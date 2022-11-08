Read full article on original website
Footage shows hundreds of cats and dogs rescued from a "death truck" headed for Yulin in southern China. The truck held 1,400 animals kept in cages cramped together. A total of 370 animals died while on board the truck after suffering from open wounds, respiratory disease, dehydration and broken bones, a statement from Humane Society International (HSI), an animal welfare group, said.
Let’s face it: being a pet owner with heightened skin sensitivity and allergies is not the most suitable combination. You may want to rush toward a cute yet mighty American Eskimo Dog or an adorable puppy-eyed Beagle but your allergies will hold you back. Remember the last time you...
A raid by the RSPCA and police has discovered dozens of neglected animals at an illegal dog breeding operation in England. Tragically, some of the neglected dogs had to be euthanized. After pet parents alerted the RSPCA about dogs they bought from a woman and her daughter at a farm...
Octopuses have been caught on camera throwing debris at each other during underwater rows, in hilarious footage released as part of a new study.The deep sea creatures were filmed throwing silt and shells at each other and around themselves as they clashed.Scientists made the discovery when they monitored the behaviour of gloomy octopuses off the coast of Jervis Bay in New South Wales, Australia.To perform the throws, the creatures had to move their siphon into an unusual position, suggesting the behaviour was done on purpose.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsOculus co-founder claims to have created VR headset that can kill peopleMoment shark tries to steal diver's catch of fish
There are dozens of popular cat breeds in the world, each with their own unique set of characteristics. Whether you’re looking for a cuddly lap cat or an independent hunter, there’s sure to be a breed that’s perfect for you. Having a cat as a pet can...
A cat arrived at someone's home for food and decided to lead them to her kittens one day. A tortoiseshell cat showed up in a family's yard earlier this year, scrounging around for something to eat. Mel and Kurt, a couple, saw the scrawny stray and offered her food and water.
Your kitty has been lying around, lost interest in things, and drooling. Or maybe she’s not eating but keeps dribbling saliva. Should you be concerned?. Drooling can point to medical issues in cats, so it shouldn’t be ignored. In this article, we’ll examine why cats drool, the top reasons that felines drool with lethargy or anorexia, and what to do about it.
Staffordshire Bull Terrier puppies left out in the cold arrive at Battersea Dogs and Cats home. Battersea Dogs and Cats Home has criticised legislation that leads to dogs being put down due to their breed rather than their behaviour. The rescue centre and animal welfare charity is calling for a...
A New York zoo has made history after welcoming a pair of “miracle” elephant twins.The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, New York, announced on 10 November that the two male Asian elephants were born to parents Mali and Doc last October.“This is truly an historic moment for the zoo and our community,” said Onondaga County executive Ryan J. McMahon in a press release. “I couldn’t be prouder of our exceptional animal care team, the support of the veterinary staff and their tremendous dedication to Mali and the twins. The important research happening right here at the zoo will have a...
