The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
ESPN

NFL executives predict division winners, make Super Bowl picks

Every year, the NFL resets its unpredictability scale to deepen the intrigue. Last year, that came in the form of extreme parity, with 12 AFC teams winning at least four games by the midway point. This season, several teams are making us question what we thought we knew about quarterback...
CBS Sports

2023 NFL Draft order, team needs: Texans in sole possession of No. 1; Eagles sitting pretty with Saints pick

The NFL regular season has reached the halfway point. The NFL Draft picture is coming into focus as some teams, for all intents and purposes, are out of the playoff hunt and others hold strong position. Whether your favorite team falls into the former or the latter category, CBSSports.com breaks down positioning in the draft order, team needs and notable free agents:
The Ringer

Week 10 NFL Picks Against the Spread

Week 10 pretty much has it all: Falcons-Panthers on Thursday night. Our first Germany game, featuring Tom Brady and Geno Smith. And the dramatic debut of Jeff Saturday as the Colts head coach. What more could you want?. Lines are from FanDuel. Stats are from TruMedia/Pro Football Focus unless otherwise...
NESN

NFL Week 10 Picks: Back Bills Despite Josh Allen Injury? Chiefs Letdown?

There’s no point in beating around the bush. It’s Week 10 in the NFL, and you want picks. NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Ricky Doyle are back to make their weekly against-the-spread picks. Before or while you dig into those, you’ll want to give “The Spread,” NESN’s football picks podcast, a listen, as Mike and Ricky run down their three favorite picks each for the Week 10 slate.
Yardbarker

Saints Unanswered Points: Allen's Decisions, QBs, and History

Coaches, like players, have a well-documented history of winning or losing. Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll are two notable head coaches who began their NFL head coaching careers without significant success. Later they would take new teams to the playoffs and Super Bowls. As a head coach, Dennis Allen's second...
Yardbarker

The 20 greatest players in UCLA football history

Kenny Washington, Running Back (1937-39) Also a standout on the UCLA baseball team, Washington rushed for 1,915 yards, a school record for more than 30 years, and still ranks within the school's career top 20. Washington spent time at quarterback and was a starting defensive back. He is considered one of the Bruins' first Black star football players. He was honored as a second-team All-American in 1939, and his No. 13 was retired by the university.
