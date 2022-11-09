ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Election Day updates: Greene dominating 14th District race, Blanchard holds lead in school board race

By From Georgia Public Broadcasting, jdruckenmiller, Imani Beverly-Knox
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ORT1A_0j3lvbOv00
Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers and Republican incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene clashed at the 14th Congressional District debate. Together, they’ve amassed more than $26.1 million in campaign contributions — and counting. From Georgia Public Broadcasting

As of 8:51 p.m. incumbent Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene pulled ahead with 80,014 votes to Democrat Marcus Flowers' 50,455 as Floyd, Gordon, Walker, Dade, Whitfield, Paulding and Cobb are listed as partially reported.

5 of 6 precincts complete

Rome School Board:

Toni Blanchard: 4,337

Jenny Carpenter: 1,681

Ron Roach: 1,121

Douglas Whatley: 1,048

Alcohol referendum: (22 of 25 precincts complete)

Yes: 18,966

No: 10, 166

The following links are from the Secretary of State's office:

Click here for the state ballot (governor, U.S. Senate, cabinet, legislature)

Click here for the 14th Congressional District (Flowers vs. Greene)

Click here for how all Floyd County voted (all races)

Click here for the Rome Board of Education race .

Click here for the Sunday alcohol sales issue .

Precinct/voting updates:

Turnout update also ahead of the May primary: We saw more people vote in advance and absentee in the general election than voted in the May primary. Total votes then: 13,939 -- election day, advance and absentee. That's out of 59,287 eligible (23.51%). Before the first vote on Tuesday, nearly 17,000 votes had been cast in this election (out of 60,000 eligible).

Mount Alto South, Fellowship Baptist Church: BP says he was voter no. 418 just after 1:30 p.m. with plenty of folks arriving to vote. He also praised the new quick check-in using the back of the driver's license. Update: He drove past the precinct a bit later to scout at least two dozen cars in the parking lot, likely active voters.

Town Rome, Civic Center: MC writes that she "only waited a couple of minutes (to vote). I was voter no. 353."

Howell precinct, Aragon: "There were about 22 in line at Flint Hill Baptist when the polls opened at 7. I was toward the back of that line. I was in and out in about 25 minutes. Didn’t seem to be any issues. Looked to be 30-35 in line when I left." -- LA

Voter of the day: There was some delay in getting an absentee ballot to a voter temporarily out of state. The ballot finally arrived Monday. She filled it out and then, via FedEx, sent to her parent's business office where it will be delivered today and then taken directly to the elections office. That's a dedicated voting family.

Employer of the day, Chip Hood of ForeverGreen Landscaping: "True story this morning. I asked each one of my employees this morning, 'Are you registered to vote?' Four guys said no they were not registered. I said are you (Bsure? They said yes. I said let’s check. It’s easy, go to My Voter Page, put first initial, last name, county, and date of birth. Three out of the four were registered to vote and they didn’t even know it, they registered to vote when they got their driver's license. I told them I wasn’t going to tell them who to vote for but I would give them the time to go vote. People ... died to give us the freedom to go vote, the least we can do is take a few minutes and go vote."

Previously

The most important part of Campaign 2022 has a 12-hour run today. Precincts across the state are open from 7 a.m. until 7 tonight to give voters a final chance to decide key state and federal representation for the next two to four years.

Already, nearly 17,000 of Floyd County's 60,000 active voters have used early or absentee ballots. Some 300 absentee ballots still out need to be delivered to the elections office before 7 tonight.

The Secretary of State's office reports 15,492 in-person votes with 1,441 absentees accepted through Friday. That's a total of 16,903.

Weather won't be a factor today as the forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 79. Expect a breeze of 15 mph.

Not sure where to vote? Go to the https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/ and, on the right, type in your first initial, last name, county and date of birth. It will list your precinct and you'll find a sample ballot as well. Check your ballot as while most of the top is the same for all voters, Rome voters will decide an open school board seat while county residents will decide whether to extend Sunday alcohol sales (the so-called brunch bill.")

Or go to the Floyd County elections page: https://www.floydcountyga.gov/elections/page/poll-locations

As shown in the graphic, please bring a picture ID to the precincts. Also, allow some time to vote; you should see a good crowd on hand.

No races have been decided by early voting. Ignore the chatter; today's vote will decide the winners. The best example was the Roy Barnes-Sonny Perdue race -- polling showed Democrat Barnes would coast to a second term; Perdue won in an upset special.

At the precincts, you'll see your familiar poll workers -- and likely poll watchers from both parties especially in light of the fallout from the 2020 elections and subsequent changes by state legislators.

Results: The first ballots will be posted usually by 7:30 p.m. at the Secretary of State's website. Click https://sos.ga.gov/page/georgia-election-results

What's next: We could see a runoff to decide several statewide races, set for early December.

Comments / 1

Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
