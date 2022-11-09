Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
406mtsports.com
Looking ahead to the Class AA football state semifinals
A trip to the Class AA state football championship game will be on the line Friday night in Bozeman and Helena. No. 1 Capital (10-0) will be back at home after a 14-point win over Butte last week and awaiting them will be a rematch with Missoula Sentinel (9-2). The Spartans are the two-time defending state champions and are also making their fourth straight trip to Class AA football's final four.
406mtsports.com
Butte Central names O'Brien as first baseball coach
BUTTE – The Butte Central staff announced the hiring of its first head baseball coach on Thursday afternoon. Richie O’Brien was named as head baseball coach in a press release. O’Brien is a 2002 graduate of Butte Central High School. He was a letter winner for Central, garnered...
406mtsports.com
Helena Capital's Nyeala Herndon signs with University of Montana softball
HELENA — Christmas is right around the corner and the Herndon household will likely use it as an opportunity to stock up on University of Montana gear. Nyeala Herndon, Helena Capital’s All-State pitcher and reigning Western AA Defensive Player of the Year, signed Wednesday to continue her softball career with the Griz.
406mtsports.com
State B volleyball: Townsend, Huntley Project, Colstrip and Shepherd make it Southern B sweep in opening round
BOZEMAN — Huntley Project and Shepherd will meet for the ninth time this season in the undefeated semifinal of the 2022 Class B state volleyball tournament Friday. Located just 14 miles apart, the Red Devils have won a record 13 volleyball titles in their history while the Fillies have never won one and whose last trip to the state tournament was in 1993. By virtue of their quarterfinal wins, both teams have secured a chance at the trophies, although the color is yet to be determined.
406mtsports.com
Butte Cobras off to solid start, plenty of upside left
BUTTE – The coiling and hissing that many are hearing from the Butte Community Ice Center are not only the curling stones and brooms. It is the North American 3 Hockey League’s Butte Cobras, The Mining City’s scrappy junior hockey squad. With the season is roughly one-third...
406mtsports.com
Racing through history: Butte's Robbie Leipheimer awed to compete in footsteps of Spartan warriors
BOZEMAN – Three years after he fell in love with the whole idea of “getting muddy and dirty and wet” purely for fun, Robbie Leipheimer toed the starting line amid the ancient ruins of Sparta, Greece, last Friday and absorbed his surroundings in awe. Over the next...
406mtsports.com
NA3HL Frontier Division report: Weekend of Nov. 4-6
The North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) Frontier Division had another solid weekend of play. There were six games of Frontier play this weekend, with the Great Falls-Helena series that was rescheduled due to shortage of officials. Here is a snapshot of each game from the weekend:. The Friday flyer.
406mtsports.com
Butte Wrestling Club offers free registration for all kids, Nov. 9-10
The Silver Bow Amateur Wrestling Association (Butte Wrestling Club) is among the largest and oldest running non-profit wrestling associations in Montana. It is once again offering free registration to all kids in the community, grades K-12, for the upcoming 2023 wrestling season. Registration will be hosted at Buffalo Wild Wings,...
montanaoutdoor.com
“Lake Helena is iced over!”
Did you hear? Lake Helena is iced over, according to Jake Mohrmann. Check out this picture that he posted in the 406 Ice Fishing group:
Gianforte Promises the Largest Tax Cut in Montana History
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte held a press conference from the State Capitol building in Helena and announced what he called ‘the largest tax cut in Montana history' of $1 billion. A $1 Billion Tax Cut for Montanans says Gianforte. “In this budget, we are...
NBCMontana
I-15 fully blocked, crash on I-90, chains required at Homestake, Lookout passes
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE, 7:55 a.m. A jackknife crash is blocking the westbound lanes of I-90 at mile marker 239, 2.50 miles east of Pipestone-Exit 241. Numerous crashes and road hazards are being reported this morning in southwest Montana. A semi has jackknifed on westbound I-90 east of Cardwell...
montanarightnow.com
Butte law enforcement seeking info on garage break-in suspect
BUTTE, Mont. - Butte Law enforcement is seeking information on one of several recently reported garage break-ins in Uptown Butte after recovering a baseball cap, reportedly worn by one suspect, at the scene. A Facebook post from Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department said they are investigating several reports of garage...
Comments / 0