of the House leaves a near zero chance it will be revived.
Spanberger beats Vega in key U.S. House victory for Democrats
Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger held onto her seat Tuesday evening, per the Associated Press, beating back a challenge by Yesli Vega, a Trump-endorsed county supervisor who made national headlines for her inaccurate comments on pregnancies resulting from rape. Why it matters: Virginia's 7th Congressional District, which Spanberger has represented...
GOP closing in on House win; Senate control still up for grabs
Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership.
Trump-backed Republican Russel Fry wins SC 7th House seat
Republican Russel Fry has won a seat in Congress from South Carolina's 7th House district
No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House
WASHINGTON — Republicans fell short of their greatest ambitions for major gains in the U.S. House, with control of the chamber still in doubt early Wednesday. Republicans are still likely to narrowly win control of the U.S. House, based on expert projections. But of 20 races rated by elections forecaster Inside Elections as true toss-ups, […] The post No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Washington Examiner
Republicans flip New Jersey House seat
(The Center Square) – Republicans in New Jersey scored a victory Wednesday when Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski conceded defeat in his race against Republican Tom Kean Jr. for the 7th District seat. The Associated Press had yet to call the race by 3 p.m. EST, but Malinowski, a...
Amid GOP gains, Dem Frost is 1st Gen Zer to win House seat
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Amid Republican gains in the U.S. House races in Florida, Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost became the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. Most Florida races for the U.S. House of Representatives went according to expectation Tuesday night, including Republican...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Latina 1st woman, 1st Republican to win South Texas border congressional seat
McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Immigration hard-liner Monica De La Cruz proved that voters on the South Texas border want change and tougher immigration laws as the Republican beat Democratic challenger Michelle Vallejo on Tuesday to claim Texas’ 15th Congressional border seat in a nationally-watched race. De La...
AOL Corp
Dems meddled in GOP primaries. Was it worth it?
Welcome to Yahoo News' Politics Briefing: Midterms Edition. Every week between now and Election Day, Yahoo News' team of political journalists will pull together everything you need to know about the November midterm elections. And it will all be in one place: your inbox. Sign up to receive free updates...
Casten, Chicagoland Democrats celebrate slew of Congressional victories
CHICAGO (AP) — Democratic Rep. Sean Casten defeated Republican Keith Pekau in the U.S. House race for Illinois' 6th district, retaining the seat for a third term and helping Democrats striving to maintain control of Congress. The district is just west of Chicago. The scientist and businessman-turned politician raised...
Washington Examiner
Republicans poised to reclaim control of the House
Republicans are poised to retake control of the House on Tuesday after nearly four years in the minority. The GOP defied the odds in 2020 to pick up about a dozen seats, even as the party lost the presidency and Senate. Republicans now need only five seats to assume the majority in what is shaping up to be a red wave election year.
France 24
Live: Democrats hold back ‘red wave’ in midterms, Senate too close to call
Vote counting continues in crucial midterm elections that threaten to overturn the Democrats’ thin majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate. Republicans were favoured to win control of the House but key races in both chambers remain too close to call. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog for live results and analysis.
