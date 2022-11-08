Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker Declares Victory In Governor’s Race, Easily Defeating Republican Darren Bailey

PILSEN — A Portage Park construction company is asking for help finding a construction crane that was stolen from a job site in Pilsen last week. Vunzai Coen, CEO of Coen Construction Services, said her company was recently hired to do work on a rooftop deck in Pilsen near Halsted and 17th streets. But sometime between the evening of Oct. 20 — after workers left for the day — and Monday, when they returned, their JCB 535-140 crane was stolen from the job site, she said.

