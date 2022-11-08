Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in Californiajustpene50Altadena, CA
Related
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Former Patriots: Browns say Jacoby Brissett will lose starting QB job next month
Jacoby Brissett has done an admirable job keeping things duct-taped together so far this season amid the Cleveland Browns’ rocky 3-5 start. But that apparently won’t play a factor in the team’s quarterback situation next month when Deshaun Watson is set to return from his 11-game suspension following dozens of sexual misconduct allegations.
Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?
The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 10 picks...
ESPN
NFL executives predict division winners, make Super Bowl picks
Every year, the NFL resets its unpredictability scale to deepen the intrigue. Last year, that came in the form of extreme parity, with 12 AFC teams winning at least four games by the midway point. This season, several teams are making us question what we thought we knew about quarterback...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Draft order, team needs: Texans in sole possession of No. 1; Eagles sitting pretty with Saints pick
The NFL regular season has reached the halfway point. The NFL Draft picture is coming into focus as some teams, for all intents and purposes, are out of the playoff hunt and others hold strong position. Whether your favorite team falls into the former or the latter category, CBSSports.com breaks down positioning in the draft order, team needs and notable free agents:
The Ringer
Week 10 NFL Picks Against the Spread
Week 10 pretty much has it all: Falcons-Panthers on Thursday night. Our first Germany game, featuring Tom Brady and Geno Smith. And the dramatic debut of Jeff Saturday as the Colts head coach. What more could you want?. Lines are from FanDuel. Stats are from TruMedia/Pro Football Focus unless otherwise...
Vikings reveal the 2 QBs they’re studying in preparation for Josh Allen
The Minnesota Vikings have been on fire lately, as they are riding high on a six-game win streak heading into their Week 10 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Beating the Bills is going to be easier said than done, of course, and the Vikings are preparing for the challenge that comes with defending their star quarterback Josh Allen.
NFL Week 10 Picks: Back Bills Despite Josh Allen Injury? Chiefs Letdown?
There’s no point in beating around the bush. It’s Week 10 in the NFL, and you want picks. NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Ricky Doyle are back to make their weekly against-the-spread picks. Before or while you dig into those, you’ll want to give “The Spread,” NESN’s football picks podcast, a listen, as Mike and Ricky run down their three favorite picks each for the Week 10 slate.
Steelers prepare to face Saints’ do-everything threat TE/QB/WR Taysom Hill
With the state of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense this season, it isn’t all that uncommon that their upcoming opponent would have a player who has more career wins as a quarterback than the Steelers’ starter. It wouldn’t be notable, either, if an opposing player had twice as...
Yardbarker
Saints Unanswered Points: Allen's Decisions, QBs, and History
Coaches, like players, have a well-documented history of winning or losing. Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll are two notable head coaches who began their NFL head coaching careers without significant success. Later they would take new teams to the playoffs and Super Bowls. As a head coach, Dennis Allen's second...
Yardbarker
The 20 greatest players in UCLA football history
Kenny Washington, Running Back (1937-39) Also a standout on the UCLA baseball team, Washington rushed for 1,915 yards, a school record for more than 30 years, and still ranks within the school's career top 20. Washington spent time at quarterback and was a starting defensive back. He is considered one of the Bruins' first Black star football players. He was honored as a second-team All-American in 1939, and his No. 13 was retired by the university.
Comments / 1