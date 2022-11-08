Brain Implants are Trendings in the Medical WorldImage by Shafin Al Asad Protic from Pixabay. The biggest issue with patients that are suffering from complete paralysis is their inability to talk or respond, neither verbally nor physically. There have been many technological inventions over the 21st century which have tried to aid those in need, but the accuracy of responses was quite poor. A man whose 2007 spinal cord injury left him immobile from the neck down has demonstrated that he can express his thoughts via a brain implant that converts his imagined writing into text.

