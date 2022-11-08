Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
San Diego Teen Had Caches of Guns, $50K in Cash, 3 Kilos of Coke and a Thousand Hits of Acid: SDPD
A young man suspected of trafficking in an array of drugs and large numbers of guns, including assault rifles, was behind bars in San Diego Friday. Harrison Lee Stone, 18, was arrested Wednesday as part of SWAT raids at two homes, according to the San Diego Police Department. At a...
NBC San Diego
2 Dead, 2 Hospitalized After Possible OD's in University Heights: SDPD
Two people died and two others were hospitalized following what was believed to be an overdose at a home in University Heights on Thursday, the San Diego Police Department said. Authorities were called at 5:41 a.m. to a home on the 4300 block of Louisiana Street for a report of...
NBC San Diego
Border Patrol Agents Arrest Child-Molesting Suspect Trying to Get Into U.S. in Otay Mesa
A man with an outstanding warrant for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers after trying to enter via the Cross Border Xpress in Otay Mesa. CBP said 45-year-old Gilbert Perez Flores, a U.S. citizen, applied for entry at the...
California Church Leader And Her Parents Charged In Connection To 11-Year-Old's Death
Three people were arrested in connection to a child abuse case that left an 11-year-old girl dead, Radar has learned.The San Diego County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of Leticia McCormack, 49, Adella Tom, 70, and Stanely Tom, 75, in connection to the death of Arabella McCormack. Leticia McCormack is charged with three counts of murder, three counts of torture and one count of willful and cruelty to a child, Adella Tom is charged with threee counts of torture and one count of willful cruelty of a child, and Stanley Tom was charged with three counts of murder, three counts...
northcountydailystar.com
Missing Person At Risk in North County
On Thursday, November 10th at about 2:40 pm, 59-year-old Alin Ramon Cox left the Vista Family Health Center. Cox is diagnosed with severe dementia, schizophrenia and has short-term memory loss. He does not have a phone on his person and is unfamiliar with the Vista area. Cox possibly walked towards the North County Transit District (NCTD) bus stop at 760 South Santa Fe in Vista at around 3:30 pm. It is unknown where he intends to go but his residence is in San Marcos, and he has prior residence in the Hotel Circle area of San Diego. According to a NCTD bus driver, a person matching Cox’s description was dropped off in Escondido in the area of Rock Springs Road and Mission Avenue at around 10:45 pm.
Cell phone video captures driver of stolen van on rampage
SAN DIEGO — A Nevada man suspected of going on a crime rampage over the past week in a stolen van was arrested Thursday, November 11 in Kearny Mesa. Christopher Mitchell Howard, 55, could be facing an assault with a deadly weapon charge at his arraignment Tuesday in court -- the deadly weapon being the stolen van.
Three men suspected in downtown San Diego assaults
Three men suspected of assaulting three others, including a 60-year-old man, last month in the East Village neighborhood are being sought by authorities.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Woman Working to Get Drug Addiction, Fentanyl Overdoses Off the Streets
In University Heights, San Diego police have been investigating two overdose deaths possibly due to fentanyl. A man and woman were found dead just before 5 a.m. Thursday inside a home on Louisiana Street. Police said they found the drug fentanyl inside the house. Neighbors were surprised to hear what...
Adoptive mother and grandparents charged in death of 11-year-old girl
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said they have arrested three people in connection to the death of an 11-year-old in August. On Aug. 30, sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a child in distress at a Spring Valley home, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. The 11-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died. The girl’s two younger sisters were removed from the same home, according to KNSD.
Billionaire San Diego developer accused of taking tenant deposits
SAN DIEGO — A Los Angeles landlord who owns more than 15,000 units in Southern California and is set to build more than 2,500 apartments in San Diego is accused of improperly taking security deposits from more than 19,000 tenants. According to court documents obtained by CBS 8, Geoff...
San Diego man disappears weeks after moving to Oregon; mother pleads for tips
A worried mother is appealing for tips after the mysterious disappearance of her 21-year-old son, less than three weeks after he moved from San Diego to Oregon.
Family of a man who was wrongly arrested and beaten to death inside a San Diego jail filed lawsuit
SAN DIEGO — The father of a 38-year-old man who was beaten to death inside a San Diego County jail cell by a violent offender has filed a federal lawsuit. William McCoy claims the Sheriff's Department wrongly arrested his son Dominique for a probation violation when, in fact, he was not on probation, and then as Dominique waited to be released, put him inside a cell with a known violent man who viciously beat his son to death.
NBC San Diego
Man Arrested on Faulty Warrant Beaten to Death in San Diego Jail Hours Before Release: Lawsuit
The family of a man who was beaten to death by another inmate last year at the San Diego Central Jail has filed a federal lawsuit against the county and its sheriff and probation departments. Relatives of 38-year-old Dominique McCoy allege he was arrested due to a wrongfully issued warrant,...
Transgender Protester from PB Clash Between Pro-, Anti-Trump Groups Seeks to Serve Time in Women’s Prison
One of 11 alleged members of an anti-fascist group suspected of attacks during a 2021 march in Pacific Beach was sentenced Thursday to nearly five years in state prison. The Jan. 9, 2021 clash at a “Patriot March” by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, a demonstration that was ultimately declared an unlawful assembly by San Diego police, spawned multiple indictments.
Missing at-risk man last seen in Vista
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk man.
Woman hit, killed while crossing Pacific Beach street
A woman was hit and killed while crossing a Pacific Beach street Thursday night, the San Diego Police Department announced.
Ashli Babbitt's brother convicted of hate crime against SDG&E worker
The brother of Ashli Babbitt the San Diego woman fatally shot during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, has been convicted after he assaulted and hurled racial slurs at an SDG&E worker.
'I've never seen the suffering' | Nearly 500 homeless people have died so far in San Diego County this year alone
The number only reflects those who were examined by the Medical Examiner's Officer. The number is likely much higher. Nearly 500 people living on the streets and in vehicles in San Diego County died so far this year and were examined by the Medical Examiner's Office. According to data obtained...
NBC San Diego
Postal Worker Stole From Active-Duty Military, Others on Her Route in Oceanside Near Pendleton
A former U.S. Postal Service mail carrier has pleaded guilty to federal charges for stealing items from customers along her route near Camp Pendleton, the U.S Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. Breanna Wares, 39, of San Diego, admitted to taking around $2,700 worth of gift cards, cash and jewelry from customers,...
Jenei Pendleton, 34, Jailed in Fatal Encanto-Area Encampment Shooting
A woman suspected of fatally shooting an acquaintance whose decomposed body was found at a makeshift encampment in the Encanto area was behind bars Monday and facing a murder charge. Jenei Chalon Pendleton, 34, was arrested in the Los Angeles area on Thursday in connection with the gunshot death of...
Comments / 0