Interesting Engineering

Future humans may have abnormalities from using technology too much

Advancements in technology change how people work and function, often speeding up the process or creating efficiency. However, there is a possibility that technology is affecting our bodies, especially from using it often. A research project commissioned by TollFreeForwarding warns that using technology too much could form abnormalities. Researchers collaborated...
Interesting Engineering

A material has been created that imitates how the brain stores information

Researchers have developed a material that can replicate the way the brain stores information. The material works by copying the synapses of neurons, allowing it to mimic learning that occurs during deep sleep. The team of researchers, from the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB), built the magnetic material using a type of computation called neuromorphic computing.
Interesting Engineering

Dementia could be prevented by restoring and normalizing protein clusters

Dementia is a disease that impairs memory and decision-making skills. The clean-up of toxic protein clumps could prevent neurodegenerative diseases, according to a new study. The study was led by researchers from the Queensland Brain Institute. The research team discovered that focusing on the relationship between two key enzymes could prevent dementia. The proteins the researchers studied were the enzyme Fyn and the protein Tau. They studied the area of the brain that causes frontotemporal dementia, a form of brain disorder that forms when parts of the frontal and temporal lobes are damaged, affecting behavior, language and movement.
Andrei Tapalaga

A Brain Implant Translated a Paralyzed Man’s Thoughts

Brain Implants are Trendings in the Medical WorldImage by Shafin Al Asad Protic from Pixabay. The biggest issue with patients that are suffering from complete paralysis is their inability to talk or respond, neither verbally nor physically. There have been many technological inventions over the 21st century which have tried to aid those in need, but the accuracy of responses was quite poor. A man whose 2007 spinal cord injury left him immobile from the neck down has demonstrated that he can express his thoughts via a brain implant that converts his imagined writing into text.
MedicalXpress

Lucid dying: Patients recall death experiences during CPR

One in five people who survive cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) after cardiac arrest may describe lucid experiences of death that occurred while they were seemingly unconscious and on the brink of death, a new study shows. Led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and elsewhere, the study involved 567...
BGR.com

Researchers are testing tiny magnetic robots that hunt and destroy cancer

Finding new ways to fight cancer has been a priority for many researchers in the past decade, especially as the number of deaths associated with different types of cancer continues to grow. Now, researchers have begun testing a type of cancer-killing robot, which could make it easier to hunt down and kill cancer cells in human patients.
Interesting Engineering

The most detailed map ever made of the brain’s memory center has been created

Researchers have created the most detailed map ever made of the human brain — specifically the communication links between the hippocampus. This part of the brain is the section that controls memory, particularly long-term and short-term memory, along with spatial memory, a type of memory that allows for the recollection of location. The research team consisted of scientists from the University of Sydney's Brain and Mind Center in Australia.
The Independent

Oculus creator makes virtual reality headset that intentionally kills people

Palmer Luckey, the creator of Oculus, has created a virtual reality headset that intentionally kills people.Named ‘NerveGear’, the system aims to closely tie people’s virtual life to their real one – by bringing them both to an end at the same time.If someone dies in a virtual reality game or experience while wearing the headset, then they will be killed in real life at the same time, Mr Luckey said.It does so by detecting the specific shade of red that shows when a person dies, meaning that developers could easily integrate the system. Once that red shows, three explosive modules explode,...
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

