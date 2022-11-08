ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA



RadarOnline

California Church Leader And Her Parents Charged In Connection To 11-Year-Old's Death

Three people were arrested in connection to a child abuse case that left an 11-year-old girl dead, Radar has learned.The San Diego County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of Leticia McCormack, 49, Adella Tom, 70, and Stanely Tom, 75, in connection to the death of Arabella McCormack. Leticia McCormack is charged with three counts of murder, three counts of torture and one count of willful and cruelty to a child, Adella Tom is charged with threee counts of torture and one count of willful cruelty of a child, and Stanley Tom was charged with three counts of murder, three counts...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Missing Person At Risk in North County

On Thursday, November 10th at about 2:40 pm, 59-year-old Alin Ramon Cox left the Vista Family Health Center. Cox is diagnosed with severe dementia, schizophrenia and has short-term memory loss. He does not have a phone on his person and is unfamiliar with the Vista area. Cox possibly walked towards the North County Transit District (NCTD) bus stop at 760 South Santa Fe in Vista at around 3:30 pm. It is unknown where he intends to go but his residence is in San Marcos, and he has prior residence in the Hotel Circle area of San Diego. According to a NCTD bus driver, a person matching Cox’s description was dropped off in Escondido in the area of Rock Springs Road and Mission Avenue at around 10:45 pm.
VISTA, CA
CBS 8

Cell phone video captures driver of stolen van on rampage

SAN DIEGO — A Nevada man suspected of going on a crime rampage over the past week in a stolen van was arrested Thursday, November 11 in Kearny Mesa. Christopher Mitchell Howard, 55, could be facing an assault with a deadly weapon charge at his arraignment Tuesday in court -- the deadly weapon being the stolen van.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WSB Radio

Adoptive mother and grandparents charged in death of 11-year-old girl

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said they have arrested three people in connection to the death of an 11-year-old in August. On Aug. 30, sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a child in distress at a Spring Valley home, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. The 11-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died. The girl’s two younger sisters were removed from the same home, according to KNSD.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
CBS 8

Family of a man who was wrongly arrested and beaten to death inside a San Diego jail filed lawsuit

SAN DIEGO — The father of a 38-year-old man who was beaten to death inside a San Diego County jail cell by a violent offender has filed a federal lawsuit. William McCoy claims the Sheriff's Department wrongly arrested his son Dominique for a probation violation when, in fact, he was not on probation, and then as Dominique waited to be released, put him inside a cell with a known violent man who viciously beat his son to death.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Transgender Protester from PB Clash Between Pro-, Anti-Trump Groups Seeks to Serve Time in Women’s Prison

One of 11 alleged members of an anti-fascist group suspected of attacks during a 2021 march in Pacific Beach was sentenced Thursday to nearly five years in state prison. The Jan. 9, 2021 clash at a “Patriot March” by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, a demonstration that was ultimately declared an unlawful assembly by San Diego police, spawned multiple indictments.
SAN DIEGO, CA

