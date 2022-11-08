Read full article on original website
chulavistatoday.com
Public Defender awards two Chula Vista teens in annual "25 Most Remarkable Teens " ceremony
The San Diego County Public Defender’s Office announced the 25 Most Remarkable Teens Award recipients of 2022, which include two Chula Vista teens. University of Southern California freshman and recent Olympian High School graduate Lucia Perez Valles,18, earned the Remarkable Teen Award in Social Conscience, and 16-year-old Bonita Vista High School junior Nicolette Luna recieved the award in the category of Journalism.
chulavistatoday.com
Southwestern College broke ground on its new University Center
Southwestern College broke ground on its new University Center on Wednesday, allowing students to obtain a four-year degree from partnering universities while never having to leave Chula Vista. Educational leaders, representatives from the City of Chula Vista, and San Diego State University broke ground on the new University Center. The...
Candidates declare victory in San Diego Unified school board races
Two union-backed San Diego Unified school board candidates have declared victory in races where they hold sizable leads, but one of their opponents isn’t giving up yet. Late Thursday, Shana Hazan, an organizational consultant and former teacher, and Cody Petterson, an environmental aide to a county supervisor, declared victory over their competitors in a conversation with inewsource. However, Becca Williams, a Texas charter school founder competing against Petterson, said votes are still outstanding and she’s not calling the race yet.
San Diego hospitals erect tents amid rise in flu
Several Southern California hospitals have begun using overflow tents outside emergency rooms to cope with a rising number of patients with flu and other respiratory illness. The San Diego-Union Tribune reported Friday that tents were put up at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego Health in La Jolla and Sharp Grossmont […]
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista local part of No. 1 recruiting class in college women's basketball
A Chula Vista local will be joining The University of Arizona as part of the best recruiting class. It's no surprise when there's a Chula Vista local that commits to an amazing college sports program. Still, this particular recruiting class is one of the best in the history of women's collegiate basketball.
Deceased candidate strengthens lead in Chula Vista city attorney race
The late Simon Silva, who passed away from cancer unexpectedly in September, is leading opponent Dan Smith in the race for Chula Vista city attorney.
chulavistatoday.com
Late Simon Silva maintains slim lead over opponent Dan Smith in race for Chula Vista City Attorney
Deceased Chula Vista City Attorney candidate Simon Silva maintains a slim lead over opponent Dan Smith, according to the most recent update from the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. Silva, who unexpectedly succumbed to Cancer in late September, maintains a 301-vote lead over Smith. Silva’s name remained on the...
Body found in La Mesa ID’d
A body found behind a La Mesa business in March has been identified as a missing teenage girl from El Cajon, La Mesa police said Saturday.
Kent Lee Declares ‘We Did It!’ – Claims Victory in San Diego’s District 6 Council Race
Kent Lee on Thursday declared victory over fellow Democrat Tommy Hough for the open seat in San Diego’s District 6 race. Nonprofit director Lee and environmental activist Hough squared off in a bid to replace termed-out Councilman Chris Cate, the only Republican currently on the San Diego City Council.
countynewscenter.com
Active Tuberculosis Reported in Chula Vista Elementary School District
Students and staff in the Chula Vista Elementary School District (CVESD) may have been exposed to tuberculosis (TB) while attending Fred H. Rohr Elementary School during summer and fall 2022 sessions, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) announced today. The Chula Vista Elementary School District was...
News 8 KFMB
Rock Church Food Distributions in San Diego
These distributions are free and open to community members that need some extra help. Visit: sdrock.com/provisions.
KPBS
San Diegans approve Measure H
More than 60% of San Diego voters said yes to Measure H. The approval allows the city to open parks and rec facilities to childcare businesses. Plus, the San Diego City Council is considering new regulations to protect renters. Council President Sean Elo-Rivera says part of what motivates him to help others is his own experience with eviction. Later, some takeaways from the the midterm election. And, California voters’ approval of Proposition 28 guarantees as much as $1billion from the state budget every school year for arts education without raising taxes. Later, Mexican artist Hugo Crosthwaite is being honored this weekend in Washington DC. His portrait of Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, was unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery Thursday. And finally, the Coronado Island Film Festival kicked off its 7th year Wednesday with “Empire of Light” at the Village Theater. Film critic Leonard Maltin returns to host the festival's Industry Awards at the Hotel del Coronado’s Crown Room.
Carlsbad blanks Poway 37-0, advances to third consecutive San Diego Section Open Division championship
CARLSBAD, Calif. – Carlsbad is hoping that the third time is the charm. The top-seeded Lancers (10-1, 6-0) posted another dominating performance on both sides of the ball, knocking off previously unbeaten Poway (10-1, 5-0), 37-0, in the opening round of the San Diego Section Open Division playoffs. ...
chulavistatoday.com
McCann continues to lead in the Chula Vista Mayoral race
Chula Vista Councilman John McCann leads the unofficial general election results by nearly 10% against businessman Ammar Camp-Najjar, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters in their most recent update. The most recent projections show that McCann received 21,303 votes, or 54.93% of the votes, leading businessman...
Body found in La Mesa in March identified as missing El Cajon teen
The La Mesa Police Department identified the body of a young woman it found earlier this year in the 7900 block of El Cajon Blvd.
Billionaire San Diego developer accused of taking tenant deposits
SAN DIEGO — A Los Angeles landlord who owns more than 15,000 units in Southern California and is set to build more than 2,500 apartments in San Diego is accused of improperly taking security deposits from more than 19,000 tenants. According to court documents obtained by CBS 8, Geoff...
kusi.com
San Diego homeless population hits another record high
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s out-of-control homeless crisis continues to worsen, a recent count (below) found over 1,650 homeless people in downtown alone. The crisis made national headlines last month when Bill Walton blasted Mayor Todd Gloria’s failed leadership, even calling on him to resign as a result of the homeless crisis.
californiaexaminer.net
California Megachurch Leader Accused Of Murdering 11-year-old Girl
Authorities in Southern California have announced the arrest of a woman and her parents on suspicion of child abuse in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl earlier this year. The lady was well-known in the San Diego megachurch community. On Tuesday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office announced...
Close Races: Levin, Blakespear Maintain Leads, Maienschein Now Trailing
The latest results in three close San Diego County races show Election Night outcomes unchanged in two cases, but flipping in a third. The California Secretary of State reported incumbent Rep. Mike Levin, a Democrat, slightly increased his lead over Republican Brian Maryott, the former mayor of San Clemente, amid a nationwide battle over control of Congress.
'I've never seen the suffering' | Nearly 500 homeless people have died so far in San Diego County this year alone
The number only reflects those who were examined by the Medical Examiner's Officer. The number is likely much higher. Nearly 500 people living on the streets and in vehicles in San Diego County died so far this year and were examined by the Medical Examiner's Office. According to data obtained...
