Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker Declares Victory In Governor’s Race, Easily Defeating Republican Darren Bailey

Illinois Workers’ Right Amendment Protecting Unions And Preventing Right-To-Work Laws Primed To Pass
CHICAGO — Supporters of an amendment to the Illinois constitution that protects workers’ rights and prevents the passage of right-to-work laws claimed victory in Tuesday’s election. The measure, which was the first question on ballots, would add a Worker’s Rights section to the state’s Bill of Rights,...
Delia Ramirez Makes History As First Midwestern Latina Headed To Congress
LOGAN SQUARE — State Rep. Delia Ramirez has made history as the first Midwestern Latina elected to United States Congress. Ramirez emerged victorious Tuesday in the race to represent the new, Latino-heavy 3rd congressional district, winning about 66 of the vote, with almost all of the precincts reporting, according to unofficial returns. Republican challenger Justin Burau won about 34 percent.
Have You Seen This Crane? Construction Firm Asks For Help Finding Equipment Stolen From Pilsen Job Site
PILSEN — A Portage Park construction company is asking for help finding a construction crane that was stolen from a job site in Pilsen last week. Vunzai Coen, CEO of Coen Construction Services, said her company was recently hired to do work on a rooftop deck in Pilsen near Halsted and 17th streets. But sometime between the evening of Oct. 20 — after workers left for the day — and Monday, when they returned, their JCB 535-140 crane was stolen from the job site, she said.
