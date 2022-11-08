Read full article on original website
Future humans may have abnormalities from using technology too much
Advancements in technology change how people work and function, often speeding up the process or creating efficiency. However, there is a possibility that technology is affecting our bodies, especially from using it often. A research project commissioned by TollFreeForwarding warns that using technology too much could form abnormalities. Researchers collaborated...
A material has been created that imitates how the brain stores information
Researchers have developed a material that can replicate the way the brain stores information. The material works by copying the synapses of neurons, allowing it to mimic learning that occurs during deep sleep. The team of researchers, from the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB), built the magnetic material using a type of computation called neuromorphic computing.
Brainwave-Reading Implant Helps Paralyzed Man Who Can't Speak Spell Out 1,150 Words
A paralyzed man who cannot speak or type was able to spell out over 1,000 words using a neuroprosthetic device that translates his brain waves into full sentences, US researchers said Tuesday. "Anything is possible," was one of the man's favorite phrases to spell out, said the first author of...
Weird magic neurons in the spine can make people with paralysis walk again
Imagine you are stuck inside a room, you want to get out, but your body is not moving. No matter how hard you try, you are unable to move your body parts. You are not even able to move your finger, how would you feel? Well, that’s what chronic paralysis feels like.
A newly found loophole enables researchers to see through walls
The Wi-Peep uses many messages to communicate with a target device while it is in the air.
Urgent cancer warning to millions of women as just 3% can spot signs of stealth killer
AS ONE of the most deadly cancers to affect women - chances are you know what ovarian cancer is. According to charity Target Ovarian Cancer a mere 3 per cent of women are confident in naming all of the symptoms of the disease. It has called for urgent action to...
Dementia could be prevented by restoring and normalizing protein clusters
Dementia is a disease that impairs memory and decision-making skills. The clean-up of toxic protein clumps could prevent neurodegenerative diseases, according to a new study. The study was led by researchers from the Queensland Brain Institute. The research team discovered that focusing on the relationship between two key enzymes could prevent dementia. The proteins the researchers studied were the enzyme Fyn and the protein Tau. They studied the area of the brain that causes frontotemporal dementia, a form of brain disorder that forms when parts of the frontal and temporal lobes are damaged, affecting behavior, language and movement.
A Brain Implant Translated a Paralyzed Man’s Thoughts
Brain Implants are Trendings in the Medical WorldImage by Shafin Al Asad Protic from Pixabay. The biggest issue with patients that are suffering from complete paralysis is their inability to talk or respond, neither verbally nor physically. There have been many technological inventions over the 21st century which have tried to aid those in need, but the accuracy of responses was quite poor. A man whose 2007 spinal cord injury left him immobile from the neck down has demonstrated that he can express his thoughts via a brain implant that converts his imagined writing into text.
8 often-overlooked signs of autism that are most common in women, according to specialists
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is more difficult to identify in women than it is in men. This is because diagnostic criteria for autism was historically created with men in mind. Below, we've outlined the signs of autism in women and people assigned female at birth. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is...
Lucid dying: Patients recall death experiences during CPR
One in five people who survive cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) after cardiac arrest may describe lucid experiences of death that occurred while they were seemingly unconscious and on the brink of death, a new study shows. Led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and elsewhere, the study involved 567...
Researchers are testing tiny magnetic robots that hunt and destroy cancer
Finding new ways to fight cancer has been a priority for many researchers in the past decade, especially as the number of deaths associated with different types of cancer continues to grow. Now, researchers have begun testing a type of cancer-killing robot, which could make it easier to hunt down and kill cancer cells in human patients.
The Power Of Touch In (Almost) Every Type Of Relationship
The benefits of physical touch last beyond the moment of the hug.
Artificial intelligence discovers new life-changing drug and human trials have started already
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has discovered a new life-changing drug and human trials are already underway. The biotech company behind the breakthrough has dosed its first patient with an AI-developed treatment for ALS patients. Alice Zhang, 33, is the founder of Verge Genomics and a former neuroscience doctoral student at University of...
The most detailed map ever made of the brain’s memory center has been created
Researchers have created the most detailed map ever made of the human brain — specifically the communication links between the hippocampus. This part of the brain is the section that controls memory, particularly long-term and short-term memory, along with spatial memory, a type of memory that allows for the recollection of location. The research team consisted of scientists from the University of Sydney's Brain and Mind Center in Australia.
This Therapist And Mom Is Going Viral On TikTok For Sharing How To Spot Anxiety In Kids, And As A Former Anxious Kid, She's 100% Correct
"The first step in helping your kids to manage their anxiety is to help them understand what they're feeling when they're feeling it — which means you have to recognize that they're anxious."
Oculus creator makes virtual reality headset that intentionally kills people
Palmer Luckey, the creator of Oculus, has created a virtual reality headset that intentionally kills people.Named ‘NerveGear’, the system aims to closely tie people’s virtual life to their real one – by bringing them both to an end at the same time.If someone dies in a virtual reality game or experience while wearing the headset, then they will be killed in real life at the same time, Mr Luckey said.It does so by detecting the specific shade of red that shows when a person dies, meaning that developers could easily integrate the system. Once that red shows, three explosive modules explode,...
Researchers invent first ever 3D quantum accelerometer for use in ships and submarines
The new device can replace GPS.
Scientists create edible drone built of rice cakes and gelatin that can save lives
The size of the wing, made of compressed puffed rice, depends on the recipient's nutrition requirements.
Quantum engineers improved the silicon chip performance by 100 times setting a new standard
Researchers from the University of New South Wales have broken new ground in quantum computing by demonstrating that 'spin qubits'- qubits where the information is stored in the spin momentum of an electron- can store data for up to two milliseconds, 100 times longer than previous benchmarks in the same quantum processor.
Meta AI creates first ever database of 600 million metagenomic structures
In a world first, Meta’s artificial intelligence (AI) has produced the structures of the metagenomic world at the scale of hundreds of millions of proteins, according to a blog by the company published on Tuesday. “Proteins are complex and dynamic molecules, encoded by our genes, that are responsible for...
