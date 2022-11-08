Octopuses have been caught on camera throwing debris at each other during underwater rows, in hilarious footage released as part of a new study.The deep sea creatures were filmed throwing silt and shells at each other and around themselves as they clashed.Scientists made the discovery when they monitored the behaviour of gloomy octopuses off the coast of Jervis Bay in New South Wales, Australia.To perform the throws, the creatures had to move their siphon into an unusual position, suggesting the behaviour was done on purpose.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsOculus co-founder claims to have created VR headset that can kill peopleMoment shark tries to steal diver's catch of fish

4 DAYS AGO